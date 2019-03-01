Sweet Deal: Arizona House Votes to Make Lemonade the State Drink

Legislators in the Arizona House of Representatives voted to make lemonade the official state drink on Thursday, once again demonstrating their commitment to the pressing issues facing the state.

The one-line bill, HB 2692, is the product of a Gilbert student who emailed his elected representative, Republican House Majority Leader Warren Petersen, to ask if Petersen would help Arizona join other states that have enshrined an official drink in state law.

Garrett Glover, an 18-year-old senior at Gilbert Classical Academy, told the Arizona Republic last month he felt lemonade was a natural choice for a state where the five C's – copper, cattle, cotton, citrus and climate – include a fruit product.