Thelda Willimas, Phoenix changemaker and three-time mayor, dies at 82

"Her profound love for Phoenix and its future was evident in every decision she made. Thelda's legacy will continue to inspire and impact generations to come," said Councilmember Betty Guardado in a statement.
Williams began her two decade long tenure with the Phoenix City Council in 1989. She served for six years before running an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 1995.
Later that year, Williams linked up with former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and worked under his administration for the next 11 years as a division commander overseeing programs for inmates in the county jails, such as behavioral therapy and substance abuse treatment.
"I grabbed her, and she did a good job," Arpaio said of working with Williams.
Williams returned to the city council in 2007, where she remained until 2021 when her third consecutive term ended.
Although Williams was never elected mayor, she was named interim mayor on three different occasions. Her first time at the helm was in 1994 and lasted seven months following the resignation of former Mayor Paul Johnson. Williams’ second turn in 2012 lasted for only three days after former Mayor Phil Gordon’s term ended. Her final stint with the mayor’s office began in May 2018 and lasted nearly a year until Kate Gallego took up the mantle in 2019.
Thelda Williams impacted major projects in PhoenixWilliams' work on council included serving a chair on various committees, including the Valley Metro Rail board and the City Council’s Transportation Infrastructure and Planning Subcommittee.
During her time as a councilmember, Williams supported a groundbreaking improvement plan for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which was projected to cost $5.7 billion over 20 years. According to Johnson, she also was instrumental in spurring downtown development, the building of what is now known as the Footprint Center and other major construction projects.
"Thelda may have had … a bigger impact on the city and its long-term future than any other mayor before her — and that's fascinating," Johnson told the Arizona Republic in 2018.
Gallego also acknowledged Williams’ many contributions to Phoenix in a prepared statement.
“Thelda Williams’ service to our city has touched and improved the lives of everyone who lives here — from improving Sky Harbor International Airport to strengthening our transit system to making sure that we use our water wisely," Gallego said.
Williams’ commitment to improving Phoenix was recognized prior to her passing with the naming of the Metrocenter transit center, which is slated to bear her moniker when it opens in 2024.
“We couldn't have gotten here without Councilmember Williams’ advocacy, and I'm looking forward to the future unveiling of the finished project with her name on it," Gallego said in May.
But the transit center won’t be the only location downtown to bear Williams’ name. In 2019, her work with the Downtown Phoenix Partnership and funding from PetSmart Charities led to the opening of the Thelda Williams Paw-Pup Dog Park, which was the first dog park in downtown.
"When you're going to have a community, it has to include all of its members," Williams told the Arizona Republic in 2019. "And that’s not only the two-legged ones, it’s the four-legged ones."
Williams is survived by her son, Murry, and daughter Cyndi, as well as three grandsons: Matt Smith, a Phoenix police officer, and Ben and John Williams. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mel, a former Phoenix police officer, and her daughter Chris.