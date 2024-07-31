Arizona Legislature primary election results: state Senate and House

Here are the preliminary results from the state legislature races for districts that include at least some of Maricopa County, as reported by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office at approximately 2:41 a.m. on July 31. Roughly 96% of precincts have reported so far.
On Wednesday, Gov. Katie Hobbs congratulated the winners and signaled that she expected "a highly competitive general election campaign."
“Arizonans will get to choose between allowing insurrectionists, white supremacists, and indicted fake electors to continue to control the Legislature, or Democratic candidates who are focused on lowering everyday costs for Arizonans, investing in public education, and restoring reproductive freedom," Hobbs said in an emailed statement. "I have confidence that Arizonans will choose sanity over chaos once again, and I look forward to electing governing majorities and working with them in the next legislative session.”
Legislative District 2Republican Senate
Shawnna Bolick (Incumbent) – 53.6% (8,781 total votes)
Josh Barnett – 46.4% (7,588)
Democrat Senate
Judy Schwiebert – 100% (12,345)
This North Phoenix district is one of Arizona’s few competitive districts. Bolick, the wife of Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick, is seeking her first win in the Senate after being appointed in July 2023. She previously served in the state House.
Schwiebert served in the House for four years.
Republican House
Justin Wilmeth (Incumbent) – 54.8% (12,530)
Ari Daniel Bradshaw – 45.2% (10,322)
Democrat House
Stephanie Simacek – 100% (12,101)
Schwiebert’s seatmate in the House, Wilmeth is seeking reelection in his same seat. He's served in the state legislature since 2021.
Legislative District 3Republican Senate
John Kavanagh (Incumbent) – 100% (37,499)
Democrat
No candidate
With no primary challenger and no Democrat to run against, Kavanagh has all but punched his ticket to a ninth term in the legislature.
Republican House
Joseph Chaplik (Incumbent) – 54% (32,665)
Alexander Kolodin (Incumbent) – 46% (27,824)
Democrat House
Richard Corles – 100% (16,051)
Chaplik, a two-term legislator, and Kolodin, seeking a second term, are running for reelection.
Legislative District 4Republican Senate
Carine Werner – 61.2% (16,022)
Kenneth Bowers – 38.8% (10,161)
Democrat Senate
Christine Marsh (Incumbent) – 100% (20,445)
This is a competitive district containing North Phoenix and Paradise Valley. Marsh will take on Warner in the general election.
Republican House
Matt Gress (Incumbent) – 55.8% (20,893)
Pamela Carter – 44.2% (16,577)
Democrat House
Kelli Butler – 52.4% (18,193)
Karen Gresham – 47.6% (16,508)
After one term, Gress is running for reelection, while Carter is seeking a seat for the first time. Butler and Gresham will hope to snag at least one Democratic seat in a district that sent both a Republican and Democrat to the legislature in 2022.
Legislative District 5Republican Senate
Joshua Ortega – 100% (7,814)
Democrat Senate
Lela Alston (Incumbent) – 100% (19,219)
This Democrat-leaning district ranges from North Phoenix to downtown. No one's knocking off Alston.
Republican House
No candidate
Democrat House
Sarah Liguori (Incumbent) – 42% (14,182)
Aaron Márquez – 27.8% (9,384)
Charles Lucking (Incumbent) – 20.2% (6,829)
Dorri Thyden – 10% (3,392)
Liguori and Lucking were appointed to their seats in the House but are seeking election for the first time. Liguori replaced former Rep. Jennifer Longdon, while Lucking was appointed after the exit of former Rep. Amish Shah, who is now running for Congress. It looks like Liguori will retain her seat, but Lucking's been knocked off by Márquez.
Legislative District 8Republican Senate
Roxana Holzapfel – 100% (7,948)
Democrat
Lauren Kuby – 100% (12,117)
Containing Scottsdale, Tempe and the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community, this Democratic-leaning district became much less competitive after Rep. Melody Hernandez dropped out of the Democratic primary.
Republican House
Caden Darrow – 100% (7,891)
Democrat House
Janeen Connolly – 34.06% (7,376)
Brian Garcia – 33.92% (7,347)
Juan Mendez – 32.02% (6,935)
This district also dealt with many legislative appointments this year, leading to an interesting primary. None of the district's incumbents are seeking reelection.
Mendez is running for a House seat due to term limits in the Senate, a gambit that seems to have failed. Mendez has served in the Senate since 2016 and served two House terms before that. Mendez also is married to former state Rep. Athena Salman.
Connolly and Garcia are poised to advance to the general election, though the margin remains tight.
Legislative District 9Republican Senate
Robert Scantlebury – 63.8% (7,929)
Christopher Stapley – 36.2% (4,508)
Democrat Senate
Eva Burch (Incumbent) – 100% (9,228)
Burch received national media attention after speaking out about her experience with abortion in light of Arizona’s 1864 ban.
Republican House
Mary Ann Mendoza – 50.7% (8,571)
Kylie Barber – 49.3% (8,335)
Democrat House
Lorena Austin (Incumbent) – 54.1% (8,624)
Seth Blattman (Incumbent) – 45.9% (7,316)
Austin is the country’s first nonbinary state legislator. House Speaker Ben Toma condemned Austin in April over a drag story hour.
Legislative District 10Republican Senate
David Farnsworth (Incumbent) – 100% (22,754)
Democrat Senate
Robert Doyle – 100% (11,795)
Farnsworth has been in the legislature since 2013.
Republican House
Justin Olson – 38.1% (14,682)
Ralph Heap – 35.4% (13,658)
Matt Greer – 26.5% (10,235)
Democrat House
Helen Hunter – 100% (11,856)
Neither of the district’s House incumbents are seeking reelection. Heap is the father of Justin Heap, the state representative now running for Maricopa County Recorder. Due to the district’s strong conservative lean, the race will likely be decided in the Republican primary.
Legislative District 11Republican Senate
Joshua Ayala – 100% (3,836)
Democrat Senate
Catherine Miranda (Incumbent) – 100% (11,847)
In this democratic stronghold spanning from downtown to South Phoenix, Ayala has little shot at unseating Miranda.
Republican House
Joseph Daily – 54.5% (3,250)
Cesar Aleman – 45.5% (2,712)
Democrat House
Oscar De Los Santos (Incumbent) – 46.8% (9,306)
Junelle Cavero (Incumbent) – 35.8% (7,109)
Izaak Ruiz – 17.4% (3,455)
De Los Santos, the Assistant Democratic Leader in the House, was the first LGBTQ+ person elected to represent LD11.
Legislative District 12
Republican Senate
Cara Vicini – 100% (14,617)
Democrat Senate
Mitzi Epstein (Incumbent) – 100% (17,311)
Epstein has been in the legislature since 2017.
Republican House
Lawrence Hudson – 100% (14,261)
Democrat House
Patty Contreras (Incumbent) – 51.7% (16,245)
Stacey Travers (Incumbent) – 48.3% (15,203)
Contreras and Travers are both seeking a second term.
Legislative District 13Republican Senate
J.D. Mesnard (Incumbent) – 100% (19,194)
Democrat Senate
Sharon Winters – 100% (13,296)
Mesnard has been in the legislature since 2010.
Republican House
Jeff Weninger – 51.1% (16,631)
Julie Willoughby (Incumbent) – 48.9% (15,931)
Democrat House
Brandy Reese – 50.7% (11,901)
Nicholas Gonzales – 49.3% (11,576)
This primary is a formality — all four candidates will be on November’s ballot. Willoughby was appointed in May 2023 to replace ousted Rep. Liz Harris.
Legislative District 14Republican Senate
Warren Petersen (Incumbent) – 100% (20,702)
Democrat Senate
Elizabeth Brown – 100% (9,920)
The current Senate President, Peterson has been in the legislature since 2012.
Republican House
Laurin Hendrix (Incumbent) – 26.9% (10,759)
Khyl Powell – 23.4% (9,354)
Andrew Jackson – 21.2% (8,482)
Lalani Hunsaker – 18.5% (7,416)
Joel Coen – 10.1% (4,030)
Democrat House
No candidates
With no Democrats running in this House primary, five Republican candidates competed for two seats. One-term incumbent Hendrix secured one while Powell appears to beat out Jackson and Hunsaker for the second.
Legislative District 15Republican Senate
Jake Hoffman (Incumbent) – 100% (21,985)
Democrat Senate
Alan Smith – 100% (9,090)
One of Arizona's indicted fake electors, Hoffman has been in the legislature since 2020.
Republican House
Neal Carter (Incumbent) – 35.6% (13,633)
Michael Way – 28.6% (10,941)
Peter Anello – 18.9% (7,239)
Alex Stovall – 17% (6,513)
Democrat House
Barbara Beneitone – 100% (9,030)
Carter and Way have the inside track to the general election. Beneitone will try to knock off one of them in November.
Legislative District 16Republican Senate
T.J. Shope (Incumbent) – 100% (13,901)
Democrat Senate
Stacey Seaman – 100% (10,947)
Spanning from Maricopa to Casa Grande down to the outskirts of Tucson, District 16 is one of the state’s few competitive districts – a title it likely will continue to hold this year. Seaman has a chance at grabbing the seat in November.
Republican House
Teresa Martinez (Incumbent) – 30.1% (7,798)
Chris Lopez – 27.1% (7,031)
Rob Hudelson – 26.5% (6,866)
Gabby Saucedo Mercer – 16.3% (4,233)
Democrat House
Keith Seaman (Incumbent) – 100% (10,848)
Keith Seaman is Stacey Seaman’s father. Either Lopez or Hudelson will join Martinez on the Republican ticket in November.
Legislative District 22Republican Senate
Steve Robinson – 100% (4,453)
Democrat Senate
Eva Diaz (Incumbent) – 76.2% (6,218)
Leezah Sun – 23.8% (1,944)
Diaz easily holds off Sun, the former state representative who resigned before being expelled after a series of controversial incidents, including threatening to kill a lobbyist.
Republican House
Blaine Griffin – 51.5% (3,564)
Diana Jones – 48.5% (3,355)
Democrat House
Lupe Contreras (Incumbent) – 41% (5,612)
Elda Luna-Nájera (Incumbent) – 24.3% (3,322)
Betsy Munoz – 22.1% (3,026)
Jen Wynne – 12.6% (1,720)
Contreras has been in the legislature since 2013, and June-Nájera was appointed in February 2024 to replace Sun.
Legislative District 23Republican Senate
Michelle Altherr – 100% (8,179)
Democrat Senate
Brian Fernandez (Incumbent) – 60.6% (5,704)
Jesus Arnulfo Lugo – 39.4% (3,714)
This competitive Democrat-leaning district, which spans from Goodyear to the southern border, has the potential to sway which party has control over the legislature.
Republican House
Michele Pena (Incumbent) – 100% (8,135)
Democrat House
Mariana Sandoval (Incumbent) – 48.7% (7,540)
Matias Rosales – 35.2% (5,449)
Jimmy Holmes – 16.2% (2,510)
Sandoval and Rosales will sail onto the general election ballot.
Legislative District 24Republican Senate
No candidate
Democrat Senate
Analise Ortiz – 86.3% (7,078)
Mario Garcia – 13.7% (1,122)
With no Republican to oppose her, Ortiz is assured of a leap from the House to the Senate.
Republican House
No candidate
Democrat House
Lydia Hernandez (Incumbent) – 40.1% (5,169)
Anna Abeytia – 32.2% (4,148)
Hector Jaramillo – 27.7% (3,577)
Hernandez is assured of reelection, and Abeytia will likely claim a seat alongside her.
Legislative District 25Republican Senate
Tim Dunn – 100% (21,422)
Democrat Senate
No candidate
Dunn has been in the legislature since 2018 and will make the jump to the Senate.
Republican House
Michael Carbone (Incumbent) – 37.2% (13,585)
Nick Kupper – 27.5% (10,063)
Gary Garcia Snyder – 20.7% (7,582)
Steve Markegard – 14.6% (5,335)
Democrat House
Bill Olear – 100% (8,814)
Carbone and Kupper appear destined for the November ballot.
Legislative District 26Republican Senate
Vic Harris – 100% (3,599)
Democrat Senate
Flavio Bravo (Incumbent) – 100% (7,129)
Bravo was appointed to the Senate in May 2023 following the resignation of Raquel Terán, who appears to have lost her run for Congress.
Republican House
Frank Roberts – 54.3% (3,131)
Skyla Edwards – 45.7% (2,636)
Democrat House
Cesar Aguilar (Incumbent) – 57.1% (6,550)
Quantá Crews (Incumbent) – 42.9% (4,916)
Another "thanks for playing, everyone moves on to the next round" race. You'll see these same candidates on the ballot in November.
Legislative District 27
Republican Senate
Kevin Payne – 100% (17,205)
Democrat Senate
No candidate
Serving in the legislature since 2017, Payne will jump to the Senate.
Republican House
Lisa Fink – 33.8% (10,718)
Tony Rivero – 27.8% (8,807)
Brian Morris – 24.6% (7,798)
Linda Busam – 13.8% (4,377)
Democrat House
Deborah Howard – 100% (10,982)
On the House side, two seats are up for grabs following House Speaker Ben Toma's Congressional bid and Payne’s move to the Senate. Fink locked up one spot on the November ballot while Rivero is narrowly beating Morris for the other.
Legislative District 28Republican Senate
Frank Carroll (Incumbent) – 100% (34,267)
Democrat Senate
No candidate
Carroll has served in the legislature since 2019.
Republican House
David Livingston (Incumbent) – 37% (22,942)
Beverly Pingerelli (Incumbent) – 36.4% (22,616)
Susan Black – 26.6%(16,500)
Democrat House
Barbara Fike – 100% (17,264)
Livingston has served in the legislature since 2012, while Pingerell is seeking a third term.
Legislative District 29Republican Senate
Janae Shamp (Incumbent) – 100% (21,746)
Democrat Senate
Eric Stafford – 100% (11,709)
No drama here. This November matchup was set before primary voting began.
Republican House
Steve Montenegro (Incumbent) – 54.5% (18,931)
James Taylor – 45.5% (15,818)
Democrat House
Tanairí Ochoa-Martínez – 54.2% (10,660)
Tom Tzitzura – 45.8% (9,006)
Montenegro was first elected to the legislature in 2008.
Legislative District 30Republican Senate
Hildy Angius – 51.5% (16,703)
Ashley Gerich – 27.8% (9,014)
Kimberly Zanon – 20.7% (6,715)
Democrat Senate
J’aime MorgAine – 100% (6,856)
Incumbent Sen. Sonny Borrelli, the Senate Majority Leader, not seeking reelection. Angius will take over the GOP nomination for him. Borrelli has fought against stricter regulations for hemp and hemp-derived products, despite concerns that synthetically produced variations of hemp products are more potent than cannabis.
Republican House
Leo Biasiucci (Incumbent) – 53.1% (26,018)
John Gillette (Incumbent) – 46.9% (23,003)
Democrat House
Monica Timberlake – 100% (6,899)
Biasiucci has served three terms in the legislature, while Gillette is seeking a second.