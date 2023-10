What you need to know about Maricopa County’s ballot-by-mail election

How do I register to vote in Maricopa County?

When do I vote?

What cities and school districts are having elections?

City of El Mirage: Bond

City of Glendale: Bond

City of Goodyear: Bond

City of Litchfield Park: Charter city, freeholders board members

City of Phoenix: Bond

City of Surprise: Bond

Agua Fria Union No. 216: Bond

Alhambra Elementary N. 68: Lease/site sale/exchange

Avondale Elementary No. 44: Bond

Deer Valley Unified No. 97: Bond; maintenance and operations (M&O) override

Fountain Hills Unified No. 98: Bond; lease/site sale/exchange

Fowler Elementary No. 45: M&O override

Gila Bend Unified No. 24: M&O override

Gilbert Unified No. 41: Bond; M&O override

Glendale Elementary No. 40: Bond; M&O override; district additional assistance (DAA) override; lease/site sale exchange

Kyrene Elementary No. 28: Bond, DAA override

Liberty Elementary No. 25: Bond

Litchfield Elementary No. 79: Bond

Littleton Elementary No. 65: M&O override

Madison Elementary No. 38: Bond; M&O override

Mesa Unified No. 4: Bond; M&O override

Osborn Elementary No. 8: Bond; M&O override

Paradise Valley Unified No. 69: Bond

Pendergast Elementary No. 92: Bond; M&O override

Phoenix Union No. 210: Bond

Queen Creek Unified No. 95: Bond; M&O override; DAA override

Scottsdale Unified No. 48: M&O override

Tolleson Elementary No. 17: Bond

Tolleson Union No. 214: Bond

What’s on the Phoenix ballot?

How do I get my ballot if I’m not living at home?

How do I join the early voting list for future elections?

What if I have more questions about Maricopa County elections?

With attention already on the 2024 elections, it’s easy to forget that a few important questions will be on the ballot for Maricopa County residents in this year’s election. The process begins this week and runs through Election Day on Nov. 7.Across the Valley, the elections are focused mostly on general obligation bonds, which are paid for with property taxes. But by state law, bonds repaid with property taxes must be approved in an election in order for cities to issue them. In Phoenix, voters will decide on $500 million in bonds for fire and police departments, infrastructure, libraries, parks, education, the arts, affordable housing and senior center projects. Voters in five other cities and 23 school districts will weigh in on similar ballot measures.This election is a ballot-by-mail election, meaning all eligible voters will receive a ballot in the mail and have the option to return it by mail, drop it off at a secure ballot drop box or voting location, or vote in person using a replacement ballot.If you're a voter in Maricopa County, here's what you need to know.The voter registration deadline is Oct. 10. Most voters can register online easily using a simple form at servicearizona.com. You'll need an Arizona driver's license or state identification card to register online. If you have one, the process is quick and simple. Click on the button that says "voter registration," and the website will guide you through the registration.If you don't have a state-issued ID — or would prefer not to register online — you can mail in a paper voter registration form or drop one off with the county. That form and information about the process can be found on the Maricopa County Elections department website. If you’re registering with a paper form, you’ll need to include a photocopy of one of the following documents: Arizona driver's license or Arizona non-operating ID, birth certificate, photo identification page of U.S. passport or passport card, U.S. Certificate of Naturalization or Alien Registration Number, or Bureau of Indian Affairs or tribal ID card.Paper registration forms can be mailed to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office at 111 S. Third Ave., #102, Phoenix, AZ, 85003 or placed in the secure elections dropbox located at 510 S. Third Ave. in downtown Phoenix.Don't know if you're registered or not? Maricopa County has a helpful tool to check your status. Plug in your name, date of birth, home address number and driver's license number, and the form will let you know whether or not you're registered.On Oct. 11, Maricopa County will mail ballots to all voters.On that same day, boxes will be available for voters to drop ballots. You can find the closest drop box to you at this website. You can also mail your ballot to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office at 111 S. Third Ave., #102, Phoenix, AZ, 85003. The last day to mail back your ballot is Oct. 31.If your mailed ballot is lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received, you can cast a replacement ballot at an in-person voting location. Find a voting location near you at this website Once your ballot is in the mail, you can track its progress — from being postmarked and delivered to tabulation — with the county’s Be Ballot Ready tool. You also can sign up for text alerts.There are four measures on the Phoenix ballot, and all of them are general obligation bonds for various purposes. Voters can respond with either a “yes” or “no” vote.Question 1: Issue and sell $214 million in bonds to provide funding for fire, police, roadway and pedestrian infrastructure projectsQuestion 2: Issue and sell more than $108 million in bonds to provide funding for library, parks and historic preservation projects.Question 3: Issue and sell more than $114 million in bonds to provide funding for education, economic development, reducing waste, resource management, arts and culture projects.Question 4: $63 million to provide funding for affordable housing and senior center projects.​Are you living elsewhere temporarily and need your ballot sent to your new location? The U.S. Postal Service will not automatically forward election-related mail, even if you have mail forwarding activated. Voters should contact the Maricopa County Elections Department at 602-506-1511 or send an email to EVr [email protected] to request that their ballot be forwarded.If emailing, make sure to provide your full name, residence address, temporary mailing address and date of birth for verification purposes. If you are in the military or you live overseas, you can find more information at MilitaryOverseas.Maricopa.Vote. In this election, all ballots are mailed. But that won’t be the case in 2024.So, how do you request an early ballot in Maricopa County for the 2024 elections? Head to the "early ballot request" section of the Recorder's website and click "active early voting list."There is also a paper form available to request to join the early voting list. Download it here and mail it to the address on the form. You can check to see if you're already on this list using the check your status tool.You can find contact information to submit questions about county elections here, including questions about misinformation.