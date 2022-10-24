Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Elections

'Call Rafi' Ponies Up Cash for Big Lie Attorney General Candidate Abe Hamadeh

October 24, 2022 8:38AM

Prominent Phoenix attorney Brandon Rafi (left) donated the maximum allowable contribution to the campaign of Abe Hamadeh.
Prominent Phoenix attorney Brandon Rafi (left) donated the maximum allowable contribution to the campaign of Abe Hamadeh. Rafi Law Group / Gage Skidmore Creative Commons
🎵 Call Rafi Rafi, call Rafi Rafi! 🎵

That iconic jingle has percolated through the airwaves and into the cars and homes of Arizonans for nearly a decade, inspiring an online subculture with a ton of hilarious jokes and memes.

From Phoenix to Tucson and everywhere in between, attorney Brandon Rafi's name is omnipresent — on billboards, bus shelters, train cars, and television sets — and, most recently, on a campaign finance report filed on October 14.

The "Face of Phoenix" donated $5,300, the maximum individual contribution allowed during this current election cycle, to Republican attorney general nominee Abe Hamadeh on September 12. The amount was among $528,000 in individual contributions made to the campaign during the reporting period that spanned July 17 to September 30.

The donation is likely pocket change for the 36-year-old accident attorney, who purchased a 6,822-square-foot home at Del Ray Estates in Phoenix for $3.75 million in 2019.

Critics on social media were quick to label the endorsement as quid pro quo between two lawyers. But Rafi, who blankets the low-income, predominantly Latino neighborhoods of metro Phoenix with his slogan “llama Rafi, llama Rafi,” has represented the same immigrants lacking permanent legal status that Hamadeh swears to prosecute.

Rafi says Arizonans “want a trustworthy lawyer by their side.” Hamadeh, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is just the opposite.

In August, Phoenix New Times reported that, in 2008, Hamadeh boasted to an online message board about voting before he was legally allowed to do so and altering his mom's ballot to vote for Democrat Barack Obama. Hamadeh also failed to include his income from two jobs, board membership, and his interests in businesses on a financial disclosure for his campaign.

Hamadeh even lied about his experience as a prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, claiming he had been to dozens of trials. Personnel records show he has never been to trial.

Along the campaign trail, he's also been offering antisemitic and sexist rants, backing the Big Lie, supporting Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and arguing that voting should be limited to college graduates who pass intelligence tests. He even stumped for Randy Kaufman, the GOP candidate for Maricopa Community College District Governing Board, who was recently arrested for allegedly masturbating in public.

As of Friday, Hamadeh holds more than a four-point lead in the polls over Democratic challenger Kris Mayes.

A spokesperson for Hamadeh's campaign declined to speak to New Times about the donation. So did Rafi. Both have talked with New Times recently about other issues.

“What's in it for Rafi Law Group to have an unqualified attorney general in Arizona?” one Twitter user asked. Another tweet that garnered hundreds of likes and retweets read, “Don’t let this face fool you, apparently he’s in to supporting bigoted scum!”
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Elias Weiss is a staff writer at the Phoenix New Times. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he reported first for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and was editor of the Chatham Star-Tribune in Southern Virginia, where he covered politics and law. In 2020, the Virginia Press Association awarded him first place in the categories of Government Writing and Breaking News Writing for non-daily newspapers statewide.
Contact: Elias Weiss

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 10.20.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation