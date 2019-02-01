Ben Shapiro Blocked From Speaking at Grand Canyon University, Foundation Says

Grand Canyon University, a private Christian college, has declined to provide a venue for a speech by right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro, according to the conservative youth organization Young America’s Foundation (YAF).

Shapiro tweeted a link to a YAF announcement of the news:

Another day, another university ban https://t.co/b9Z2Atmdi3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 1, 2019

A spokesperson for GCU did not immediately respond to request for comment.