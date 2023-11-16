 Thelda Willimas, Phoenix changemaker and three-time mayor, dies at 82 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Obituaries

Thelda Willimas, Phoenix changemaker and three-time mayor, dies at 82

“Thelda Williams' service to our city has touched and improved the lives of everyone who lives here."
November 16, 2023
Thelda Williams, the only person to ever serve as Phoenix mayor three times, died Tuesday.
Thelda Williams, the only person to ever serve as Phoenix mayor three times, died Tuesday. Phoenix City Council
Share this:
Longtime Phoenix councilmember Thelda Williams died Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer, according to a City of Phoenix announcement. She was 82.

"Her profound love for Phoenix and its future was evident in every decision she made. Thelda's legacy will continue to inspire and impact generations to come," said Councilmember Betty Guardado in a statement.

Williams began her two decade long tenure with the Phoenix City Council in 1989. She served for six years before running an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 1995.

Later that year, Williams linked up with former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and worked under his administration for the next 11 years as a division commander overseeing programs for inmates in the county jails, such as behavioral therapy and substance abuse treatment.

"I grabbed her, and she did a good job," Arpaio said of working with Williams.

Williams returned to the city council in 2007, where she remained until 2021 when her third consecutive term ended.

Although Williams was never elected mayor, she was named interim mayor on three different occasions. Her first time at the helm was in 1994 and lasted seven months following the resignation of former Mayor Paul Johnson. Williams’ second turn in 2012 lasted for only three days after former Mayor Phil Gordon’s term ended. Her final stint with the mayor’s office began in May 2018 and lasted nearly a year until Kate Gallego took up the mantle in 2019.

Thelda Williams impacted major projects in Phoenix

Williams' work on council included serving a chair on various committees, including the Valley Metro Rail board and the City Council’s Transportation Infrastructure and Planning Subcommittee.

During her time as a councilmember, Williams supported a groundbreaking improvement plan for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which was projected to cost $5.7 billion over 20 years. According to Johnson, she also was instrumental in spurring downtown development, the building of what is now known as the Footprint Center and other major construction projects.

"Thelda may have had … a bigger impact on the city and its long-term future than any other mayor before her — and that's fascinating," Johnson told the Arizona Republic in 2018.

Gallego also acknowledged Williams’ many contributions to Phoenix in a prepared statement.

“Thelda Williams’ service to our city has touched and improved the lives of everyone who lives here — from improving Sky Harbor International Airport to strengthening our transit system to making sure that we use our water wisely," Gallego said.

Williams’ commitment to improving Phoenix was recognized prior to her passing with the naming of the Metrocenter transit center, which is slated to bear her moniker when it opens in 2024.

“We couldn't have gotten here without Councilmember Williams’ advocacy, and I'm looking forward to the future unveiling of the finished project with her name on it," Gallego said in May.

But the transit center won’t be the only location downtown to bear Williams’ name. In 2019, her work with the Downtown Phoenix Partnership and funding from PetSmart Charities led to the opening of the Thelda Williams Paw-Pup Dog Park, which was the first dog park in downtown.

"When you're going to have a community, it has to include all of its members," Williams told the Arizona Republic in 2019. "And that’s not only the two-legged ones, it’s the four-legged ones."

Williams is survived by her son, Murry, and daughter Cyndi, as well as three grandsons: Matt Smith, a Phoenix police officer, and Ben and John Williams. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mel, a former Phoenix police officer, and her daughter Chris.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Serena O'Sullivan
Serena O'Sullivan joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in September 2023. Prior to joining New Times, she worked as a web editor for KTAR News 92.3 FM. She's passionate about sustainability, laws, housing, human and animal rights and arts and culture.
Contact: Serena O'Sullivan

Trending

Join Phoenix New Times as we host our first-ever event for members

Membership

Join Phoenix New Times as we host our first-ever event for members

By Matt Hennie
April McLaughlin re-arrested on felony charges in Chandler animal abuse case

Crime

April McLaughlin re-arrested on felony charges in Chandler animal abuse case

By Serena O'Sullivan, O'Hara Shipe and Matt Hennie
Neo-Nazi, two others arrested in killing of gay Phoenix man

Crime

Neo-Nazi, two others arrested in killing of gay Phoenix man

By Stephen Lemons
‘They don’t know how to die’: Phoenix Rising win USL Championship

Sports

‘They don’t know how to die’: Phoenix Rising win USL Championship

By William Scott | Cronkite News
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation