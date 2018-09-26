 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Thieving North Scottsdale Postman Takes Bait Money, Gets ProbationEXPAND
Alan Levine via Flickr

Thieving North Scottsdale Postman Takes Bait Money, Gets Probation

Ray Stern | September 26, 2018 | 1:32pm
AA

If you live in north Scottsdale or Fountain Hills and were missing mail last spring, we have a possible explanation: Your postman's a thief.

The U.S. Postal Service's Office of Inspector General  caught the naughty carrier in the act back in May with the use of a bait letter stuffed with cash. On Tuesday, he was convicted in Arizona U.S. District Court following a guilty plea to a count of "theft of mail matter by a postal employee," a federal felony offense.

Related Stories

Investigators opened the case into carrier Anthony Michael Lump on April 30 following complaints from customers about missing mail on the route, said Jeff Krafels, an OIG supervisor said after Phoenix New Times inquired about the case.

Lump's route, which borders on rugged Sonoran preserve land, is considered rural by the postal service. But this isn't Green Acres: The area boasts some of the Valley's most expensive homes.

On May 9, OIG investigators left a piece of bait mail in a mailbox on East Wethersfield Road in Scottsdale, about three miles east of Taliesin West.

"After stealing the letter and removing bait money from within, the defendant knowingly discarded the letter and its remaining contents, which included an electronic tracking device that was the property of USPS-OIG and valued at $1,200," according to Lump's September 25 plea agreement.

Lump was taken into custody, where he remained until being released on his own recognizance after a hearing in federal court on Tuesday.

The postal service determined that Lump stole mail from at least nine homes. Yet the the known total dollar loss is so far placed at just $25. Perhaps the pickings weren't as good as Lump thought they'd be in the exclusive neighborhood.

Lump's LinkedIn page shows he's been a mail carrier in that area for more than three years.

He was no longer employed as of May 9, the same day he was stopped with the bait money, Krafels said.

Krafels, the deputy special agent in charge for the OIG in Denver, added that actual losses and estimated number of mailboxes Lump pilfered isn't known.

"Obviously the possibility is that it's higher," he said.

Mail theft customers often contact the company that sent a package if they feel they've missed it, he said.

"If it wasn't a greeting card you were expecting, and grandma didn't call and ask if you got that $100 bill," a customer might not report a crime, Krafels said. "They'll file a claim with Amazon, and no harm, no foul."

The postal service has suffered from a rash of thefts by employees in recent weeks, including an ongoing probe in Englewood, Colorado, and a high-profile case in Milwaukee reported last week involving 6,000 pieces of mail.

Krafels noted that the U.S. Postal Service has more than 503,103 employees and the "overwhelming majority" of them are "honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals."

According to court records, Lump's plea deal calls for a sentence of no more than three years of probation, plus repayment of $1,225 to the government. He's scheduled to be sentenced on December 17 by U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes.

 
Ray Stern has worked as a newspaper reporter in Arizona for more than two decades. He's won many awards for his reporting, including the Arizona Press Club's Don Bolles Award for Investigative Journalism.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >