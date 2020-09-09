 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Joe Arpaio Is 1.) On Cameo and 2.) Sending Well-Wishes to the Furry Community
Cameo / Twitter: @Esposition

David Hudnall | September 9, 2020 | 1:10pm
AA

“America’s Sheriff” Joe Arpaio, who lately has been flooding my inbox with press releases about taking on “socialists, communists, African-American anti-white separatists, radical Muslims, radicals of the Jewish left, anarchists, atheists, and other leftists of all races, sexes and persuasions,” is on Cameo.

Cameo, for the uninitiated, is a video-sharing app that allows fans to request personalized videos from celebrities, for a price.

For instance, if you wanted to give me an extremely good birthday present next year, you might consider going to the Cameo website and clicking on the profile page of Joe Pantoliano, aka the actor who played Ralph Ciferaretto on The Sopranos. For $159, Joey Pants will film a short video just for me, wishing me well and adding some other personal touches — whatever you might request, within reason.

The app has taken off since COVID hit, providing a nice, new income stream to celebrities and performers whose industries are on hold and special entertainment for the rest of us stuck at home. The list of available Cameo ranges from bona fide stars — Snoop Dogg, Caitlyn Jenner — to undercelebrated geniuses (Pantoliano) to Real Houseviews and The Bachelor contestants.

A few rungs below that last group is Arpaio, the anti-immigrant former Maricopa County sheriff who just last month lost his bid to take back his old office.

Arpaio fetches a more modest fee for his personalized videos: $30. Today, Twitter surfaced what appears to be a recent Arpaio Cameo in which he wishes good luck to the organizers of an upcoming furry convention in Arizona. 

The furry community is an internet subculture of people who role-play as anthropomorphic animal characters. Some furries merely chat online in animal character, others meet up in real life wearing "fursuits," and still others participate in "yiffing," which is when you have sex while dressed as an animal.

The individual who paid Arpaio for the video also requested that America's Sheriff answer a question: What animal would he like to be? In other words, what's his fursona?

"I'm kind of partial to dogs," Arpaio says, "but I love all animals."

Somewhat remarkably, this is the second time in the last few years an Arizona Republican has engaged in online furry-related discourse. Representative Kelly Townsend of Mesa underwent a public furry education in 2018 that culminated with Townsend changing her Facebook profile picture to a cat version of herself. 

 
David Hudnall is editor in chief of Phoenix New Times. He previously served as editor of The Pitch in Kansas City.

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.