 Custody battle over dogs seized from Chandler 'house of horrors' rages on | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Courts

Custody battle over dogs seized from Chandler ‘house of horrors’ rages on

‘The conditions of some of these dogs were the worst I have ever seen.’
October 10, 2023
Animal advocates held a vigil to remember the dogs held in April McLaughlin's home until a Sept. 22 police raid. The vigil took place Sept. 30 in Chandler's Tumbleweed Park.
Animal advocates held a vigil to remember the dogs held in April McLaughlin's home until a Sept. 22 police raid. The vigil took place Sept. 30 in Chandler's Tumbleweed Park. Courtesy Jess Bodary
Share this:
Five dogs have been returned to their former rescue groups after being removed from April McLaughlin’s "house of horrors." The fates of the remaining dogs confiscated from her Chandler home remain unclear.

McLaughlin was arrested on Sept. 22 for 110 counts of animal cruelty and abuse, along with one count of vulnerable adult abuse for allegedly mistreating her elderly mother. She was released on Sept. 27, and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent the case back to the Chandler Police Department for further investigation.

In total, 55 living dogs and five deceased puppies were removed from McLaughlin’s home by Chandler police officers. Most of the animals were in need of immediate medical attention due to various injuries, and five were humanely euthanized by the Arizona Humane Society.

“The conditions of some of these dogs were the worst I have ever seen,” AHS CEO Dr. Steve Hansen told ABC15. “It actually took my breath away. There were tears inside of the hospital.”

Kiska, one of the dogs rescued from McLaughlin’s home, embarked on a long journey back to an Alaskan rescue group, AHS told Phoenix New Times. Two other dogs, Jackson and Hopper, found their way back to California-based Bella Vita Rescue.
click to enlarge
A mugshot of April McLaughlin, who faces 110 counts of animal cruelty.
Chandler Police Department

Ordeal far from over for remaining dogs

On Oct. 2, a petition to take custody of 47 of the 55 dogs police confiscated from McLaughlin’s home was filed with the Chandler Municipal Court.

Oddly, it wasn’t McLaughlin’s name on the paperwork.

Court documents reviewed by New Times listed Sydney McKinley as the petitioner. McKinley’s address matched that of McLaughlin’s Chandler home. An Oct. 4 statement from AHS about the petition cited McLaughlin as the petitioner and makes no mention of McKinley.

Social media activists involved in the case have called McLaughlin's residence a "house of horrors." They also claim that McLaughlin used more than 16 different aliases to collect dogs for a purported rescue she ran out of her home called the Special Needs Animal Welfare League. In 2019, Inside Edition interviewed McLaughlin, who, at the time, used the name April Addison.

"The dogs were everything to her," McLaughlin’s mother, told Fox 10 Phoenix. "I understand she had a lot of dogs, and each dog represented a certain amount of money, so the more dogs she had, the more money she was getting."

The court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, but it’s anyone’s guess as to whether it will be McLaughlin or McKinley pleading their case.
click to enlarge
The exterior of April McLaughlin's home in Chandler where police seized 55 dogs on Sept. 22.
Serena O'Sullivan

Legal tug of war

The petition adds yet another layer to the ongoing legal battle over who owns the seized dogs.

On Sept. 27, three organizations filed suit against AHS: Arizona rescues Handover Rover and the Be Like Josh Foundation, as well as Texas nonprofit Yaqui Animal Rescue. Seven additional dog owners also are part of the lawsuit, which was filed in Maricopa County Superior Court.

The suit alleged that time was of the essence since the dogs had complex medical needs. Waiting for a judge to hammer out custody details and leaving the suffering dogs in the crowded AHS kennels wasn't an option.

Be Like Josh Foundation allegedly reached out to AHS to help take care of the dogs.

"In order to diagnose the medical issues with these dogs, medical tests must be performed," the lawsuit said. "Be Like Josh has those capabilities and has the funding to perform that testing and to care for the dogs."

The lawsuit described AHS as being uncooperative with Be Like Josh and not providing any information about the health, safety or whereabouts of any of the dogs.

However, in a statement provided to New Times, AHS said it was legally obligated to maintain confidentiality.

“We continue to follow direction from Chandler PD to not release additional details about the dogs in our care. AHS is not law enforcement. We operate within the law and must adhere to the 10-day mandatory hold of these animals while allowing the legal process to unfold,” AHS said in a written statement on Sept. 28.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Serena O'Sullivan
Serena O'Sullivan joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in September 2023. Prior to joining New Times, she worked as a web editor for KTAR and as a digital content coordinator for Kim Komando's tech news team where she produced news stories, ebooks, marketing materials and social media campaigns. She has also worked as a freelance reporter for local outlets such as JAVA Magazine and Phoenix Dog Magazine. While earning her bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, she was a finalist for the Society of Professional Journalists' 2018 Region 11 Mark of Excellence award for her work on the Curtain Critic column for the Downtown Devil. In her free time, she volunteers for the ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence and the Musical Instrument Museum.
Contact: Serena O'Sullivan

Trending

What you need to know about Maricopa County’s ballot-by-mail election

Elections

What you need to know about Maricopa County’s ballot-by-mail election

By TJ L'Heureux
Phoenix’s newest heat record: A gruesome death toll in 2023

Weather

Phoenix’s newest heat record: A gruesome death toll in 2023

By Serena O'Sullivan
Lyft tests new feature in Phoenix to help women, nonbinary people

LGBTQ+

Lyft tests new feature in Phoenix to help women, nonbinary people

By Serena O'Sullivan
Phoenix smells like smoke thanks to this smoldering landfill fire

Environment

Phoenix smells like smoke thanks to this smoldering landfill fire

By Serena O'Sullivan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation