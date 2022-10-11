What you need to know about Maricopa County’s ballot-by-mail election

Across the Valley, the elections are focused mostly on general obligation bonds, which are paid for with property taxes. But by state law, bonds repaid with property taxes must be approved in an election in order for cities to issue them.
In Phoenix, voters will decide on $500 million in bonds for fire and police departments, infrastructure, libraries, parks, education, the arts, affordable housing and senior center projects. Voters in five other cities and 23 school districts will weigh in on similar ballot measures.
This election is a ballot-by-mail election, meaning all eligible voters will receive a ballot in the mail and have the option to return it by mail, drop it off at a secure ballot drop box or voting location, or vote in person using a replacement ballot.
If you're a voter in Maricopa County, here's what you need to know.
How do I register to vote in Maricopa County?The voter registration deadline is Oct. 10. Most voters can register online easily using a simple form at servicearizona.com.
You'll need an Arizona driver's license or state identification card to register online. If you have one, the process is quick and simple. Click on the button that says "voter registration," and the website will guide you through the registration.
If you don't have a state-issued ID — or would prefer not to register online — you can mail in a paper voter registration form or drop one off with the county. That form and information about the process can be found on the Maricopa County Elections department website.
If you’re registering with a paper form, you’ll need to include a photocopy of one of the following documents: Arizona driver's license or Arizona non-operating ID, birth certificate, photo identification page of U.S. passport or passport card, U.S. Certificate of Naturalization or Alien Registration Number, or Bureau of Indian Affairs or tribal ID card.
Paper registration forms can be mailed to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office at 111 S. Third Ave., #102, Phoenix, AZ, 85003 or placed in the secure elections dropbox located at 510 S. Third Ave. in downtown Phoenix.
Don't know if you're registered or not? Maricopa County has a helpful tool to check your status. Plug in your name, date of birth, home address number and driver's license number, and the form will let you know whether or not you're registered.
When do I vote?On Oct. 11, Maricopa County will mail ballots to all voters.
On that same day, boxes will be available for voters to drop ballots. You can find the closest drop box to you at this website.
You can also mail your ballot to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office at 111 S. Third Ave., #102, Phoenix, AZ, 85003. The last day to mail back your ballot is Oct. 31.
If your mailed ballot is lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received, you can cast a replacement ballot at an in-person voting location. Find a voting location near you at this website.
Once your ballot is in the mail, you can track its progress — from being postmarked and delivered to tabulation — with the county’s Be Ballot Ready tool. You also can sign up for text alerts.
What cities and school districts are having elections?
- City of El Mirage: Bond
- City of Glendale: Bond
- City of Goodyear: Bond
- City of Litchfield Park: Charter city, freeholders board members
- City of Phoenix: Bond
- City of Surprise: Bond
- Agua Fria Union No. 216: Bond
- Alhambra Elementary N. 68: Lease/site sale/exchange
- Avondale Elementary No. 44: Bond
- Deer Valley Unified No. 97: Bond; maintenance and operations (M&O) override
- Fountain Hills Unified No. 98: Bond; lease/site sale/exchange
- Fowler Elementary No. 45: M&O override
- Gila Bend Unified No. 24: M&O override
- Gilbert Unified No. 41: Bond; M&O override
- Glendale Elementary No. 40: Bond; M&O override; district additional assistance (DAA) override; lease/site sale exchange
- Kyrene Elementary No. 28: Bond, DAA override
- Liberty Elementary No. 25: Bond
- Litchfield Elementary No. 79: Bond
- Littleton Elementary No. 65: M&O override
- Madison Elementary No. 38: Bond; M&O override
- Mesa Unified No. 4: Bond; M&O override
- Osborn Elementary No. 8: Bond; M&O override
- Paradise Valley Unified No. 69: Bond
- Pendergast Elementary No. 92: Bond; M&O override
- Phoenix Union No. 210: Bond
- Queen Creek Unified No. 95: Bond; M&O override; DAA override
- Scottsdale Unified No. 48: M&O override
- Tolleson Elementary No. 17: Bond
- Tolleson Union No. 214: Bond
What’s on the Phoenix ballot?There are four measures on the Phoenix ballot, and all of them are general obligation bonds for various purposes. Voters can respond with either a “yes” or “no” vote.
Question 1: Issue and sell $214 million in bonds to provide funding for fire, police, roadway and pedestrian infrastructure projects
Question 2: Issue and sell more than $108 million in bonds to provide funding for library, parks and historic preservation projects.
Question 3: Issue and sell more than $114 million in bonds to provide funding for education, economic development, reducing waste, resource management, arts and culture projects.
Question 4: $63 million to provide funding for affordable housing and senior center projects.
How do I get my ballot if I’m not living at home?Are you living elsewhere temporarily and need your ballot sent to your new location? The U.S. Postal Service will not automatically forward election-related mail, even if you have mail forwarding activated. Voters should contact the Maricopa County Elections Department at 602-506-1511 or send an email to EVr[email protected] to request that their ballot be forwarded.
If emailing, make sure to provide your full name, residence address, temporary mailing address and date of birth for verification purposes. If you are in the military or you live overseas, you can find more information at MilitaryOverseas.Maricopa.Vote.
How do I join the early voting list for future elections?In this election, all ballots are mailed. But that won’t be the case in 2024.
So, how do you request an early ballot in Maricopa County for the 2024 elections? Head to the "early ballot request" section of the Recorder's website and click "active early voting list."
There is also a paper form available to request to join the early voting list. Download it here and mail it to the address on the form. You can check to see if you're already on this list using the check your status tool.