Donald Trump Is on His Way to Phoenix Very Soon

Josh Kelety | July 9, 2021 | 1:47pm
President Donald speaking at a rally in Mesa in 2018.EXPAND
President Donald speaking at a rally in Mesa in 2018.
Jim Louvau
For the first time since he lost Arizona in the 2020 general election and his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump is coming back to headline a rally in Phoenix.

Turning Point Action, a pro-Trump nonprofit political advocacy group, announced today it will host the former president at the Arizona Federal Theatre in downtown Phoenix. A spokesperson for Trump confirmed his scheduled attendance at the rally, per the Arizona Republic.

Prior to the 2020 election, Trump made frequent visits to Arizona. But he ultimately lost the state to Democratic President Joe Biden by around 10,000 votes. Since then, he has continued to spread lies that the election was stolen from him, and his allies in the local Republican party have taken up his conspiracy-riddled cause. Trump also reportedly tried to call a member of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors after the election as part of a campaign to pressure local officials to overturn Biden's win in the county.

Lately, Trump's been egging on the Arizona election audit, which continues to drag on. The Phoenix rally, which is titled the "Rally to Protect Our Elections," will presumably cheer on Arizona Republicans' ongoing efforts to re-litigate and delegitimize the 2020 election. (Trump has been starting to make more public appearances, including a recent rally in Ohio.)

Republicans and Democrats in the state are gearing up for what is bound to be a grueling midterm election cycle in Arizona in 2022. Democratic Senator Mark Kelly will be up for reelection, and a host of other statewide officers, including the governorship, are up for grabs. And with Trump still holding a vice-like grip on the base of the Republican party, his ongoing presence in Arizona politics could significantly influence the prospects of the many Republican candidates jockeying for power. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is running for U.S. Senate, has already been criticized by Trump for not doing enough to support the ongoing election audit.

In a tweet announcing the rally, Kirk said that Trump was coming to Phoenix for his "first post-presidency rally in America’s most important swing state."

Josh Kelety is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. Previously, he worked as a reporter for the Inlander and Seattle Weekly.

