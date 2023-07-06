Right-wing troll Ethan Schmidt-Crockett to Scottsdale cops: ‘Kiss my ass’

Schmidt-Crockett faces new misdemeanor charges in Scottsdale, according to court records. He also said he's facing an arrest warrant in Chandler.
These developments could spell trouble for the Valley antagonist and occasional Grindr user who is just four months into a three-year probation sentence that included suspended jail time.
Schmidt-Crockett dug up the past in June when he tried to sell the sneakers he used to trample a Pride display at a Target store in 2021. Unfortunately for him, it seems prosecutors at the Scottsdale City Court did a little digging of their own.
On June 26, the prosecutors lodged a pair of misdemeanor charges against Schmidt-Crockett relating to his 2021 protest of an Old Town restaurant’s vaccine mandate.
In August 2021, Schmidt-Crockett was confronted by police after he harassed customers at FnB on Fifth Avenue. The farm-to-table restaurant required patrons to provide proof of a coronavirus vaccination at the time.
Schmidt-Crockett entered the restaurant with a bullhorn and told diners they were “a bunch of morons,” the Arizona Republic reported.
He pleaded guilty to a criminal trespass charge in December 2021. But now, with some fines still unpaid in that case, city prosecutors have brought new charges related to the incident, according to Schmidt-Crockett.
Court records show that on June 26, prosecutors filed charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct against Schmidt-Crockett related to the August 2021 episode. The misdemeanors carry fines of $650, according to the records.
"The city can't comment on charges," Scottsdale's public affairs director, Kelly Corsette, said when asked why the city sought additional charges nearly two years after the incident.
Schmidt-Crockett also was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct related to a May 6 attack on a local synagogue.
"It was two separate incidents," Scottsdale police Officer Aaron Bolin told Phoenix New Times. "Both had charges listed for disorderly conduct and trespass."
Schmidt-Crockett will be arraigned on all charges on July 26.
“Scottsdale PD can kiss my ass,” Schmidt-Crockett told New Times. “Those charges were from protesting a vaccine-only restaurant. I shouldn’t have to pay fines for doing the continued work of Martin Luther King Jr.”
A wanted man
Schmidt-Crockett calls himself the “new founding father” and often compares himself to King and Jesus Christ, as he did in a conversation with New Times on Wednesday. He also admitted to being a wanted man.
“There’s a warrant for my arrest in Chandler, FYI,” he said in a text message. He added that he didn't know any additional details.
Chandler police Sgt. Emma Huenneke declined to discuss the warrant.
The cocky contrarian is wildly popular on alternative social media websites, such as Telegram and Truth Social, where he shares his antics filmed at area locations, including a Barnes & Noble bookstore and the Church of Scientology in Phoenix.
Although Schmidt-Crockett is no stranger to being kicked out of shops and churches, he rarely faces legal repercussions. He said his antics are all in the name of activism.
“I am right about the mask, vaccine, and I’m right about the fact Pride is Satanic,” Schmidt-Crockett said.
Probation violation?
Schmidt-Crockett was sentenced to three years of probation in March after he harassed employees at a Mesa wig store over its mask mandates and later violated a restraining order against him.
The probation order states that Schmidt-Crockett can’t commit any new crimes or he will face a suspended jail sentence of 60 days.
But what about new charges related to an old crime? The answer remains unclear.
Even if these new charges don’t constitute a probation violation, Schmidt-Crockett has a long way to go before his disciplinary order expires in 2025 — and he doesn’t seem too keen on changing his ways.
“I’m such a criminal,” he said. “It’s like the Wild West out here in Arizona.”