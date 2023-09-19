Father of teen killed by Phoenix police continues fight for justice

A memorial for people killed by Phoenix police officers from 2014 to 2023 was set up under a nearby tree. "When you look at the list of names that are under this tree, that's real convenient that it is under a tree because we are people who have had a history of being lynched and hung from trees. It doesn't fall on us. It doesn't fall on deaf ears," Brother Tremikus Muhammad said.

O'Hara Shipe