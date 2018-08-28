Secretary of State Michele Reagan Ousted; Diane Douglas Trailing

At least one incumbent has lost her job in Arizona's statewide primary races.

Insurgent conservative Steve Gaynor had a huge lead over Secretary of State Michele Reagan in early returns, leading the Associated Press to call the race for Gaynor.

A first-time candidate who owns a printing business, Gaynor assailed Reagan for her election missteps. Reagan's tenure has been rocky ever since she was elected in 2014. Apparently, Republican primary voters felt confident in Gaynor and his pitch to turn the secretary of state’s office around as if it were a business. He was leading with nearly 70 percent of the vote by the time the race was called.