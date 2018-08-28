Arizona Governor's Race: Doug Ducey versus David Garcia in November

Republican incumbent Doug Ducey and Democrat David Garcia, a college professor who hopes to become Arizona’s first Latino governor in more than 40 years, will meet in November after winning Tuesday's primary races.

The Associated Press called the Democratic primary for Garcia, as he was decidedly winning against State Senator Steve Farley and nonprofit CEO Kelly Fryer. Garcia had 48 percent of the vote, more than 13 percentage points ahead of Farley. Ducey's victory was never in doubt as he had more almost 70 percent of the vote in his race against Ken Bennett by 9 p.m.

The Republican Governor’s Association was quick to pounce on Garcia.