Despite Voting Machine Malfunctions, Maricopa County Won't Keep Polls Open Later

UPDATE, August 28, 3:51 p.m.: Despite calls from Republican Secretary of State Michele Reagan to extend polling hours after widespread reports of malfunctioning voting machines Tuesday morning, Maricopa County will not keep polling locations open later than the originally scheduled 7 p.m closing time.

The Republican-majority Maricopa County Board of Supervisors denied County Recorder Adrian Fontes' request to pursue a court order to extend the voting hours. In statement, Board Chairman Steve Churci said that neither he nor his colleagues were made aware of issues with voting machines that arose on Monday. He stressed that the county budgeted $3.9 million for new voting equipment after issues during the 2016 primary elections contributed to long lines.

"Now the Board is being asked to step in and take unprecedented action that may confuse voters, delay returns, and have other unintended consequences. We encourage any voter who wants to cast their ballot to be in line at any of your designated polling places by 7 p.m. and their vote will be counted," Churci said.