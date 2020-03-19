McSally Launches New Facebook Ads the Same Day She Pledges to Pause Campaigning

On the same day Arizona's Republican Senator Martha McSally pledged to suspend political campaigning and "focus 100% of my time on public service" during a national emergency, she launched a new round of Facebook ads for her political campaign, Facebook's ad library shows.

The three advertisements posted on Wednesday ask people "chip in $5" to help McSally "take the lead" in her race against former astronaut and Democrat Mark Kelly, who has raised far more money than McSally and is leading in the polls.

EXPAND Facebook

As of January, Kelly had raised more than $20 million in 2019, while McSally had raised just $12 million.

The Facebook ads launched even as McSally announced that she had directed her campaign to "cease all television political advertising for at least the next 30 days."

She said she had suspended door-to-door canvassing "and have instead encouraged those staffers to help the elderly and vulnerable in their communities.”

“I also need to set an example during this national emergency,” McSally said in a press release. “I am going to focus 100% of my time on public service and leave campaigning for another day.”

Of course, McSally's campaign has also not halted its older attack ads on Facebook.

"Liberals in Washington are spending millions on false attacks [sic] ads to try and defeat me," one says. "I'm fighting back with your help."

Facebook

Meanwhile, Arizona's other senator, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, actively has been speaking with mayors of Arizona cities to find out what they need during the new coronavirus pandemic.

She has weighed in vocally in support of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego's decision to close restaurants and bars during the crisis. Sinema, however, doesn't have to worry about reelection until 2024.

McSally's office didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.