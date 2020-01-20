State Rep. Jay Lawrence Rallies Against Abortion and Discovers His Daughter

Arizona State Representative Jay Lawrence had an eventful week.

The Scottsdale Republican and former talk show host joined thousands of people outside the Capitol on a beautiful, 70-degree day to march against abortion rights.

He also discovered he has a daughter from a "brief affair" he had when he was a 19-year-old serving in the Air Force.

And he memorialized his momentous week in a tweet, writing: "Arizona Rally For Life. Amazing event. Speakers, Governor Ducey. Bishop Olmsted, Abby Jonson, Ryan Scott Bomberger. Many more. Over 100 thousand in crowd. I find out I have a daughter from an Air Force affair. She is beautiful, LDS, lives in Utah. What a week."

Arizona Rally For Life. Amazing event. Speakers, Governor Ducey. Bishop Olmsted, Abby Johnson, Ryan Scott Bomberger. Many more. Over 100 thousand in crowd. I find out I have a daughter from an Air Force affair. She is beautiful, LDS, lives in Utah. What a week. pic.twitter.com/pNIO6oo6NU — jay lawrence (@jlawrenceLD23) January 19, 2020

For those who can get past Lawrence's bizarre decision to announce the discovery of his long-lost daughter as secondary news in a tweet about a political rally, and are left wondering whether he just casually copped to cheating on his wife, rest assured. In a follow-up tweet, Lawrence explained that his Air Force "affair" was "out of wedlock."

In my overall excitement I used the word "affair" in my earlier tweet. I meant out of wedlock. I was 19 years old and not married, I'm sure my earlier tweet sent several readers scrambling. My apologies for the confusion. — jay lawrence (@jlawrenceLD23) January 20, 2020

Lawrence declined to comment in a phone call with Phoenix New Times, saying, "My daughter is not comfortable with the publicity."

Earlier, he elaborated on his familial discovery in a LinkedIn post and an interview with AZFamily.com.

The woman, Kay Johnson, came to his Capitol office crying. He asked her why she was crying. She said, "I'm Kay. I'm your daughter."

According to AZFamily.com, Johnson was conceived in Boise, Idaho, more than 40 years ago. He said he never learned Johnson's mother became pregnant. Johnson discovered Lawrence through a DNA-testing service.

In a LinkedIn post that also buried his monumental life news in an entry about Sunday's March for Life, Lawrence used his discovery of his daughter as an argument against abortion.

"What a great argument for LIFE," he said. "In the upcoming election I will face pro late term abortion forces. These events make me believe they don't have a chance."