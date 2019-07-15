'Fuck Them': Fox 10's Kari Lake Blasts Phoenix New Times, Her Own Bosses

Fox 10's Kari Lake dropped an f-bomb on camera after her bosses asked her to hide her account on a right-wing social media platform, according to a video published by FTV Live.

When a co-host suggested that station managers were thinking about potential bad press from Phoenix New Times, the Emmy Award-winning anchor also took some shots at this paper.

"Fuck them. They're 20-year-old dopes," Lake said of New Times. "That's a rag for selling marijuana ads."

Lake could not be reached for comment. Fox 10 news director Doug Bannard did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment.

On Monday evening, following the publication of this story, Lake was not on air during her usual 5 p.m. slot.

Earlier this month, FTV Live published an article revealing that Lake maintains an account on Parler, an alternative to Twitter favored by Trump supporters and right-wing extremists.

In her Twitter bio, Lake urged her fans to also follow her on Parler. She removed the reference to Parler after FTV Live's story was published, the site reported.

Lake and her co-host, John Hook, were talking about the directive from management before they were set to appear in a Facebook Live video. Apparently, they did not realize that they were broadcasting.

"I think they just think it's been branded as a far-right kind of place," Hook said in what's assumed to be a reference to Parler.

"Jesus," Lake responded in exasperation.

"So they don't want you tied in with anything like that, where you're going to get blowback from the New Times or whoever it is."

"Fuck them," Lake said to Hook, before making her comment on New Times' staff and pot ads.

"I know," Hook responded. "But then you're in a position where they've gotta explain it or you've gotta explain it."

"I'm reaching people," Lake said.

Parler was launched in August 2018 as a "free speech" alternative to Twitter, in which users are permitted to use hateful language that might get someone deactivated on its popular competitor site. Some of its prominent users include Infowars' Paul Joseph Watson, conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, and celebrity Trump supporter Candace Owens.

Lake's Parler account was still active as of publication of this story.

While she removed the reference to her Parler handle, Lake's Twitter bio reads: "I block insufferable people." Lake has blocked several current and former New Times staffers.

New Times Editor Stuart Warner thanked Lake for "the plug for our marijuana ads." He also remarked on the anchor's qualifications for a potential staff position at this weekly paper, saying: "Her language shows that she could work for New Times."

Lake's presence on Parler is not the first time she has received attention for her use of social media. In April 2018, Lake was widely mocked for claiming that the #RedForEd movement was "nothing more than a push to legalize pot." Lake made the claim after seeing a parody T-shirt that read: "#GREENforED."

In her Tweet inventing the teacher's union-marijuana industry conspiracy theory, Lake added the hashtag: "#IHateTheDishonesty."

In November, days before the midterm elections, Lake retweeted an unverified claim from someone who said they received a pre-filled ballot.