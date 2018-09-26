Thieving North Scottsdale Postman Takes Bait Money, Gets Probation

If you live in north Scottsdale or Fountain Hills and were missing mail last spring, we have a possible explanation: Your postman's a thief.

The U.S. Postal Service's Office of Inspector General caught the naughty carrier in the act back in May with the use of a bait letter stuffed with cash. On Tuesday, he was convicted in Arizona U.S. District Court following a guilty plea to a count of "theft of mail matter by a postal employee," a federal felony offense.

Investigators opened the case into carrier Anthony Michael Lump on April 30 following complaints from customers about missing mail on the route, said Jeff Krafels, an OIG supervisor said after Phoenix New Times inquired about the case.