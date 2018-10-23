 


Wikipedia user Melikamp, CC BY-SA 3.0

Average Rent Prices in 70 Phoenix Metro Neighborhoods Right Now

Steven Hsieh | October 23, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

Looking to move to metro Phoenix? Or maybe you're a resident looking to relocate? Don't shop blind. Know what — or more specifically, where — you're looking for.

The good news is that the area is relatively affordable compared with other parts of the country. But there's been a reported uptick in rent prices, with a 3 percent raise compared with last year. That puts us among the top five large U.S. cities for rent growth in 2018. Also good to know: The rent rates in the city of Phoenix are still relatively low compared with other cities in the Valley.

Below, see October's average rent for neighborhoods in the metropolitan Phoenix's eight most populous cities, as provided by RENTCafé, an apartment listings website that regularly publishes data on pricing. The cities are Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Peoria. Each entry includes average rents for studios, one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments, and an average price for all rentals. The list goes from least expensive to most expensive:

56 (tie). Orchard, Glendale
All rentals: $751
Studio: $571
1 Bed: $698
2 Beds: $840
3 Beds: $1,029

56 (tie). Maryvale Terrace, Glendale
All rentals: $751
Studio: $571
1 Bed: $698
2 Beds: $840
3 Beds: $1,029

56 (tie). Manistee Ranch, Glendale
All rentals: $751
Studio: $571
1 Bed: $698
2 Beds: $840
3 Beds: $1,029

56 (tie). Bethany Heights, Glendale
All rentals: $751
Studio: $571
1 Bed: $698
2 Beds: $840
3 Beds: $1,029

55. Estrella Village, Phoenix
All rentals: $769
Studio: $535
1 Bed: $772
2 Beds: $855
3 Beds: $1,417

54. Maryvale, Phoenix
All rentals: $778
Studio: $535
1 Bed: $772
2 Beds: $855
3 Beds: $1,417

53. Chaparral Ranch, Glendale
All rentals: $781
Studio: $631
1 Bed: $702
2 Beds: $899
3 Beds: $1,202

52. Alhambra, Phoenix
All rentals: $797
Studio: $645
1 Bed: $749
2 Beds: $895
3 Beds: $1,192

51. Alta Mesa, Mesa
All rentals: $798
Studio: $975
1 Bed: $680
2 Beds: $926
3 Beds: $1,140

50. Dobson Ranch, Mesa
All rentals: $860
Studio: $711
1 Bed: $807
2 Beds: $919
3 Beds: $1,147

49. North Mountain Village, Phoenix
All rentals: $861
Studio: $630
1 Bed: $782
2 Beds: $943
3 Beds: $1,354

48. Arboleda, Mesa
All rentals: $866
Studio: $910
1 Bed: $745
2 Beds: $952
3 Beds: $1,399

47. Mesa Grande, Mesa
All rentals: $871
Studio: $655
1 Bed: $799
2 Beds: $996
3 Beds: $1,398

46. Powell Estates, Mesa
All rentals: $893
Studio: $715
1 Bed: $815
2 Beds: $967
3 Beds: $1,294

45. Sherwood, Mesa
All rentals: $895
Studio: $736
1 Bed: $824
2 Beds: $1,011
3 Beds: $1,368

44. Deer Valley Village, Phoenix
All rentals: $906
Studio: $647
1 Bed: $810
2 Beds: $965
3 Beds: $1,354

43. Rancho del Mar, Mesa
All rentals: $917
Studio: $736
1 Bed: $824
2 Beds: $1,011
3 Beds: $1,368

42. Leisure World, Mesa
All rentals: $941
Studio: $975
1 Bed: $634
2 Beds: $1,004
3 Beds: $1,397

41. Fountain of the Sun, Mesa
All rentals: $945
Studio: $660
1 Bed: $841
2 Beds: $1,007
3 Beds: $1,215

42 (tie). Westgreen Estates, Peoria
All rentals: $948
Studio: $820
1 Bed: $859
2 Beds: $981
3 Beds: $1,207

42 (tie). Peoria Industrial Park, Peoria
All rentals: $948
Studio: $820
1 Bed: $859
2 Beds: $981
3 Beds: $1,207

42 (tie). Garden Point, Peoria
All rentals: $948
Studio: $820
1 Bed: $859
2 Beds: $981
3 Beds: $1,207

42 (tie). Foxfire, Peoria
All rentals: $948
Studio: $820
1 Bed: $859
2 Beds: $981
3 Beds: $1,207

42 (tie). Country Meadows, Peoria
All rentals: $948
Studio: $920
1 Bed: $859
2 Beds: $981
3 Beds: $1,207

41. Granada Estates, Glendale
All rentals: $948
Studio: $703
1 Bed: $832
2 Beds: $1,012
3 Beds: $1,272

40. Deerview, Glendale
All rentals: $948
Studio: $703
1 Bed: $832
2 Beds: $1,012
3 Beds: $1,272

39. Paradise Valley Village, Phoenix
All rentals: $952
Studio: $692
1 Bed: $862
2 Beds: $1,008
3 Beds: $1,412

38. Meadowgreen, Mesa
All rentals: $969
Studio: $655
1 Bed: $879
2 Beds: $1,014
3 Beds: $1,384

37. Sky View Place, Peoria
All rentals: $977
Studio: $920
1 Bed: $878
2 Beds: $1,021
3 Beds: $1,237

36. Camelback East, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,007
Studio: $727
1 Bed: $948
2 Beds: $1,155
3 Beds: $1,373

35. Valley Vista, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,026
Studio: $773
1 Bed: $897
2 Beds: $1,081
3 Beds: $1,406

34. Shalimar, Tempe
All rentals: $1,035
Studio: $771
1 Bed: $924
2 Beds: $1,094
3 Beds: $1,467

33. Arrowhead Ranch, Glendale
All rentals: $1,038
Studio: $648
1 Bed: $941
2 Beds: $1,095
3 Beds: $1,407

32. Val Vista Lakes, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,039
Studio: $1,068
1 Bed: $942
2 Beds: $1,051
3 Beds: $1,403

31. The Islands, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,053
Studio: $1,068
1 Bed: $950
2 Beds: $1,061
3 Beds: $1,390

30. El Dorado Lakes, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,053
Studio: $1,068
1 Bed: $950
2 Beds: $1,061
3 Beds: $1,330

29. Parkwood Ranch, Mesa
All rentals: $1,066
Studio: $660
1 Bed: $924
2 Beds: $1,139
3 Beds: $1,330

28. Encanto Village, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,070
Studio: $759
1 Bed: $1,020
2 Beds: $1,235
3 Beds: $1,533

27 (tie). Wood Park, Tempe
All rentals: $1,074
Studio: $780
1 Bed: $959
2 Beds: $1,121
3 Beds: $1,477

27 (tie). Tempe Gardens, Tempe
All rentals: $1,074
Studio: $780
1 Bed: $959
2 Beds: $1,121
3 Beds: $1,477

26. South Mountain, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,081
Studio: $838
1 Bed: $980
2 Beds: $1,131
3 Beds: $1,318

25. Central City, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,092
Studio: $835
1 Bed: $1,029
2 Beds: $1,191
3 Beds: $1,396

24. Ahwatukee Foothills, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,108
Studio: $890
1 Bed: $964
2 Beds: $1,173
3 Beds: $1,413

23 (tie). Pepperwood, Tempe
All rentals: $1,115
Studio: $857
1 Bed: $992
2 Beds: $1,153
3 Beds: $1,482

23 (tie). Optimist Park, Tempe
All rentals: $1,115
Studio: $857
1 Bed: $992
2 Beds: $1,153
3 Beds: $1,482

23 (tie). Camelot Village, Tempe
All rentals: $1,115
Studio: $857
1 Bed: $992
2 Beds: $1,153
3 Beds: $1,482

23 (tie). Bell de Mar Crossing, Tempe
All rentals: $1,115
Studio: $857
1 Bed: $992
2 Beds: $1,153
3 Beds: $1,482

22. College Park, Chandler
All rentals: $1,117
Studio: $700
1 Bed: $990
2 Beds: $1,180
3 Beds: $1,455

21. Rancho del Verde, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,137
Studio: $1,012
1 Bed: $1,012
2 Beds: $1,199
3 Beds: $1,468

20. Neely, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,148
Studio: $1,068
1 Bed: $1,014
2 Beds: $1,158
3 Beds: $1,509

19. San Marcos, Chandler
All rentals: $1,151
Studio: $700
1 Bed: $1,103
2 Beds: $1,210
3 Beds: $1,514

18. The Springs, Chandler
All rentals: $1,160
Studio: $700
1 Bed: $1,006
2 Beds: $1,229
3 Beds: $1,554

17. Twelve Oaks, Chandler
All rentals: $1,165
Studio: $954
1 Bed: $1,042
2 Beds: $1,229
3 Beds: $1,425

16. Lone Butte Ranch, Chandler
All rentals: $1,186
Studio: $954
1 Bed: $1,043
2 Beds: $1,249
3 Beds: $1,488

15. Desert View, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,211
Studio: $915
1 Bed: $1,077
2 Beds: $1,301
3 Beds: $1,545

14. Spectrum, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,129
Studio: $967
1 Bed: $1,053
2 Beds: $1,365
3 Beds: $1,644

13. Chaparral Estates, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,219
Studio: $967
1 Bed: $1,053
2 Beds: $1,364
3 Beds: $1,644

12. Lyons Gate, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,221
Studio: $967
1 Bed: $1,054
2 Beds: $1,309
3 Beds: $1,582

11. Cactus Corridor, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,248
Studio: $1,119
1 Bed: $1,104
2 Beds: $1,337
3 Beds: $1,624

10. Via Linda Corridor, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,263
Studio: $1,041
1 Bed: $1,104
2 Beds: $1,352
3 Beds: $1,672

9. Horizons, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,291
Studio: $1,119
1 Bed: $1,137
2 Beds: $1,374
3 Beds: $1,647

8 (tie). Peterson Park, Tempe
All rentals: $1,295
Studio: $938
1 Bed: $1,035
2 Beds: $1,253
3 Beds: $1,915

8 (tie). Hughes Acres, Tempe
All rentals: $1,295
Studio: $938
1 Bed: $1,035
2 Beds: $1,253
3 Beds: $1,915

7. McCormick Ranch, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,315
Studio: $933
1 Bed: $1,104
2 Beds: $1,400
3 Beds: $1,826

6. McDowell Mountain Ranch, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,329
Studio: $1,119
1 Bed: $1,154
2 Beds: $1,421
3 Beds: $1,782

5. West Cactus, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,358
Studio: $1,283
1 Bed: $1,227
2 Beds: $1,429
3 Beds: $1,613

4. Indian Bend, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,361
Studio: $951
1 Bed: $1,196
2 Beds: $1,508
3 Beds: $1,900

3. Monterey, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,399
Studio: $922
1 Bed: $1,217
2 Beds: $1,599
3 Beds: $2,025

2. Arcadia, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,406
Studio: $922
1 Bed: $1,219
2 Beds: $1,616
3 Beds: $2,045

1. Rio, Tempe
All rentals: $1,416
Studio: $973
1 Bed: $1,088
2 Beds: $1,354
3 Beds: $2,087

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

