Ben Shapiro speaking with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit.
Ben Shapiro speaking with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit.
Gage Skidmore, CC2.0

In Reversal, Grand Canyon University Invites Ben Shapiro to Campus

Steven Hsieh | February 6, 2019 | 11:34am
Amid uproar over its decision to block right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro from speaking on campus, the private Christian college has reversed course, extending an invitation to Shapiro to give a talk this spring.

GCU announced the decision on Tuesday in a press release.

GCU announced the decision on Tuesday in a press release.

Amid uproar over its decision to block right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro from speaking on campus, the private Christian college reversed course, extending an invitation to Shapiro to give a talk this spring.

The release also accused Young America’s Foundation (YAF) — a national conservative organization — of spreading “misleading and false information” about the circumstances that led to the initial prohibition of Shapiro’s speech. Shapiro indicated on Wednesday that he will not commit to speaking at GCU unless "YAF brings to GCU."

GCU claims that YAF announced Shapiro as a speaker at the GCU on December 11 without following the usual protocol, in which a committee of students, faculty, and staff reviews a request for a speaker and delivers a recommendation to president Brian Mueller.

The GCU chapter of YAF made a request for Shapiro to speak on the same day as the announcement. That request was eventually denied, after the committee recommended against bringing Shapiro to campus. According to GCU, students expressed concern that Shapiro "would bring a feeling of divisiveness to the campus based on some of his previous speaking appearances.”

YAF announced on Friday that Shapiro was blocked from GCU’s campus. Shapiro, who has nearly 2 million followers on Twitter, retweeted a YAF blog post condemning the decision.

Supporters of Shapiro then criticized the college on social media, decrying the decision to block him as a betrayal of GCU’s Christian, conservative students.

On Monday, according to the statement, GCU met with representatives from both the national YAF organization and the school’s YAF chapter. Administrators offered to invite Shapiro to campus, but could not agree with YAF on the language of a press release.

In its own statement, YAF blamed GCU administrators for the breakdown.

"They criticized students for having the audacity to publicly question the school’s ban on Shapiro. They even tried to use the Shapiro lecture as leverage to coerce conservative students into releasing a statement publicly praising the university,” wrote YAF president Spencer Brown.

Shapiro on Wednesday tweeted that he is siding with YAF.

Shapiro has been blocked from speaking at colleges in the past, including at the University of California, Berkeley, Gonzaga University, and Cal State Long Beach. In those instances, school officials cited “safety concerns” related to potential protests.

The episode at GCU differs because the Phoenix college has a largely conservative student body, while the aforementioned schools enroll more liberal students.

Shapiro, a former Breitbart editor and current head of the Daily Wire, has attracted a large following in recent years. He has come under criticism for his views on race and transgender people.

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

