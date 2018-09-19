Two Tweets Reveal the Impotent Essence of Jeff Flake

I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to do anything about it.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, the anthropomorphized loaf of stale bread resigning after this term, made clear his disgust over an Instagram post from Donald Trump Jr. mocking Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school.

Trump's oldest son posted a fake "sexual assault letter found by Dems," written in crayon, that says, "Hi Cindy, Will you be my girlfriend?" The letter is signed, "Love, Brett."

Related Stories 15 Times Jeff Flake Criticized Trump, Then Nothing Happened

The shockingly unfunny joke is a reference to the letter Ford sent Senator Diane Feinstein (a Democrat from California) in July raising her allegation that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, and covered her mouth during a high school party in the early 1980s.