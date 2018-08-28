All the Details About Services for Senator John McCain

The late Senator John McCain's life will be celebrated with five days of ceremonies and processions. Among those participating in the services are former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Vice President Mike Pence, former secretary of state Henry Kissinger, actor and director Warren Beatty, and athletes Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Shane Doan, and Luis Gonzalez.

Here is a day-by-day rundown provided by the McCain family:

Arizona State Capitol Ceremony

On Wednesday, August 29, Senator McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol. At approximately 9:50 a.m. Arizona time, Senator McCain’s motorcade will arrive at the Capitol. Cindy McCain and family will be greeted at the Capitol Plaza by Governor Doug Ducey and First Lady Angela Ducey. Senator McCain will be retrieved by the Arizona National Guard Casket Team and proceed to the Capitol Rotunda. Cindy McCain will proceed to the Rotunda, escorted by her sons, Jack and Jimmy, followed by their family. Arizona veterans, military, law enforcement, fire, and first responders will line the Plaza. Senator McCain will be placed on a catafalque in the center of the Rotunda and the Casket Team will transfer the ceremony to the Guard of Honor.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will give remarks about John McCain on Wednesday. Gage Skidmore/Flickr

The private ceremony in the Rotunda will begin at approximately 10 a.m. Arizona time:

• Invocation by Father Edward A. Reese, S.J.

• Remarks by former Senator Jon Kyl.

• Remarks by Governor Doug Ducey.

• Presentation of wreath by Congressman Jim Kolbe.

• Benediction by Senator Jeff Flake.

At the conclusion, Cindy McCain and family will be escorted to view the casket and lead the procession. Senator McCain will lie in state in the Rotunda with an Arizona National Guard of Honor in attendance. At approximately 2 p.m., doors will open for the public to pay their respects.

Arizona Procession Details

On Thursday, August 30, at approximately 9 a.m. Arizona time, Cindy McCain and family will arrive at the Capitol. Senator McCain will be carried with ceremony from the Capitol by Arizona National Guard personnel and the motorcade will depart for North Phoenix Baptist Church. The public is welcome to line the motorcade route from the Capitol to the church. The route is as follows:

• Northbound 17th Avenue to Westbound Adams.

• Westbound Adams to Northbound Interstate 17.

• Northbound Interstate 17 to Eastbound Camelback Road.

• Eastbound Camelback Road to Northbound Central Avenue.

• Northbound Central Avenue to second church driveway.

EXPAND Larry Fitzgerald will give a tribute to his friend John McCain. Jim Louvau

North Phoenix Baptist Church Details

On Thursday, August 30, at approximately 10 a.m. Arizona time, a memorial service will take place to celebrate the life of Senator McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Senator McCain’s family and friends, along with state, local and tribal officials, and business and civic leaders from across Arizona have been invited to attend the service. In addition, about 1,000 seats have been made available to the public.

When the motorcade arrives at North Phoenix Baptist Church, the Arizona National Guard Casket Team will retrieve Senator McCain and proceed to the front of the church where the casket will be placed.

Program

• Welcome and Invocation by Senior Pastor Dr. Noe Garcia.

• “Amazing Grace,” performed by the Brophy Student Ensemble.

• Reading, Ecclesiastes 3:1-2, by Bridget McCain.

• Tribute by Grant Woods.

• Tribute by Tommy Espinoza.

• Hymn performed by Jonah LittleSunday, Navajo flutist.

• Tribute by Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

• Tribute by Vice President Joe Biden.

• Reading, 2 Timothy 4:6-8 by Andrew McCain.

• Song, “Arizona,” performed by the Brophy Student Ensemble.

• Message by Father Edward Reese.

• Hymn, “Going Home,” performed by Bryan Jeffries on bagpipe.

• Benediction and dismissal by Senior Pastor Dr. Noe Garcia.

• Recessional, “My Way.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Senator McCain’s motorcade will depart North Phoenix Baptist Church for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Pall Bearers

Richard Adkerson: Friend, chief executive officer and vice chairman of Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc., vice chairman of the National World War II Museum.

David Berry: Friend, vice president of Swift Transportation, and board of directors of the American Trucking Association and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.

Steven Betts: Friend, founder and president of Betts Real Estate Advisors, retired chief executive officer of SunCor Development Company.

Charles Black: Friend, chairman of the Prime Policy Group, strategist on the McCain for President Campaign 2008.

Don Brandt: Friend, chairman president and chief executive officer of Pinnacle West and Arizona Public Service, chairman of the Nuclear Energy Institute.

Robert Delgado: Friend, chief executive officer of Hensley Beverage Company, board member for the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Shane Doan: Friend, retired National Hockey League forward who played 21 seasons and was the all-time goal scorer for the Winnipeg Jets and Phoenix Coyotes, after the franchise moved to Arizona in 1996.

Luis Gonzalez will be a pall bearer. venomstrikes.com

Luis Gonzales: Friend, retired Major League Baseball outfielder who played for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 1999 to 2006.

Dr. Oliver Harper: Friend and neighbor, co-founder and past president of the Arizona Medical Clinic, board member for St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation and the Phoenix Symphony.

Joseph Harper: Friend and neighbor, partner, Explorador Capital Management LLC.

Diane Humetewa: Friend, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Arizona, former U.S. attorney for the District of Arizona and counsel to the Senate Select Committee on Indian Affairs.

Chris Koch: Friend, former president of the World Shipping Council, general counsel of Sea-Land Service Inc., chairman of the Federal Maritime Administration, and administrative assistant to Senator McCain.

George Weisz: Friend, president of Weisz Ventures, chairman of Scottsdale Community Bank, former member of the Arizona House of Representatives.

Greg Wendt: Friend, director, partner of Capital Research Global Investors, and portfolio manager at Capital Research and Management Company, board member of the American Conservatory Theater and Teach for America.

Arizona Departure Ceremony Details

On Thursday, August 30, at approximately noon Arizona time, Senator McCain’s motorcade will arrive at the 161st Air Refueling Wing, a unit of the Arizona Air National Guard, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Members of the Arizona Air National Guard and their families will observe the ceremony and departure. Senator McCain will depart Arizona for the last time at approximately 12:30 p.m. en route Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. This event is closed to the public and will be pooled press

Joint Base Andrews Arrival Ceremony Details

On Thursday, August 30, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Arizona time, Senator McCain will arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Upon arrival, Senator McCain will be received with ceremony by Armed Forces Body Bearers and depart.

Vice President Mike Pence will pay tribute to John McCain at U.S. Capitol service Elizabeth Stuart

U.S. Capitol Ceremony Details

On Friday, August 31, Senator McCain will lie in state at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. A ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda will begin at approximately 8 a.m. Arizona time.

The Program

• Invocation by Reverend Patrick J. Conroy, S.J., chaplain of the U.S. House.

• Remarks by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

• Remarks by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

• Remarks by Vice President Mike Pence.

• Presentation of the Senate wreath by McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

• Presentation of the House wreath by Ryan.

• Presentation of the Administration wreath by Pence

• Benediction by Rear Admiral Barry C. Black, chaplain of the U.S. Senate

At the conclusion, Cindy McCain will be escorted to view the casket and lead the procession. At 11 a.m. Arizona time, doors will open for the public to pay respects as Senator McCain lies in state with a Capitol Police Guard of Honor. The Guard of Honor will remain throughout the night.

Washington, D.C., Procession and Vietnam Veterans Memorial Details

On Saturday, September 1, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Arizona time, Senator McCain will be carried with ceremony from the Capitol by Armed Forces Body Bearers and moved by motorcade to Washington National Cathedral. The motorcade will pause at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where Cindy McCain will lay a wreath honoring all whose lives were lost during the Vietnam War.

Washington National Cathedral Ceremony Details

Meghan McCain will read a tribute to her father at the National Cathedral. Wikimedia Commons

On Saturday, September 1, at approximately 7 a.m. Arizona time, a national memorial service will take place at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Senator McCain’s family, friends, congressional colleagues and staff, as well as U.S. and international leaders have been invited to attend and participate.

• Anthems in Procession by The Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of Washington.

• Welcome by The Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral.

• Hymn 608, “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” (The Navy Hymn), sung by the congregation.

• Tribute by Meghan McCain.

• Reading of poem “The Requiem,” by Jimmy McCain.

• Anthem, “My Country Tis of Thee,” sung by the congregation.

• Tribute by Senator Joseph I. Lieberman.

• Tribute by Dr. Henry A. Kissinger.

• Anthem, “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

• Tribute by President George W. Bush.

• Tribute by President Barack H. Obama.

• Anthem, “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

• The Collect for Burial by Dean Hollerith.

• Prayer for Those Who Grieve by Dean Hollerith.

• Reading, Wisdom 3:1-5, 9, by Senator Kelly Ayotte.

• Anthem, “The Lord is my Shepherd,” led by the Washington National Cathedral Choir.

• Reading, 2 Corinthians 5:6-8, by Sidney McCain.

• Hymn, “How Great Though Art,” sung by the congregation.

• Gospel, John 15:12-13, read by Senator Lindsey Graham.

• Homily by Father Edward A. Reese, S.J.

• Musical reflection, “Danny Boy,” sung by Renee Fleming.

• Concluding prayer, led by Bishop Budde.

• Anthem, “America the Beautiful.”

• The Commendation, led by Dean Hollerith, Bishop Budde, and Father Reese.

• The Blessing by Bishop Budde.

• The Dismissal by Dean Hollerith.

• Postlude, “Final,” from Symphony I, OP.14 and Piece d’orgue, BWV 572.

Pallbearers

Warren Beatty: Friend, actor, filmmaker, and political activist. He received 14 Academy Award nominations for his work as an actor, director and screenwriter.

Vice President Joseph Biden: Friend, former vice president, six-term U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Michael Bloomberg: Friend, founder and chief executive officer of Bloomberg L.P, three-term mayor of New York City. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading philanthropists.

William Cohen: Friend, founding partner of the Cohen Group. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, three-term senator from Maine, and three-term congressman from Maine.

Stephen Dart: Friend, businessman.

Richard Davis: Friend, partner and chief operating officer at Pegasus Capital Advisors, LP. Former national campaign manager for Senator McCain presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2008; special assistant to President Ronald Reagan.

Carla Eudy: Friend, president, the Eudy Company, longtime fundraiser.

Senator Russ Feingold: Friend, visiting professor at Marquette University Law School, former three-term U.S. senator from Wisconsin and U.S. Special Envoy to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Senator Phil Gramm: Friend, visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, former vice chairman of UBS Investment Bank, three-term U.S. senator from Texas, and three-term U.S. representative from Texas.

Senator Gary Hart: Friend, author and attorney, professor at the University of Colorado at Denver, former U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland, co-chairman of the U.S. Commission on National Security for the 21st Century, and two-term U.S. Senator from Colorado.

Vladimir Kara-Murza: Friend, vice chairman of Open Russia, and chairman of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom.

Governor Tom Ridge: Friend, former U.S. Secretary for Homeland Security, governor of Pennsylvania, and seven-term U.S. representative from Pennsylvania, veteran of the Vietnam War.

Mark Salter: Friend, author, former chief of staff to Senator McCain.

Fred Smith: Friend, founder, chairman and president of FedEx, former U.S. Marine Corps officer and veteran of Vietnam War.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse: Friend, serving second term as U.S. senator from Rhode Island, former attorney general for Rhode Island and Providence Plantations; U.S. attorney for the District of Rhode Island.

The final service for Cindy McCain's late husband will be on Sunday, September 2. Gage Skidmore/Flickr.com

U.S. Naval Academy Ceremony Details

On Sunday, September 2, at approximately 11 a.m. Arizona time, a private memorial service will take place in the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland. Senator McCain’s family and friends, along with the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1958, Naval and military leaders, and the Brigade of Midshipmen have been invited to the ceremony.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. Arizona time, Senator McCain’s motorcade will arrive. The casket will be carried into the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel by Navy Body Bearers, and placed on a bier. The Navy Band and Navy Ceremonial Guard will provide a formation consistent with Arlington National Cemetery honors for retired captain. A private ceremony will begin at 11 p.m. Arizona time.

The Program

• Hymn, “Amazing Grace” led by U.S. Navy Choir.

• Invocation by Rear Admiral Margaret G. Kibben, chief of Chaplains of the Navy.

• Reading of Psalm 107:23-32, by Mark Salter.

• Tribute by Senator Lindsey Graham.

• Tribute by General David Petraeus.

• Hymn, “Faith of our Fathers,” by the U.S. Navy Choir.

• Tribute by Jack McCain.

• Reading of Ephesians 6:10-18 by Doug McCain.

• Final Blessing by Rear Admiral Kibben.

• Hymn, “Eternal Father,” and recessional.

Following the ceremony, Senator McCain will be carried by the U.S. Navy Body Bearers, and placed on the caisson. A procession will then form and proceed to the final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery. Senator McCain will be removed from the caisson and honors will be rendered. The procession will proceed to the final resting place, where a private interment will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Chaplain.

Pallbearers

Commander Everett Alvarez Jr. (USN-ret.): Friend, founder, president and chief executive officer of Alvarez and Associates, former deputy director of the Peace Corps, deputy administrator of the Veterans Administration, chairman of the CARES Commission, prisoner of war, and veteran of the Vietnam War.

Ben Domenech: Son-in-law, publisher of The Federalist.

Joseph Donoghue: Friend, legislative director in the Office of Senator John McCain, served on Senator McCain’s staff since 1988.

Colonel Jon Fer (USAF-ret.): Friend, teacher and principal at elementary schools in Los Angeles after serving in the Air Force for 28 years, prisoner of war and veteran of the Vietnam War.

Captain Frank Gamboa (USN-ret.): Friend and Senator McCain’s roommate at the U.S. Naval Academy, founded Gamboa International Corporation after 30 years of service in the Navy, first Mexican-American to command a U.S. warship in the rank of commander and captain, vice president of the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1958.

Michael Harper: Friend and neighbor, federal prosecutor in the Department of Justice, former associate at Jones Day law firm.

Rear Admiral Thomas Lynch (USN-ret.): Friend, executive chairman of the board of advisers of NewDay USA, trustee of the Naval Academy Foundation, former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, and commander of the Eisenhower Battle Group in Operation Desert Shield.

General James Mattis (USMC-ret.): Friend, U.S. Secretary of Defense, former commander of U.S. Central Command, commander of U.S. Joint Forces Command, commanding general of the 1st Marine Division in Iraq, commander of the 7th Marine Regiment and 1st Marine Expeditionary Force in Afghanistan, commanded 1st Battalion, 7th Marines in Operation Desert Storm.

Andrew McCain Jr: Grandson.

Andrew McCain Sr: Son, president of Hensley Beverage Co.

Caroline McCain: Granddaughter.

Douglas McCain: (USN-ret): Son. American Airlines pilot and retired U.S. Navy pilot.

Margaret McCain: Granddaughter.

Shep McCain: Grandson.

Ronald Perelman: Friend, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc., chairman of the board of Revlon Inc., trustee of New York and Presbyterian Hospital, and trustee of The University of Pennsylvania Institute for Human Gene Therapy.

John Raidt: Friend, vice president of Jones International Group, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, formerly staff member of the 9/11 Commission, staff director of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, legislative director in the Office of Senator John McCain.

Admiral John Richardson: Chief of Naval Operations, formerly director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, commander of Naval Submarine Forces.

For coverage information, visit: https://www.johnmccain.com/press/