Got PPE? How to Donate Masks, Gloves, Gowns to Arizona Hospitals and Clinics

Arizona's largest hospital chains, small clinics, and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are gladly accepting donations of N95 respirators, surgical masks, gloves, gowns, booties, and other personal protective equipment because critical workers like doctors and nurses don't have enough masks and other vital personal protective equipment.

If you've got supplies, here's how to give them to the medical workers who need them most. This list is not exhaustive, and we'll be updating it with new information and details as they become available. There's also always the option of contacting your own local doctor or clinic and asking them if they can use what you have.

If you think you should be added to this list, email us.

Maricopa County

The county is accepting new items only. It'll take personal protective equipment including surgical masks, N95 respirator masks, face shields, goggles, isolation gowns, and exam gloves.

Non-PPE items that are needed include hand sanitizer, thermometers, and thermometer covers.

Those who are interested in donating should start by calling the Maricopa County Department of Public Health's call center at 602-506-6767 — tell them you're making a donation — or emailing COVID19Donations@maricopa.gov. They'll ask for some basic info, the county says, in order to set up an appointment time, which will be between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health will then distribute donations to a network of health care centers, long-term care facilities, and first responders "based on those with the most critical needs," spokesperson Fields Moseley said.

Circle the City



The clinics at this organization provide care for people who are homeless. Circle the City will accept any type of personal protective equipment, and a spokesperson emphasizes that if anyone reading this has personal protective equipment from surgi-centers, physicians' offices, and clinics, "then we would accept those types of donations, as they are the proper conformance."

The drop=off site for donations is at the Parsons Family Health Center at Circle the City, 3522 North Third Avenue, Phoenix.

Banner Health

The hospital chain, one of the largest in the country, acknowledges that it is "experiencing some challenges" in getting critical equipment. Its requirements for accepting PPE donations are stringent, so read carefully.

Banner needs surgical masks, procedural masks, and N95 respirator masks. It will also accept hand sanitizer, as long as it contains greater than 60 percent ethanol alcohol or 70 percent isopropanol.

All donations have to be in an unopened, sealed box or container.

The hospital asks those who want to donate to fill out this form online and wait to be contacted by someone from Banner.

"We ask that supplies be delivered only after discussions with staff," it said in a news release. "Please do not bring donations directly to Banner hospitals."

HonorHealth

HonorHealth can accept the following supplies, unopened and in their original manufacturer packaging: masks (N95, surgical, and procedure), disinfecting wipes such as Clorox or Sani-cloth wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields, goggles and eye shields, isolation or surgical gowns, CAPR/PAPR machines and disposables, and flocked swabs.

Donors need to call or email the hospital at least four hours in advance of dropping anything off. Call 480-587-6600 or email COVID19Supplies@honorhealth.com. The phone lines will be answered between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Voicemails can be left after hours.

Drop-off locations will be HonorHealth Scottsdale's Thompson Peak Medical Center, north of Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road at 7400 East Thompson Peak Parkway in Scottsdale, and HonorHealth Network Support Center at 19602 North 23rd Avenue.



Dignity Health

Dignity Health in Arizona is accepting donations of personal protective equipment, including isolation masks, N95 masks, isolation gowns, disposable coveralls, PDI Sani Wipes, reusable forms of protective eyewear, surgical masks, and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Donations are accepted at the following locations Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hospital asks that donors not bring items into hospitals, clinics, or anywhere patients are being seen.



Abrazo

A spokesperson says the hospital is still working to set up a process for accepting donations.