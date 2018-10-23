Average Rent Prices in 70 Phoenix Metro Neighborhoods Right Now

Looking to move to metro Phoenix? Or maybe you're a resident looking to relocate? Don't shop blind. Know what — or more specifically, where — you're looking for.

The good news is that the area is relatively affordable compared with other parts of the country. But there's been a reported uptick in rent prices, with a 3 percent raise compared with last year. That puts us among the top five large U.S. cities for rent growth in 2018. Also good to know: The rent rates in the city of Phoenix are still relatively low compared with other cities in the Valley.

Related Stories 10 Best Neighborhoods in Metro Phoenix