Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Politics

Kari Lake Turns Burglary Into Kinda Clever Kentucky-Fried Campaign Prank

October 28, 2022 11:39AM

Kari Lake pulled quite a campaign prank on Thursday afternoon and didn't miss a chance to blame the press.
Kari Lake pulled quite a campaign prank on Thursday afternoon and didn't miss a chance to blame the press. Elias Weiss
Kari Lake called an "emergency press conference" on Thursday, but it turned out to be a prank on her opponent in the governor's race and a continuation of the political theater that has defined her insurgent campaign.

The GOP contender for Arizona governor gave no details and just three hours' notice ahead of the presser. Representatives of news outlets from as far away as France and Japan scrambled to Lake's campaign office on Camelback Road in east Phoenix.

Lake, a former news anchor, first chided the press for “running with” the “defamatory” and “fake” story about a burglary earlier in the week at the campaign office of her Democratic opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Except the burglary wasn't fake. Phoenix police arrested a suspect on Wednesday.

The Hobbs campaign initially blamed Lake for inciting the break-in. But the suspect has no apparent ties to either campaign and was connected to a separate, unrelated burglary close to Hobbs' campaign office in midtown.

But Lake, sensing an opportunity to make political hay, pounced on Thursday. She said the break-in was a “stunt” pulled by Hobbs.“It was an effort, I think, to influence this election,” she said.

What followed during the press conference was pure political theater.

“We had an incident this morning at our campaign headquarters,” Lake told reporters. “Now, I didn’t go crazy, and I didn’t throw a bunch of statements out. But we had an incident where somebody was seen rummaging in our campaign office, and I have evidence to believe it may have been Katie Hobbs herself.”

Lake continued on about her own burglary for several minutes, supplicating the press to cover it with the same “vim and vigor” that was used to cover “the lies that were spread yesterday.” She added that Fox News “protected the criminal and defamed me” by blurring the suspect’s face, even though he has yet to be convicted of a crime.

“We had an incident this morning at about 6:45 a.m. We have video, we have actual photographic evidence of somebody rummaging through our campaign headquarters, and I believe it was Katie Hobbs," Lake said.

That’s when Lake pulled the curtain from a large foam board poster to reveal a photoshopped image of someone in a giant chicken costume standing inside Lake’s office. It was the latest round of Lake portraying Hobbs as a chicken for declining to debate her.

The press conference was all a joke. Certainly, it wasn’t an emergency. The real joke, Lake said, “is what you guys are doing in the news. It’s malpractice of journalism like I’ve never seen before.” She was joined at the event by Abe Hamadeh, the GOP candidate for Arizona Attorney General who, like Lake, often blames the press for everything.

Hobbs offered a less energetic retort to Lake's campaign stunt.

“Kari Lake’s preposterous allegation that this break-in was staged is unfounded,” Hobbs said in an email to Phoenix New Times. “Her refusal to condemn the threats that have become common in our politics continues to stoke chaos.”

In a new Fox 10 Phoenix poll, Lake has an 11-point lead over Hobbs, continuing to build on the momentum that first appeared in polls earlier this month.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Elias Weiss is a staff writer at the Phoenix New Times. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he reported first for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and was editor of the Chatham Star-Tribune in Southern Virginia, where he covered politics and law. In 2020, the Virginia Press Association awarded him first place in the categories of Government Writing and Breaking News Writing for non-daily newspapers statewide.
Contact: Elias Weiss

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 10.27.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation