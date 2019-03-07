Arizona Prison Warden Offers 'Once in a Lifetime' Public Tour. ACLU Not Amused

As a warden offers a public tour of an Arizona prison, complete with "jailhouse rock and roll music," an Arizona court fined the state $1.4M last year for failing to live up to a plan to improve medical care in the prison system.

An Arizona state prison warden in southern Arizona promoted an upcoming public tour to celebrate the complex's 50th anniversary as "a once in a lifetime opportunity," inviting backlash.

According to the Douglas Dispatch , on March 13, current and former correctional officers will lead visitors through the Arizona State Prison Complex in Douglas during a bus tour of the perimeter of the units, the dog kennels, and the firing range, followed by a tour of a vacant unit.

“Come and experience a day behind the razor wire and enjoy a free meal, a free bus tour, and a prison unit tour," Warden Glenn Pacheco said, according to the newspaper. "This is a one-day event and is a once in a lifetime opportunity for you and your family to experience.”