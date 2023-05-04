Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Police

Ethan Schmidt-Crockett just can’t stop trolling Phoenix

May 4, 2023 3:43PM

Ethan Schmidt-Crockett mocked shoppers and employees at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in the Valley.
Ethan Schmidt-Crockett mocked shoppers and employees at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in the Valley. Aaron Burr
Ethan Schmidt-Crockett is like a troll lurking under a bridge — always ready to pounce on unsuspecting passersby. His weapon of choice is a cell phone camera, and his signature moves include hurling insults and stirring up chaos at businesses and places of worship around metro Phoenix.

Even with a freshly printed probation order from a Mesa city judge — his punishment for harassing Sunny’s Hair and Wigs in Mesa over its mask mandates — Schmidt-Crockett is back to his old tricks.

The 24-year-old alt-right internet personality was spotted causing a commotion twice in late April, once at a local bookstore and again at a place of worship in Phoenix.
click to enlarge
For years, Ethan Schmidt-Crockett has filmed himself harassing businesses and places of worship around metro Phoenix. A recent probation order hasn't hampered his antics.
Screen capture from Instagram


Schmidt-Crockett, who was sentenced to three years of probation in March, is back on the streets trolling like it’s his job. Probably because it is. In court, he said his hundreds of thousands of social media followers send him money for his live streams where he often broadcasts his antics.

The conditions of his probation were narrowly tailored — he's banned from showing up at Sunny's, contacting its employees or committing a new crime.

On April 18, the ginger-haired influencer made international news when the Daily Mail reported that he mocked shoppers at an unidentified Barnes & Noble bookstore in metro Phoenix. In footage that was posted to Reddit, Schmidt-Crockett entered the store while complaining about LGBTQ people and coronavirus vaccines. He also barked at employees and contemplated destroying a book display.

“Here's the gay loser Pride section,” he blusters, going on to call the literary collection a “Satanic shrine.” He added that he was “really tempted to just kick it down.”

Schmidt-Crockett has also trolled other businesses, including PetSmart, where he tried to remove a pride flag, and Target, where he claimed he would “hunt” LGBTQ people. In one of his live streams, he even advocated for putting LGBTQ people in concentration camps.

He then promised, “We're gonna be goin' hunting for Jews next.”
click to enlarge
On April 19, Ethan Schmidt-Crockett was kicked out of the Arizona Church of Scientology in Phoenix while filming himself harassing a receptionist and a groundskeeper there.
Scientology Phoenix

Religious ridicule

On April 19, one day after making a scene at Barnes & Noble, Schmidt-Crockett was kicked out of the Arizona Church of Scientology in Phoenix. Again he filmed himself as he trespassed inside the church and called a receptionist and a groundskeeper “a bunch of weirdos.”

“This is a false religion,” Schmidt-Crockett says from inside the church. He recorded the episode in a four-minute-long video that he uploaded to the alternative social media site Telegram. In the video, he snarls "Satanists be like" while taunting a receptionist to follow him outside as she's calling 911.

Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Melissa Soliz told New Times that police responded to a trespassing call around 6:45 p.m. on April 19 at the church. Schmidt-Crockett was “refusing to leave,” she said. Soliz said Schmidt-Crockett had left by the time the officers showed up. He wasn’t charged with a crime.

According to church leaders, Schmidt-Crockett was kicked out of the church for similar antics in November 2021 and April 2022.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Elias Weiss is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times who covers everything from politics and sports to gambling and electric vehicles. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he reported first for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and was managing editor of the Chatham Star-Tribune in Southern Virginia, where he covered politics and courts. In 2020, the Virginia Press Association awarded him first place in the categories of Government Writing and Breaking News Writing for non-daily newspapers statewide, and in 2021, the Virginia Press Association awarded him first place in the categories of Long-Form News Writing and Headline Writing. His Arizona politics coverage has been featured in The Daily Beast.
Contact: Elias Weiss

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation