Ben Shapiro speaking with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit.
Ben Shapiro speaking with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit.
Gage Skidmore, CC2.0

Ben Shapiro Blocked From Speaking at Grand Canyon University, Foundation Says

Steven Hsieh | February 1, 2019 | 4:23pm
Grand Canyon University, a private Christian college, has declined to provide a venue for a speech by right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro, according to the conservative youth organization Young America’s Foundation (YAF).

Shapiro tweeted a link to a YAF announcement of the news:

A spokesperson for GCU did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Shapiro — a former Breitbart editor who currently serves as head of the Daily Wire — has drawn protests during appearances on some campuses. Several universities or colleges, including Gonzaga, DePaul, and Cal State Long Beach, have cancelled or blocked speeches from Shapiro over "safety concerns"

GCU students met with school administrators on Thursday over Shapiro's planned appearance, according to a blog post by YAF spokesperson Spencer Brown. School officials said Shapiro "instigates a divisive atmosphere" and that his appearance on campus "would not be good for the school long-term."

It's unclear whether Brown was paraphrasing GCU officials or quoting them directly. Brown also said in the blog post that GCU officials told students they were concerned specifically about what Shapiro may say about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and immigration. He did not respond to request for comment.

Shapiro has developed a massive following in recent years, thanks in part to television appearances and YouTube clips. He has attracted scorn for his views on race and transgender people

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

