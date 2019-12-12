 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Mark Kelly and Martha McSally
Mark Kelly and Martha McSally
Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia commons

Kelly's Lead Over McSally Shrinks in Latest Poll

Steven Hsieh | December 12, 2019 | 2:14pm
AA

Democrat Mark Kelly continues to lead Republican Martha McSally in Arizona's 2020 Senate race, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

But McSally has gained ground in Kelly for the first time since OH Predictive Insights has conducted quarterly polls on the race.

In a representative survey of 628 likely Arizona voters, Kelly had 47 percent support compared with McSally's 44. The results represent a 2 percent gain for McSally since OH Predictive Insights last polled the race in August.

Related Stories

Mike Noble, chief of research and managing partner of the Phoenix-based firm that conducted the poll, cited the ongoing impeachment attempt against President Donald Trump as a potential explanation for McSally's rise.

Noble told Phoenix New Times that, while Arizonans are divided on the issue along predictable partisan lines, the critical independent voter leans against impeachment.

"Impeachment is a pretty big deal," Noble said. "I would tend to believe that, along with the trend nationally, this is working against the Democrats here."

The other stat that stood out for Noble was a tremendous gender gap in support for Kelly and McSally. Kelly has 53 percent support among women compared with McSally's 38 percent. On the flip side, McSally has 51 percent support among men compared with Kelly's 41 percent.

Kelly also has stronger support among one of the key demographics in Arizona: older voters. Forty-seven percent of people over the age of 55 said they would vote for Kelly compared with 43 percent who said they would vote for McSally.

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >