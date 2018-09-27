ACLU: Great Hearts Violated Transparency Laws in Anti-Transgender Policy Plan

The American Civil Liberties Union alleged in a lawsuit on Wednesday that Great Hearts America violated transparency laws in its response to public uproar against an anti-transgender policy.

Great Hearts America operates 22 public charter schools in the state through another corporation it oversees, Great Hearts Arizona. The schools serve more than 10,000 students and take millions in public funds.

The group has come under fire in recent years for policies adopted in 2016 against transgender students, including a rule forcing students to use restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate. Another policy, prohibiting braids, also came under criticism.