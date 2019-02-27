Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar to Michael Cohen: "Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire"

Every Republican who questioned Michael Cohen during his bombshell testimony on Wednesday attacked the ex-lawyer’s credibility.

But only Congressman Paul Gosar, Arizona's sole representative at the hearing, invoked a taunt that you’d more expect to hear on a playground than during a Congressional hearing.

“The old adage our moms taught us, ‘Liar, liar, pants on fire,’” Gosar said. Next to Gosar was a poster of Cohen emblazoned with the same elementary "adage."