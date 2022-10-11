 Everything you need to know about Maricopa County elections 2023 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Elections

What you need to know about Maricopa County’s ballot-by-mail election

Here's a rundown on how to register and cast your vote, and what’s on the ballot in Phoenix and nearly 30 other places.
October 9, 2023
Voters in Maricopa County will take part in an election entirely by mail in nearly 30 cities and school districts, including Phoenix.
Voters in Maricopa County will take part in an election entirely by mail in nearly 30 cities and school districts, including Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
With attention already on the 2024 elections, it’s easy to forget that a few important questions will be on the ballot for Maricopa County residents in this year’s election. The process begins this week and runs through Election Day on Nov. 7.

Across the Valley, the elections are focused mostly on general obligation bonds, which are paid for with property taxes. But by state law, bonds repaid with property taxes must be approved in an election in order for cities to issue them.

In Phoenix, voters will decide on $500 million in bonds for fire and police departments, infrastructure, libraries, parks, education, the arts, affordable housing and senior center projects. Voters in five other cities and 23 school districts will weigh in on similar ballot measures.

This election is a ballot-by-mail election, meaning all eligible voters will receive a ballot in the mail and have the option to return it by mail, drop it off at a secure ballot drop box or voting location, or vote in person using a replacement ballot.

If you're a voter in Maricopa County, here's what you need to know.

How do I register to vote in Maricopa County?

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 10. Most voters can register online easily using a simple form at servicearizona.com.

You'll need an Arizona driver's license or state identification card to register online. If you have one, the process is quick and simple. Click on the button that says "voter registration," and the website will guide you through the registration.

If you don't have a state-issued ID — or would prefer not to register online — you can mail in a paper voter registration form or drop one off with the county. That form and information about the process can be found on the Maricopa County Elections department website.

If you’re registering with a paper form, you’ll need to include a photocopy of one of the following documents: Arizona driver's license or Arizona non-operating ID, birth certificate, photo identification page of U.S. passport or passport card, U.S. Certificate of Naturalization or Alien Registration Number, or Bureau of Indian Affairs or tribal ID card.

Paper registration forms can be mailed to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office at 111 S. Third Ave., #102, Phoenix, AZ, 85003 or placed in the secure elections dropbox located at 510 S. Third Ave. in downtown Phoenix.

Don't know if you're registered or not? Maricopa County has a helpful tool to check your status. Plug in your name, date of birth, home address number and driver's license number, and the form will let you know whether or not you're registered.

When do I vote?

On Oct. 11, Maricopa County will mail ballots to all voters.

On that same day, boxes will be available for voters to drop ballots. You can find the closest drop box to you at this website.

You can also mail your ballot to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office at 111 S. Third Ave., #102, Phoenix, AZ, 85003. The last day to mail back your ballot is Oct. 31.

If your mailed ballot is lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received, you can cast a replacement ballot at an in-person voting location. Find a voting location near you at this website.

Once your ballot is in the mail, you can track its progress — from being postmarked and delivered to tabulation — with the county’s Be Ballot Ready tool. You also can sign up for text alerts.
click to enlarge
The fall election in Maricopa County will take place primarily through mail-in ballots.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

What cities and school districts are having elections?

  • City of El Mirage: Bond
  • City of Glendale: Bond
  • City of Goodyear: Bond
  • City of Litchfield Park: Charter city, freeholders board members
  • City of Phoenix: Bond
  • City of Surprise: Bond
  • Agua Fria Union No. 216: Bond
  • Alhambra Elementary N. 68: Lease/site sale/exchange
  • Avondale Elementary No. 44: Bond
  • Deer Valley Unified No. 97: Bond; maintenance and operations (M&O) override
  • Fountain Hills Unified No. 98: Bond; lease/site sale/exchange
  • Fowler Elementary No. 45: M&O override
  • Gila Bend Unified No. 24: M&O override
  • Gilbert Unified No. 41: Bond; M&O override
  • Glendale Elementary No. 40: Bond; M&O override; district additional assistance (DAA) override; lease/site sale exchange
  • Kyrene Elementary No. 28: Bond, DAA override
  • Liberty Elementary No. 25: Bond
  • Litchfield Elementary No. 79: Bond
  • Littleton Elementary No. 65: M&O override
  • Madison Elementary No. 38: Bond; M&O override
  • Mesa Unified No. 4: Bond; M&O override
  • Osborn Elementary No. 8: Bond; M&O override
  • Paradise Valley Unified No. 69: Bond
  • Pendergast Elementary No. 92: Bond; M&O override
  • Phoenix Union No. 210: Bond
  • Queen Creek Unified No. 95: Bond; M&O override; DAA override
  • Scottsdale Unified No. 48: M&O override
  • Tolleson Elementary No. 17: Bond
  • Tolleson Union No. 214: Bond

What’s on the Phoenix ballot?

There are four measures on the Phoenix ballot, and all of them are general obligation bonds for various purposes. Voters can respond with either a “yes” or “no” vote.

Question 1: Issue and sell $214 million in bonds to provide funding for fire, police, roadway and pedestrian infrastructure projects

Question 2: Issue and sell more than $108 million in bonds to provide funding for library, parks and historic preservation projects.

Question 3: Issue and sell more than $114 million in bonds to provide funding for education, economic development, reducing waste, resource management, arts and culture projects.

Question 4: $63 million to provide funding for affordable housing and senior center projects.​

How do I get my ballot if I’m not living at home?

Are you living elsewhere temporarily and need your ballot sent to your new location? The U.S. Postal Service will not automatically forward election-related mail, even if you have mail forwarding activated. Voters should contact the Maricopa County Elections Department at 602-506-1511 or send an email to EVr[email protected] to request that their ballot be forwarded.

If emailing, make sure to provide your full name, residence address, temporary mailing address and date of birth for verification purposes. If you are in the military or you live overseas, you can find more information at MilitaryOverseas.Maricopa.Vote.

How do I join the early voting list for future elections?

In this election, all ballots are mailed. But that won’t be the case in 2024.

So, how do you request an early ballot in Maricopa County for the 2024 elections? Head to the "early ballot request" section of the Recorder's website and click "active early voting list."

There is also a paper form available to request to join the early voting list. Download it here and mail it to the address on the form. You can check to see if you're already on this list using the check your status tool.

What if I have more questions about Maricopa County elections?

You can find contact information to submit questions about county elections here, including questions about misinformation.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
TJ L'Heureux is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He graduated with a M.A. in investigative journalism from Arizona State University's Cronkite School and a B.A. from the University of Chicago. His work has been published by the Associated Press, Coda Story and Cronkite News.
Contact: TJ L'Heureux

Trending

Phoenix’s newest heat record: A gruesome death toll in 2023

Weather

Phoenix’s newest heat record: A gruesome death toll in 2023

By Serena O'Sullivan
Abortion-rights supporters launch push for Arizona ballot measure in 2024

Politics

Abortion-rights supporters launch push for Arizona ballot measure in 2024

By Serena O'Sullivan
Lyft tests new feature in Phoenix to help women, nonbinary people

LGBTQ+

Lyft tests new feature in Phoenix to help women, nonbinary people

By Serena O'Sullivan
Phoenix smells like smoke thanks to this smoldering landfill fire

Environment

Phoenix smells like smoke thanks to this smoldering landfill fire

By Serena O'Sullivan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation