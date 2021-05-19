Elevator Blood Bath: Court Records Detail Deadly Shooting at Hyatt Regency

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Police found multiple gunshot victims in a hotel lobby and a body and bullet casings in an elevator after a weekend shooting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix.

The gunfire broke out around midnight on Sunday morning inside the crowded elevator, according to police, and police responded to a 911 call that that multiple people had been shot. They found "numerous victims shot in the lobby and one deceased victim in the hotel elevator," records state.

A total of seven victims were transported to a local hospital while the eighth victim, a 21-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Phoenix police said last Sunday stated that a group of people attending an event at the hotel started arguing, and that "different people within that group began shooting at each other." Sergeant Andrew Williams, a police spokesperson, wrote in an email that there were 12 people in the elevator at the time and that their relationship is "unknown."

Now, Maricopa County prosecutors have filed 11 felony aggravated assault charges against one suspect in the case, 18-year-old Camron Anderson. Another suspect, 21-year-old Reymel Autreall Latre, faces one count of aggravated assault, two counts of possessing weapons while being a prohibited person, and one charge of tampering with physical evidence, all of which are felonies.

Surviving victims told law enforcement that two different groups had boarded the elevator to travel upstairs to a "large party" happening on the seventh floor of the hotel, according to court records. Anderson allegedly "called out" to one of the victims, after which other people in the elevator "produced guns" and started firing. Multiple handguns were found at the scene, and "casings of different calibers" were discovered inside the elevator. Several of the victims admitted to having guns at the time.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Anderson boarding the elevator with the victims and then running away with a handgun after the shooting. He ended up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. When he was eventually interviewed by investigators, he claimed that he was at the hotel but didn't know what happened inside the elevator and that he wasn't armed. After he was presented with the evidence from the scene, he admitted that he had a gun and stashed it in a car after he left the scene, but denied firing it.

Video footage also depicts Latre entering the elevator and leaving it after the shooting. He allegedly returned to the elevator lobby, where he met another individual identified in court documents as "Santana Crab-Tree." Santana placed two guns on the ground in the lobby, which Latre picked up, along with an ammo magazine. When Latre was eventually detained by law enforcement, he denied being involved in the shooting, though he did admit to picking up the guns in the lobby.

Tom Delaney, general manager of the Hyatt Regency Phoenix, did not respond to requests for comment.