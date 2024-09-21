 Phoenix Suns announcer and Valley sports icon Al McCoy dies at 91 | Phoenix New Times
Legendary Phoenix Suns announcer Al McCoy dies at 91

McCoy called 51 seasons of Suns basketball, making him the longest-tenured announcer in NBA history.
September 21, 2024
Longtime Phoenix Suns broadcaster Al McCoy died Saturday at age 91.
Al McCoy, the play-by-play voice of the Phoenix Suns for more than five decades, died Saturday, the team announced. He was 91. According to the Suns, he "passed away peacefully."

McCoy broadcast his first Suns game in 1972, the team's fifth year. After 51 seasons on the mic — which made him the longest-tenured broadcaster in NBA history — he called his last game in 2023. In between, he called three trips to the NBA Finals, was honored with the Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and earned a spot in the Suns' Ring of Honor.

Known for his catchphrases like "Shazam" and "Whammo," the Iowa-born McCoy came to the Valley in 1956 to call baseball games for the Phoenix Giants, the Triple-A club of the San Francisco Giants. McCoy also called Arizona State University football and basketball games before landing the Suns job in 1972.


The Suns said McCoy is survived by his three sons and their wives, his seven grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren.

“From his first call in 1972 to his last in 2023, Al McCoy was there for every defining moment in our history," Suns owner Matt Ishbia said in a team statement. "He was the heartbeat of our organization, a cherished friend, a mentor to many and a legend whose voice brought countless unforgettable moments to life for generations of Suns fans. We are heartbroken by the passing of our beloved Al, the voice of the Phoenix Suns for over five decades. Our thoughts go out to Al’s family, friends and to our entire Suns community.”

The Suns also provided quotes from several franchise icons, including Devin Booker, Steve Nash and Charles Barkley.

Devin Booker: “I had the privilege of Al McCoy narrating the first eight years of my career. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor my second season, and it was then I really understood what a special talent he was. And over the course of my career, I’ve learned what an even more special person he was. We will miss Al, and I am so glad our legacies in Phoenix are forever connected.”

Steve Nash: “I got to work with the great Al McCoy for 10 incredible years. His energy and spirit were unmatched, and I’ll never forget all the conversations and laughs we shared. He was the teammate that never wore a jersey. He loved his Phoenix Suns as much as anyone, and his legacy will endure the generations of Suns fans to come. Lots of love to the one and only Al McCoy."

Charles Barkley: “This is a sad day for the Suns and the Suns family. Al McCoy represented everything that is great about Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and people who love basketball. I was blessed and honored to work with Al, and I’m gonna miss him.”
