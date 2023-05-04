Ethan Schmidt-Crockett just can’t stop trolling Phoenix

Even with a freshly printed probation order from a Mesa city judge — his punishment for harassing Sunny’s Hair and Wigs in Mesa over its mask mandates — Schmidt-Crockett is back to his old tricks.
The 24-year-old alt-right internet personality was spotted causing a commotion twice in late April, once at a local bookstore and again at a place of worship in Phoenix.
Schmidt-Crockett, who was sentenced to three years of probation in March, is back on the streets trolling like it’s his job. Probably because it is. In court, he said his hundreds of thousands of social media followers send him money for his live streams where he often broadcasts his antics.
The conditions of his probation were narrowly tailored — he's banned from showing up at Sunny's, contacting its employees or committing a new crime.
On April 18, the ginger-haired influencer made international news when the Daily Mail reported that he mocked shoppers at an unidentified Barnes & Noble bookstore in metro Phoenix. In footage that was posted to Reddit, Schmidt-Crockett entered the store while complaining about LGBTQ people and coronavirus vaccines. He also barked at employees and contemplated destroying a book display.
“Here's the gay loser Pride section,” he blusters, going on to call the literary collection a “Satanic shrine.” He added that he was “really tempted to just kick it down.”
Schmidt-Crockett has also trolled other businesses, including PetSmart, where he tried to remove a pride flag, and Target, where he claimed he would “hunt” LGBTQ people. In one of his live streams, he even advocated for putting LGBTQ people in concentration camps.
He then promised, “We're gonna be goin' hunting for Jews next.”
Religious ridicule
On April 19, one day after making a scene at Barnes & Noble, Schmidt-Crockett was kicked out of the Arizona Church of Scientology in Phoenix. Again he filmed himself as he trespassed inside the church and called a receptionist and a groundskeeper “a bunch of weirdos.”
“This is a false religion,” Schmidt-Crockett says from inside the church. He recorded the episode in a four-minute-long video that he uploaded to the alternative social media site Telegram. In the video, he snarls "Satanists be like" while taunting a receptionist to follow him outside as she's calling 911.
Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Melissa Soliz told New Times that police responded to a trespassing call around 6:45 p.m. on April 19 at the church. Schmidt-Crockett was “refusing to leave,” she said. Soliz said Schmidt-Crockett had left by the time the officers showed up. He wasn’t charged with a crime.
According to church leaders, Schmidt-Crockett was kicked out of the church for similar antics in November 2021 and April 2022.