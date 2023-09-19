Father of teen killed by Phoenix police continues fight for justice

More than four years ago, 19-year-old Jacob Harris was gunned down by Phoenix police after he robbed a Whataburger.
The teen was shot in the heart, lungs and intestines before being pelted with rubber bullets and having a police dog sicced on him. The officers involved have so far escaped legal consequences in the teen’s death.
But since Harris was killed on Jan. 11, 2019, time has done little to heal the wounds his family has suffered. For Harris’ father, Roland Harris, justice is what can give him peace.
“The thing that the City of Phoenix doesn’t realize is that even if the civil case doesn’t go through, I’m not going to stop. If you want me to back off, fire the officers who murdered my son. Give my son the justice he deserves,” Harris said during a rally in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 13.
Surrounded by representatives from the Anti Police-Terror Project, Black Lives Matter Grassroots, friends and his attorneys, Harris announced a renewed effort to have his son’s case heard before a jury.
In 2020, Harris sued the city and the officers involved in his son’s death and alleged that their actions were unconstitutional. The lawsuit was thrown out by a U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix who ruled that Arizona law permits officers to use deadly force if they believe it's necessary to prevent a felon armed with a deadly weapon from fleeing.
At the time, the Harris family attorney — Tom Horne, former Arizona Attorney General and current State Superintendent of Schools — used phrasing in the lawsuit that resulted in its dismissal, according to the Arizona Republic. By the time the Harrises found a new attorney, the deadline to revise the suit had passed and they were left without recourse.
The officer named in the case, Kristopher Bertz, countersued Harris for $40,000 to cover his legal fees.
“The city wants you to be in the headspace that this lawsuit is about money. It’s not. It’s about justice for the people who can’t speak for themselves,” Harris told Phoenix New Times on Sept. 13.
The rally was held before the family’s current attorney, Steve Benedetto, appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for a chance to rework and refile the lawsuit. The initial hearing addressed the underlying legal and procedural issues that caused the original suit to be dismissed. The next ruling in the lawsuit, however, is likely months away.
Still, it is a step in the right direction, according to Harris.
“I want Jacob’s case heard in front of a jury because I believe there is no way a reasonable person would see the officers’ actions that day as justifiable,” Harris said.