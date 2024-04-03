Every endorsement in Ruben Gallego, Kari Lake Senate race

With Sinema out, more organizations have been throwing endorsements over to Gallego, so we decided it was a good time to start tracking endorsements of both candidates. Almost all endorsements listed below were taken from the websites of each campaign.
Interestingly, the candidates' endorsements from politicians mirror each other inversely: Gallego has a long list of endorsements from Arizonans and few from D.C., while Lake boasts a list of endorsements from D.C. elites and only a handful from Arizona. That's ironic considering Lake rails against "the Swamp" and the people who run the federal government, something she posted about on Instagram as recently as two weeks ago.
As of April 2, the vast majority of Lake’s endorsements come from 20 U.S. senators and nine U.S. representatives in states that aren’t Arizona, which checks out considering the amount of time she has spent campaigning outside the state. She has four endorsements from Arizona politicians and groups.
Gallego has 30 endorsements from Arizona officeholders and three more from notable formers, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Tucson).
Eight local unions have endorsed Gallego and none has endorsed Lake.
Twelve organizations have endorsed Gallego while one has endorsed Lake.
Lake and Gallego face a July 30 primary, though both are expected to win their party's nominations and face one another in November.
Here’s a list of which politicians and organizations have endorsed the two candidates.
Kari Lake’s endorsements
Arizona officials
State Rep. Alex Kolodin (R-Scottsdale), state Sens. David Farnsworth (R-Mesa) and Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen (R-Gilbert).
Non-Arizona politicians
Former President Donald Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Ted Budd, R-N.C., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., John Thune, R-S.C., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, James Risch, R-Idaho, John Cornyn, R-Texas, Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Steve Daines, R-Mont., Rand Paul, R-Ky., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, Brian Mast, R-Fla., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Cory Mills, R-Fla., Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Burgess Owens, R-Utah
Unions
None
Organizations
Oil & Gas Workers Association
Ruben Gallego’s endorsements
Arizona officials
Gov. Katie Hobbs (D), U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D), U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Tucson), Attorney General Kris Mayes (D), Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar (D).
State Sens. Eva Diaz (D-Tolleson), Catherine Miranda (D-Phoenix), Theresa Hatathlie (D-Coal Mine Mesa) and Flavio Bravo (D-Phoenix)
State Reps. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton (D-Tucson), Analise Ortiz (D-Phoenix), Stacey Travers (D-Phoenix), Patty Contreras (D-Ahwatukee), Marcelino Quiñonez (D-Phoenix) and Oscar De Los Santos (D-Phoenix).
Tempe Mayor Corey Woods (D); Tempe Vice Mayor Jennifer Adams (D); Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez; Parker Mayor Randy Hartless (I); Glendale Vice Mayor Jamie Aldama; Mesa Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia; Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari (D); Tempe City Councilmembers Berdetta Hodge; Doreen Garlid and Arlene Chin; Chandler Vice Mayor OD Harris; Mesa City Councilmember Jenn Duff; Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway (D); Pima County Attorney Laura Conover (D); and Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar.
Non-Arizona politicians
U.S. Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.
Unions
United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99
Teamsters Local 104
United Here Local 11
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1433
Communication Workers of America’s Arizona State Council
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 640
Arizona State Council of Machinists
Ironworkers Local 75
Organizations
VoteVets
Common Defense
Council for a Livable World
Foreign Policy for America
Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Reproductive Freedom for All
Giffords PAC
Latino Victory Fund
Defend the Vote
League of Conservation Voters
End Citizens United / Let America Vote
Human Rights Campaign PAC