Arizona Legislature primary election results: state Senate and House

State Rep. Shawnna Bolick is poised to advance to the November ballot and continue her reelection bid.

Legislative District 2

Republican state Rep. Alex Kolodin cruises to the general election.

Legislative District 3

Legislative District 4

Legislative District 5

Lauren Kuby was unopposed in the Legislative District 8 state Senate race and will likely cruise to a win in November.

Legislative District 8

Legislative District 9

Legislative District 10

State Rep. Oscar De Los Santos notched a win in the primary as he seeks a second term.

Legislative District 11

Legislative District 12



Legislative District 13

Legislative District 14

With no primary challenge, state Sen. Jake Hoffman waltzes to the November ballot.

Legislative District 15

Legislative District 16

Legislative District 22

Legislative District 23

State Rep. Analise Ortiz is assured of a jump to the state Senate thanks to an insurmountable primary lead in a district with no Republican candidates.

Legislative District 24

Legislative District 25

Legislative District 26

Legislative District 27

Legislative District 28

Legislative District 29

Legislative District 30

Results in the 2024 primary races for the Arizona Legislature are rolling in, and a clearer picture of the individuals and races that will make or break the power balance of the state legislature is forming.Here are the preliminary results from the state legislature races for districts that include at least some of Maricopa County, as reported by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office at approximately 2:41 a.m. on July 31. Roughly 96% of precincts have reported so far.On Wednesday, Gov. Katie Hobbs congratulated the winners and signaled that she expected "a highly competitive general election campaign."“Arizonans will get to choose between allowing insurrectionists, white supremacists, and indicted fake electors to continue to control the Legislature, or Democratic candidates who are focused on lowering everyday costs for Arizonans, investing in public education, and restoring reproductive freedom," Hobbs said in an emailed statement. "I have confidence that Arizonans will choose sanity over chaos once again, and I look forward to electing governing majorities and working with them in the next legislative session.”Shawnna Bolick (Incumbent) – 53.6% (8,781 total votes)Josh Barnett – 46.4% (7,588)Judy Schwiebert – 100% (12,345)This North Phoenix district is one of Arizona’s few competitive districts. Bolick, the wife of Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick , is seeking her first win in the Senate after being appointed in July 2023. She previously served in the state House.Schwiebert served in the House for four years.Justin Wilmeth (Incumbent) – 54.8% (12,530)Ari Daniel Bradshaw – 45.2% (10,322)Stephanie Simacek – 100% (12,101)Schwiebert’s seatmate in the House, Wilmeth is seeking reelection in his same seat. He's served in the state legislature since 2021.John Kavanagh (Incumbent) – 100% (37,499)No candidateWith no primary challenger and no Democrat to run against, Kavanagh has all but punched his ticket to a ninth term in the legislature.Joseph Chaplik (Incumbent) – 54% (32,665)Alexander Kolodin (Incumbent) – 46% (27,824)Richard Corles – 100% (16,051)Chaplik, a two-term legislator, and Kolodin, seeking a second term, are running for reelection.Carine Werner – 61.2% (16,022)Kenneth Bowers – 38.8% (10,161)Christine Marsh (Incumbent) – 100% (20,445)This is a competitive district containing North Phoenix and Paradise Valley. Marsh will take on Warner in the general election.Matt Gress (Incumbent) – 55.8% (20,893)Pamela Carter – 44.2% (16,577)Kelli Butler – 52.4% (18,193)Karen Gresham – 47.6% (16,508)After one term, Gress is running for reelection, while Carter is seeking a seat for the first time. Butler and Gresham will hope to snag at least one Democratic seat in a district that sent both a Republican and Democrat to the legislature in 2022.Joshua Ortega – 100% (7,814)Lela Alston (Incumbent) – 100% (19,219)This Democrat-leaning district ranges from North Phoenix to downtown. No one's knocking off Alston.No candidateSarah Liguori (Incumbent) – 42% (14,182)Aaron Márquez – 27.8% (9,384)Charles Lucking (Incumbent) – 20.2% (6,829)Dorri Thyden – 10% (3,392)Liguori and Lucking were appointed to their seats in the House but are seeking election for the first time. Liguori replaced former Rep. Jennifer Longdon, while Lucking was appointed after the exit of former Rep. Amish Shah, who is now running for Congress. It looks like Liguori will retain her seat, but Lucking's been knocked off by Márquez.Roxana Holzapfel – 100% (7,948)Lauren Kuby – 100% (12,117)Containing Scottsdale, Tempe and the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community, this Democratic-leaning district became much less competitive after Rep. Melody Hernandez dropped out of the Democratic primary.Caden Darrow – 100% (7,891)Janeen Connolly – 34.06% (7,376)Brian Garcia – 33.92% (7,347)Juan Mendez – 32.02% (6,935)This district also dealt with many legislative appointments this year, leading to an interesting primary. None of the district's incumbents are seeking reelection.Mendez is running for a House seat due to term limits in the Senate, a gambit that seems to have failed. Mendez has served in the Senate since 2016 and served two House terms before that. Mendez also is married to former state Rep. Athena Salman.Connolly and Garcia are poised to advance to the general election, though the margin remains tight.Robert Scantlebury – 63.8% (7,929)Christopher Stapley – 36.2% (4,508)Eva Burch (Incumbent) – 100% (9,228)Burch received national media attention after speaking out about her experience with abortion in light of Arizona’s 1864 ban.Mary Ann Mendoza – 50.7% (8,571)Kylie Barber – 49.3% (8,335)Lorena Austin (Incumbent) – 54.1% (8,624)Seth Blattman (Incumbent) – 45.9% (7,316)Austin is the country’s first nonbinary state legislator. House Speaker Ben Toma condemned Austin in April over a drag story hour.David Farnsworth (Incumbent) – 100% (22,754)Robert Doyle – 100% (11,795)Farnsworth has been in the legislature since 2013.Justin Olson – 38.1% (14,682)Ralph Heap – 35.4% (13,658)Matt Greer – 26.5% (10,235)Helen Hunter – 100% (11,856)Neither of the district’s House incumbents are seeking reelection. Heap is the father of Justin Heap, the state representative now running for Maricopa County Recorder. Due to the district’s strong conservative lean, the race will likely be decided in the Republican primary.Joshua Ayala – 100% (3,836)Catherine Miranda (Incumbent) – 100% (11,847)In this democratic stronghold spanning from downtown to South Phoenix, Ayala has little shot at unseating Miranda.Joseph Daily – 54.5% (3,250)Cesar Aleman – 45.5% (2,712)Oscar De Los Santos (Incumbent) – 46.8% (9,306)Junelle Cavero (Incumbent) – 35.8% (7,109)Izaak Ruiz – 17.4% (3,455)De Los Santos, the Assistant Democratic Leader in the House, was the first LGBTQ+ person elected to represent LD11.Cara Vicini – 100% (14,617)Mitzi Epstein (Incumbent) – 100% (17,311)Epstein has been in the legislature since 2017.Lawrence Hudson – 100% (14,261)Patty Contreras (Incumbent) – 51.7% (16,245)Stacey Travers (Incumbent) – 48.3% (15,203)Contreras and Travers are both seeking a second term.J.D. Mesnard (Incumbent) – 100% (19,194)Sharon Winters – 100% (13,296)Mesnard has been in the legislature since 2010.Jeff Weninger – 51.1% (16,631)Julie Willoughby (Incumbent) – 48.9% (15,931)Brandy Reese – 50.7% (11,901)Nicholas Gonzales – 49.3% (11,576)This primary is a formality — all four candidates will be on November’s ballot. Willoughby was appointed in May 2023 to replace ousted Rep. Liz Harris Warren Petersen (Incumbent) – 100% (20,702)Elizabeth Brown – 100% (9,920)The current Senate President, Peterson has been in the legislature since 2012.Laurin Hendrix (Incumbent) – 26.9% (10,759)Khyl Powell – 23.4% (9,354)Andrew Jackson – 21.2% (8,482)Lalani Hunsaker – 18.5% (7,416)Joel Coen – 10.1% (4,030)No candidatesWith no Democrats running in this House primary, five Republican candidates competed for two seats. One-term incumbent Hendrix secured one while Powell appears to beat out Jackson and Hunsaker for the second.Jake Hoffman (Incumbent) – 100% (21,985)Alan Smith – 100% (9,090)One of Arizona's indicted fake electors , Hoffman has been in the legislature since 2020.Neal Carter (Incumbent) – 35.6% (13,633)Michael Way – 28.6% (10,941)Peter Anello – 18.9% (7,239)Alex Stovall – 17% (6,513)Barbara Beneitone – 100% (9,030)Carter and Way have the inside track to the general election. Beneitone will try to knock off one of them in November.T.J. Shope (Incumbent) – 100% (13,901)Stacey Seaman – 100% (10,947)Spanning from Maricopa to Casa Grande down to the outskirts of Tucson, District 16 is one of the state’s few competitive districts – a title it likely will continue to hold this year. Seaman has a chance at grabbing the seat in November.Teresa Martinez (Incumbent) – 30.1% (7,798)Chris Lopez – 27.1% (7,031)Rob Hudelson – 26.5% (6,866)Gabby Saucedo Mercer – 16.3% (4,233)Keith Seaman (Incumbent) – 100% (10,848)Keith Seaman is Stacey Seaman’s father. Either Lopez or Hudelson will join Martinez on the Republican ticket in November.Steve Robinson – 100% (4,453)Eva Diaz (Incumbent) – 76.2% (6,218)Leezah Sun – 23.8% (1,944)Diaz easily holds off Sun, the former state representative who resigned before being expelled after a series of controversial incidents, including threatening to kill a lobbyist. Blaine Griffin – 51.5% (3,564)Diana Jones – 48.5% (3,355)Lupe Contreras (Incumbent) – 41% (5,612)Elda Luna-Nájera (Incumbent) – 24.3% (3,322)Betsy Munoz – 22.1% (3,026)Jen Wynne – 12.6% (1,720)Contreras has been in the legislature since 2013, and June-Nájera was appointed in February 2024 to replace Sun.Michelle Altherr – 100% (8,179)Brian Fernandez (Incumbent) – 60.6% (5,704)Jesus Arnulfo Lugo – 39.4% (3,714)This competitive Democrat-leaning district, which spans from Goodyear to the southern border, has the potential to sway which party has control over the legislature.Michele Pena (Incumbent) – 100% (8,135)Mariana Sandoval (Incumbent) – 48.7% (7,540)Matias Rosales – 35.2% (5,449)Jimmy Holmes – 16.2% (2,510)Sandoval and Rosales will sail onto the general election ballot.No candidateAnalise Ortiz – 86.3% (7,078)Mario Garcia – 13.7% (1,122)With no Republican to oppose her, Ortiz is assured of a leap from the House to the Senate.No candidateLydia Hernandez (Incumbent) – 40.1% (5,169)Anna Abeytia – 32.2% (4,148)Hector Jaramillo – 27.7% (3,577)Hernandez is assured of reelection, and Abeytia will likely claim a seat alongside her.Tim Dunn – 100% (21,422)No candidateDunn has been in the legislature since 2018 and will make the jump to the Senate.Michael Carbone (Incumbent) – 37.2% (13,585)Nick Kupper – 27.5% (10,063)Gary Garcia Snyder – 20.7% (7,582)Steve Markegard – 14.6% (5,335)Bill Olear – 100% (8,814)Carbone and Kupper appear destined for the November ballot.Vic Harris – 100% (3,599)Flavio Bravo (Incumbent) – 100% (7,129)Bravo was appointed to the Senate in May 2023 following the resignation of Raquel Terán, who appears to have lost her run for Congress Frank Roberts – 54.3% (3,131)Skyla Edwards – 45.7% (2,636)Cesar Aguilar (Incumbent) – 57.1% (6,550)Quantá Crews (Incumbent) – 42.9% (4,916)Another "thanks for playing, everyone moves on to the next round" race. You'll see these same candidates on the ballot in November.Kevin Payne – 100% (17,205)No candidateServing in the legislature since 2017, Payne will jump to the Senate.Lisa Fink – 33.8% (10,718)Tony Rivero – 27.8% (8,807)Brian Morris – 24.6% (7,798)Linda Busam – 13.8% (4,377)Deborah Howard – 100% (10,982)On the House side, two seats are up for grabs following House Speaker Ben Toma's Congressional bid and Payne’s move to the Senate. Fink locked up one spot on the November ballot while Rivero is narrowly beating Morris for the other.Frank Carroll (Incumbent) – 100% (34,267)No candidateCarroll has served in the legislature since 2019.David Livingston (Incumbent) – 37% (22,942)Beverly Pingerelli (Incumbent) – 36.4% (22,616)Susan Black – 26.6%(16,500)Barbara Fike – 100% (17,264)Livingston has served in the legislature since 2012, while Pingerell is seeking a third term.Janae Shamp (Incumbent) – 100% (21,746)Eric Stafford – 100% (11,709)No drama here. This November matchup was set before primary voting began.Steve Montenegro (Incumbent) – 54.5% (18,931)James Taylor – 45.5% (15,818)Tanairí Ochoa-Martínez – 54.2% (10,660)Tom Tzitzura – 45.8% (9,006)Montenegro was first elected to the legislature in 2008.Hildy Angius – 51.5% (16,703)Ashley Gerich – 27.8% (9,014)Kimberly Zanon – 20.7% (6,715)J’aime MorgAine – 100% (6,856)Incumbent Sen. Sonny Borrelli, the Senate Majority Leader, not seeking reelection. Angius will take over the GOP nomination for him. Borrelli has fought against stricter regulations for hemp and hemp-derived products, despite concerns that synthetically produced variations of hemp products are more potent than cannabis.Leo Biasiucci (Incumbent) – 53.1% (26,018)John Gillette (Incumbent) – 46.9% (23,003)Monica Timberlake – 100% (6,899)Biasiucci has served three terms in the legislature, while Gillette is seeking a second.