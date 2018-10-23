Average Rent Prices in 70 Phoenix Metro Neighborhoods Right Now

Looking to move to metro Phoenix? Or maybe you're a resident looking to relocate? Don't shop blind. Know what — or more specifically, where — you're looking for.
The good news is that the area is relatively affordable compared with other parts of the country. But there's been a reported uptick in rent prices, with a 3 percent raise compared with last year. That puts us among the top five large U.S. cities for rent growth in 2018. Also good to know: The rent rates in the city of Phoenix are still relatively low compared with other cities in the Valley.
Below, see October's average rent for neighborhoods in the metropolitan Phoenix's eight most populous cities, as provided by RENTCafé, an apartment listings website that regularly publishes data on pricing. The cities are Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Peoria. Each entry includes average rents for studios, one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments, and an average price for all rentals. The list goes from least expensive to most expensive:
56 (tie). Orchard, Glendale
All rentals: $751
Studio: $571
1 Bed: $698
2 Beds: $840
3 Beds: $1,029
56 (tie). Maryvale Terrace, Glendale
All rentals: $751
Studio: $571
1 Bed: $698
2 Beds: $840
3 Beds: $1,029
56 (tie). Manistee Ranch, Glendale
All rentals: $751
Studio: $571
1 Bed: $698
2 Beds: $840
3 Beds: $1,029
56 (tie). Bethany Heights, Glendale
All rentals: $751
Studio: $571
1 Bed: $698
2 Beds: $840
3 Beds: $1,029
55. Estrella Village, Phoenix
All rentals: $769
Studio: $535
1 Bed: $772
2 Beds: $855
3 Beds: $1,417
54. Maryvale, Phoenix
All rentals: $778
Studio: $535
1 Bed: $772
2 Beds: $855
3 Beds: $1,417
53. Chaparral Ranch, Glendale
All rentals: $781
Studio: $631
1 Bed: $702
2 Beds: $899
3 Beds: $1,202
52. Alhambra, Phoenix
All rentals: $797
Studio: $645
1 Bed: $749
2 Beds: $895
3 Beds: $1,192
51. Alta Mesa, Mesa
All rentals: $798
Studio: $975
1 Bed: $680
2 Beds: $926
3 Beds: $1,140
50. Dobson Ranch, Mesa
All rentals: $860
Studio: $711
1 Bed: $807
2 Beds: $919
3 Beds: $1,147
49. North Mountain Village, Phoenix
All rentals: $861
Studio: $630
1 Bed: $782
2 Beds: $943
3 Beds: $1,354
48. Arboleda, Mesa
All rentals: $866
Studio: $910
1 Bed: $745
2 Beds: $952
3 Beds: $1,399
47. Mesa Grande, Mesa
All rentals: $871
Studio: $655
1 Bed: $799
2 Beds: $996
3 Beds: $1,398
46. Powell Estates, Mesa
All rentals: $893
Studio: $715
1 Bed: $815
2 Beds: $967
3 Beds: $1,294
45. Sherwood, Mesa
All rentals: $895
Studio: $736
1 Bed: $824
2 Beds: $1,011
3 Beds: $1,368
44. Deer Valley Village, Phoenix
All rentals: $906
Studio: $647
1 Bed: $810
2 Beds: $965
3 Beds: $1,354
43. Rancho del Mar, Mesa
All rentals: $917
Studio: $736
1 Bed: $824
2 Beds: $1,011
3 Beds: $1,368
42. Leisure World, Mesa
All rentals: $941
Studio: $975
1 Bed: $634
2 Beds: $1,004
3 Beds: $1,397
41. Fountain of the Sun, Mesa
All rentals: $945
Studio: $660
1 Bed: $841
2 Beds: $1,007
3 Beds: $1,215
42 (tie). Westgreen Estates, Peoria
All rentals: $948
Studio: $820
1 Bed: $859
2 Beds: $981
3 Beds: $1,207
42 (tie). Peoria Industrial Park, Peoria
All rentals: $948
Studio: $820
1 Bed: $859
2 Beds: $981
3 Beds: $1,207
42 (tie). Garden Point, Peoria
All rentals: $948
Studio: $820
1 Bed: $859
2 Beds: $981
3 Beds: $1,207
42 (tie). Foxfire, Peoria
All rentals: $948
Studio: $820
1 Bed: $859
2 Beds: $981
3 Beds: $1,207
42 (tie). Country Meadows, Peoria
All rentals: $948
Studio: $920
1 Bed: $859
2 Beds: $981
3 Beds: $1,207
41. Granada Estates, Glendale
All rentals: $948
Studio: $703
1 Bed: $832
2 Beds: $1,012
3 Beds: $1,272
40. Deerview, Glendale
All rentals: $948
Studio: $703
1 Bed: $832
2 Beds: $1,012
3 Beds: $1,272
39. Paradise Valley Village, Phoenix
All rentals: $952
Studio: $692
1 Bed: $862
2 Beds: $1,008
3 Beds: $1,412
38. Meadowgreen, Mesa
All rentals: $969
Studio: $655
1 Bed: $879
2 Beds: $1,014
3 Beds: $1,384
37. Sky View Place, Peoria
All rentals: $977
Studio: $920
1 Bed: $878
2 Beds: $1,021
3 Beds: $1,237
36. Camelback East, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,007
Studio: $727
1 Bed: $948
2 Beds: $1,155
3 Beds: $1,373
35. Valley Vista, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,026
Studio: $773
1 Bed: $897
2 Beds: $1,081
3 Beds: $1,406
34. Shalimar, Tempe
All rentals: $1,035
Studio: $771
1 Bed: $924
2 Beds: $1,094
3 Beds: $1,467
33. Arrowhead Ranch, Glendale
All rentals: $1,038
Studio: $648
1 Bed: $941
2 Beds: $1,095
3 Beds: $1,407
32. Val Vista Lakes, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,039
Studio: $1,068
1 Bed: $942
2 Beds: $1,051
3 Beds: $1,403
31. The Islands, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,053
Studio: $1,068
1 Bed: $950
2 Beds: $1,061
3 Beds: $1,390
30. El Dorado Lakes, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,053
Studio: $1,068
1 Bed: $950
2 Beds: $1,061
3 Beds: $1,330
29. Parkwood Ranch, Mesa
All rentals: $1,066
Studio: $660
1 Bed: $924
2 Beds: $1,139
3 Beds: $1,330
28. Encanto Village, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,070
Studio: $759
1 Bed: $1,020
2 Beds: $1,235
3 Beds: $1,533
27 (tie). Wood Park, Tempe
All rentals: $1,074
Studio: $780
1 Bed: $959
2 Beds: $1,121
3 Beds: $1,477
27 (tie). Tempe Gardens, Tempe
All rentals: $1,074
Studio: $780
1 Bed: $959
2 Beds: $1,121
3 Beds: $1,477
26. South Mountain, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,081
Studio: $838
1 Bed: $980
2 Beds: $1,131
3 Beds: $1,318
25. Central City, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,092
Studio: $835
1 Bed: $1,029
2 Beds: $1,191
3 Beds: $1,396
24. Ahwatukee Foothills, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,108
Studio: $890
1 Bed: $964
2 Beds: $1,173
3 Beds: $1,413
23 (tie). Pepperwood, Tempe
All rentals: $1,115
Studio: $857
1 Bed: $992
2 Beds: $1,153
3 Beds: $1,482
23 (tie). Optimist Park, Tempe
All rentals: $1,115
Studio: $857
1 Bed: $992
2 Beds: $1,153
3 Beds: $1,482
23 (tie). Camelot Village, Tempe
All rentals: $1,115
Studio: $857
1 Bed: $992
2 Beds: $1,153
3 Beds: $1,482
23 (tie). Bell de Mar Crossing, Tempe
All rentals: $1,115
Studio: $857
1 Bed: $992
2 Beds: $1,153
3 Beds: $1,482
22. College Park, Chandler
All rentals: $1,117
Studio: $700
1 Bed: $990
2 Beds: $1,180
3 Beds: $1,455
21. Rancho del Verde, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,137
Studio: $1,012
1 Bed: $1,012
2 Beds: $1,199
3 Beds: $1,468
20. Neely, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,148
Studio: $1,068
1 Bed: $1,014
2 Beds: $1,158
3 Beds: $1,509
19. San Marcos, Chandler
All rentals: $1,151
Studio: $700
1 Bed: $1,103
2 Beds: $1,210
3 Beds: $1,514
18. The Springs, Chandler
All rentals: $1,160
Studio: $700
1 Bed: $1,006
2 Beds: $1,229
3 Beds: $1,554
17. Twelve Oaks, Chandler
All rentals: $1,165
Studio: $954
1 Bed: $1,042
2 Beds: $1,229
3 Beds: $1,425
16. Lone Butte Ranch, Chandler
All rentals: $1,186
Studio: $954
1 Bed: $1,043
2 Beds: $1,249
3 Beds: $1,488
15. Desert View, Phoenix
All rentals: $1,211
Studio: $915
1 Bed: $1,077
2 Beds: $1,301
3 Beds: $1,545
14. Spectrum, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,129
Studio: $967
1 Bed: $1,053
2 Beds: $1,365
3 Beds: $1,644
13. Chaparral Estates, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,219
Studio: $967
1 Bed: $1,053
2 Beds: $1,364
3 Beds: $1,644
12. Lyons Gate, Gilbert
All rentals: $1,221
Studio: $967
1 Bed: $1,054
2 Beds: $1,309
3 Beds: $1,582
11. Cactus Corridor, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,248
Studio: $1,119
1 Bed: $1,104
2 Beds: $1,337
3 Beds: $1,624
10. Via Linda Corridor, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,263
Studio: $1,041
1 Bed: $1,104
2 Beds: $1,352
3 Beds: $1,672
9. Horizons, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,291
Studio: $1,119
1 Bed: $1,137
2 Beds: $1,374
3 Beds: $1,647
8 (tie). Peterson Park, Tempe
All rentals: $1,295
Studio: $938
1 Bed: $1,035
2 Beds: $1,253
3 Beds: $1,915
8 (tie). Hughes Acres, Tempe
All rentals: $1,295
Studio: $938
1 Bed: $1,035
2 Beds: $1,253
3 Beds: $1,915
7. McCormick Ranch, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,315
Studio: $933
1 Bed: $1,104
2 Beds: $1,400
3 Beds: $1,826
6. McDowell Mountain Ranch, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,329
Studio: $1,119
1 Bed: $1,154
2 Beds: $1,421
3 Beds: $1,782
5. West Cactus, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,358
Studio: $1,283
1 Bed: $1,227
2 Beds: $1,429
3 Beds: $1,613
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
4. Indian Bend, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,361
Studio: $951
1 Bed: $1,196
2 Beds: $1,508
3 Beds: $1,900
3. Monterey, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,399
Studio: $922
1 Bed: $1,217
2 Beds: $1,599
3 Beds: $2,025
2. Arcadia, Scottsdale
All rentals: $1,406
Studio: $922
1 Bed: $1,219
2 Beds: $1,616
3 Beds: $2,045
1. Rio, Tempe
All rentals: $1,416
Studio: $973
1 Bed: $1,088
2 Beds: $1,354
3 Beds: $2,087
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!