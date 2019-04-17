Your Guide to the Best 4/20 Parties and Events in Phoenix in 2019

Watchu know about 4/20? Probably some pot jokes or even that April 20th happens to be a major holiday for marijuana lovers everywhere. And you’d be right, at least about that latter fact.

Each year, 4/20 is a big deal for stoners, medical marijuana users, or anyone else friendly with Mary Jane due to the significance of the number “420” in pot culture. Hence all the marijuana-themed celebrations taking place worldwide, including here in Phoenix.

Any number of medical marijuana dispensaries, smoke shops, bars, and other local, um, joints around the Valley are planning a variety of 420-themed events on Saturday, April 20 (or the days surrounding it), including parties, sales, and galas.

Here’s a look at all of the dank action happening in the metro Phoenix area in honor of 4/20.

Up in Smoke 420 Gala

Venue on Washington

1520 East Washington Street

A mix of art, music, and food will be offered at this 420 event on Saturday, April 20, in downtown Phoenix that’s being put on by Timeless Refinery. Local artist Lalo Cota will create an interactive installation inspired by the classic Cheech & Chong film Up in Smoke. Meanwhile, a slew of local musicians, bands, DJs, and producers will perform, including homegrown rap hero Futuristic, hip-hop/jazz fusion act The Stakes, multigenre ensemble The Color 8, and DJs Tony Choc and DJ Mane One.

Additionally, food trucks like Flyin’ Hawaiian, QUP! BBQ, Saffron Jak Stonebread Pizza, and Fantasy Funnel Cake will have eats for sale, and both lawn games and vendors will be available. There will also be a full-fledged waffle bar, courtesy of The Original Waffles Co. Carl Denali, host of the cannabis-themed podcast The Carl Denali Show, will emcee. The gala runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Admission to the 18-and-over event is free with RSVP, but space is limited (a valid MMJ card is required for entry). See facebook.com/timelessvapes for more.

It's All Goodz

12208 North 32nd Street

933 East University Drive, Tempe

Both locations of this long-running smoke shop will host 4/20 celebrations offering giveaways all day, free raffles (with the drawing at 4:20 p.m.), food and drinks, 20 to 50 percent discounts off everything, BOGO deals on select glass, and more. Doors open at 10 a.m. Call 602-404-7178 or 480-921-7473 for more details.

EXPAND Slightly Stoopid headlines day one of Days on the Green Music Festival. Keith Zacharski/In The Barrel Photo

Days on the Green Music Festival

Fear Farm

2208 North 99th Avenue

A huge array of rock, reggae, and alternative bands will perform at this outdoor festival, which takes place on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, on the grounds of Fear Farm. The two-day lineup kicks off on Friday with music from Slightly Stoopid, Iration, Pepper, Tribal Seeds, Common Kings, Fortunate Youth, Hirie, and Tyrone's Jacket. Saturday will offer sets by Sublime With Rome, Dirty Heads, Katastro, Pacific Dub, Bikini Trill, The Supervillains, Law, and Barefoot. A separate stage with local acts, as well as food and drinks, vendors, and more are also planned.

Gates open at noon each day and the music goes until 11 p.m. General admission is $44 per day, $77 for both. VIP tickets are $110 each day, $210 for the weekend, and include perks like access to an exclusive entrance, lounge, shaded areas, and more. Platinum VIP admission is $375 to $600 and offers all the aforementioned amenities and more.

420 Freedom Party

Lucie's Sage & Sand Bar

13831 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale



Local marijuana advocacy group Arizonans for Cannabis Freedom will host a 420 Freedom Party on Saturday, April 20, which will include live music, vendors, guest speakers, food and drink specials, raffles, giveaways, and more. The event starts at noon. Call 623-935-5810 for more info.

Cobra Saturday 4/20 Party

Cobra Arcade Bar

801 North Second Street

Does THC help improve video gaming skills? You could do some empirical research on the matter by hitting up Cobra’s collection of classic arcade titles its 4/20 party on Saturday, April 20. DJ Mane One will be in the mix from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and drink specials will be available all evening. Admission is free.

4/20 Sale

Sticky Saguaro

12338 East Riggs Road, Chandler

The 4/20 festivities will be happening all week long at this Chandler dispensary. On Wednesday, April 17, the deals include 40 percent off drip pods and concentrates, BOGO on Drip C-cell cartridges, and 30 percent off Ganja Goos, Sticky Lickies, and Vital edibles.

On Thursday, April 18, there will be BOGO deals on Mohave flower, six strains, and Jamyn brownies and gummies, as well as 20 percent off tinctures, topicals, and transdermals. Stop by Sticky Saguaro on Friday, April 19, and partake in B.O.G.O. deals on Kindred Capsules and Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock cartridges. There will also be 40 percent discounts on Dr. Zodiak's Moonrocks and pre-rolls, as well as 20 percent off all flower products.

On 4/20 itself, the dispensary will have BOGO on Tru Infusion edibles, cartridges, tinctures, flower, and more. The deal on Sunday, April 21, will include 20 percent off all products and double Sticky rewards points. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 602-644-9188 for more info.

BS Movies: Half-Baked

FilmBar

815 North Second Street

The 1998 weed-friendly cult comedy film Half Baked is a favorite of both stoners and nonstoners alike. (As a matter of fact, we’re willing to bet you can quote multiple lines from the film.) As such, it's a perfect flick to catch on Saturday, April 20. Instead of watching it on your couch with a bag of Purple Kush and a couple of pizzas, head over to FilmBar for their screening, which will also feature a live podcast by BS Movies, a trivia contest, and prizes. Start time is 9 p.m. and tickets are $9.95.

EXPAND Zeds Dead doing their thing. Benjamin Leatherman

Deadbeats 420

Rawhide Event Center

5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler

DJ duo Zeds Dead are putting on this 18-and-over electronic dance music extravaganza at Rawhide on Saturday, April 20. Expect plenty of dubstep and other bass-heavy sounds from Troyboi, Liquid Stranger, 1788-L, and Blanke, as well as Zeds Deads. Local DJs Dark Mark and Mike Dao will also perform a “B2B” set. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event goes until 2 a.m. General admission is $55 and VIP pit passes (which include access to the pit, a souvenir lanyard, express entry, and other perks) are $85.

4/20 Specials and Sales

Valley of the Sun Medical Dispensary

16200 West Eddie Albert Way, Goodyear



Head for this Goodyear dispensary on Saturday, April 20, and partake in flower specials (including its in-house strain Super Sour OG), as well as one free pre-roll with a medicated purchase, live music and food from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a variety of vendor deals. (Specials run all day while supplies last and there won't be any rain checks.) Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 623-932-3859 for full details.

Beatlocker Live 4/20

2601 on Central

2601 North Central Avenue

The folks behind The Beatlocker Show from local hip-hop station 101.5 The Beat are putting on a 4/20 showcase with live performances, DJs, food and drinks, bottle service, and more. Local rapper Pokafase will host and the lineup includes sets from Joseph Bills, Andy Savage, Alphounce , Wolfe, Dub Fuego, Vizionaarii, Dela Preme , RamBunxious Music, Zu Rich, Izzy Izzy, and others. Doors open at 7 p.m. and presale tickets are $10.

4/20 HQ 2019

HeadQuarters Vape & Smoke Shop

219 West University Drive, Tempe

This long-running smoke shop has experienced many 4/20s over the past three decades, owing to the fact it's been open since 1989. This year, its proprietors are planning a three-day fiesta starting on Thursday, April 18, with a visit from Power 98.3 from 3 to 5 p.m. On Friday, April 19, Mo from Alt AZ will be on hand from 3 to 5 p.m. while the 4/20 festivities on Saturday, April 20, will include various deals and specials. Customers can also spin the prize wheel and get free munchies from Cheba Hut all three days. HQ’s signature seven-foot bong will also be present if you’d like to stage a dank pic. Just don’t try to use it for any other purpose, you dig? Hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Hail The Leaf II

Yucca Tap Room

29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

A host of hard rock and metal acts – including Scattered Guts, Toke, Black Phantom, Intent, Sounds Like Murder, and Old Dogs – will take over Yucca’s main room during this show on Friday, April 19. Start time is 7 p.m. and admission is free. Call 480-967-4777 for more info.

4/20 is probably Cheba Hut's biggest day of the year. Jackie Mercandetti

4/20 Parties

Cheba Hut

Five Valley Locations

To the surprise of no one, the stoner-inspired sandwich chain will host 4/20 celebrations on Saturday, April 20, at each of its metro Phoenix locations. Each spot will be doing giveaways, music, and suitably wacky games (Tempe will have sandwich-eating and joint-rolling contests while the Ahwatukee location will have a butter-sculpting competition). Customers can also score a nug-sized sammy for only $4.20 and get a free Frisbee to boot. Hours are from noon to midnight.

TruMed's 4/20 Event

TruMed Dispensary

1613 North 40th Street

Swing by this dispensary’s 4/20 event on Saturday, April 20, and partake in freebies, giveaways, music, and more. Vendors like Baked Bros. and Drip Oils will be there. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 602-275-1279.

Vapen’s Clearly Baked Hotel Party

The Clarendon Hotel

401 West Clarendon Avenue

This posh, MMJ-friendly event at The Clarendon on Saturday, April 20, will feature dab stations, edibles, DJs, entertainment, and other activities and perks. Joey Boy from 101.5’s The Morning Mess will host. The festivities are from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is $20 in advance via Brown Paper Tickets and $25 at the door. Dispensary agents are free (credentials/identification required) and all attendees must have a valid MMJ card to attend. 18 and over only. More details can be found on the Vapen website.

4/20 Pre-Party Concert

Monarch Theatre

122 East Washington Street

Local hip-hop promoter Respect The Underground is planning a 4/20 Pre-Party Concert on Friday, April 19, that will include live performances, giveaways from dispensaries, discounts on registering for MMJ cards, and more. Start time is 7 p.m. and admission is $15 at the door.

EXPAND HotRock SupaJoint's got a new book out. Benjamin Leatherman

4/20 Party

Bud's Glass Joint

907 North Fifth Street

The 4/20 festivities at Bud’s Roosevelt Row location on Saturday, April 20, will involve live music, a free raffle, live art sessions, and a variety of amazing vendors. Live glass-blowing will be conducted by Desi B., Friday Glass, Porter Glass, Jimmy Rush, Goober Glass, and The Kid. Local bands like Jerusafunk, Snailmate, and Whstle will perform, as will weed-loving comedy rapper HotRock SupaJoint, who will also celebrate the release of his new book, The Art of the Meme Hack. And he’ll probably be celebrating with a smoke-out session or three. The party goes from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Call 602-258-1500 for more info. (Full disclosure: Bud's Glass Joint is owned by employees of Phoenix New Times.)

THC 4/20 Party

Aura Nightclub

411 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

EDM artist Julian Gray of mau5trap fame will perform on Saturday, April 20, at Aura. Its promoters are promising an “unforgettable night filled with friends, surprises, the Monster Energy drink girls, themed drink specials, and the best kind of music.” Doors are at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12-$20. Call 480-210-2872 for more info.

4/20 Deals

Giving Tree Dispensary

21617 North Ninth Avenue

This north Phoenix dispensary will live up do its name by giving patrons four days of bargains and specials. They can go BOGO on K.I.N.D. Sweet Karts and Kindread pre-roll three packs (limit four) on Wednesday, April 17, or score 20 percent off all edibles and accessories. On Thursday, April 18, the dispensary will offer 20 percent off all concentrates (including Katatonic) and 50 percent off all apparel.

The deals on Friday, April 19, include 25 percent off on most everything in the store (with the exception of existing ounce or half-ounce sales). Finally, the first 100 patients through the door on Saturday, April 20, get a free 4/20 gift bag with every purchase. Call 623-242-9080 for more info.

Pink Floyd Laser Show

Madison Center for the Arts

5601 North 16th Street

The brain-bending music of Pink Floyd will be accentuated by an elaborate laser light show during this event on Saturday, April 20, at Madison Center for the Arts. Various other lighting effects and large-screen HD video projections will also be involved. And, let's face it, anything having to do with Pink Floyd seems downright fitting for a day like 4/20, even without any mind-altering substances being involved. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 to $31.

4/20 Reggae Party

Cactus Jack's Ahwatukee Tavern

4747 East Elliot Road

If you’re in the mood for some irie sounds on 4/20, the folks at Cactus Jack’s are bringing Hawaiian-born “island reggae” act Ekolu to the Ahwatukee spot on Saturday, April 20, in honor of the occasion. The show is at 9 p.m. and tickets are $15 online in advance and $20 at the door.

EXPAND The inside of Sky High Smoke Shop in Tempe. Jim Louvau

4/20 Festival

Sky High Smoke Shop

33 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

Sky High in Tempe will feature an abundance of specials, sales, and deals during the smoke shop's two-day 4/20 Festival on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. On Friday, all merch throughout the store (excluding tobacco and other selected items) will be 50 percent off from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come back later in the day and you can also get 35 percent off most everything in the store (again, except for tobacco and other selected products) from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. The shop will also offer 25 percent off select vaporizers all day, as well as 35 percent off all e-juice.

The deals continue on Saturday with BOGO sales on items of equal or lesser value from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (tobacco and other selected items are excluded). There will also be 35 percent off specials from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m on almost everything in the store (with the exception of tobacco and selected items) and 65 percent off all Headies male joints and 50 percent off all female Headies joints. Sky High will also offer free barbecue from noon to 10 p.m. both days, free goody bags, and free stickers and lanyards. They're also planning a raffle; tickets are $5 each or three for $12. Call 480-557-6653 for more info.

Super Saturday 4120

All Greens Dispensary

10032 West Bell Road, Sun City

The Valley’s only drive-thru dispensary will have deals aplenty on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. Highlights include $4 pre-rolls, specials on eighths of flowers (ranging from $15 budget to $25 reserve strains), and “buy two get one free” specials on edibles and Regions extracts (including wax, shatter, topicals, and vapes). Call 623-214-0801 for full details.

Candy World Festival

Joe's Grotto

13825 North 32nd Street

This two-day arts and music event on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, will offer close to three dozen rock bands and DJs of the hip-hop and electronic dance music variety. If that weren’t enough, there will also be fashion designers, painters, vendors, and plenty of libations.

The lineup will include such acts as Lethal Injektion , Some F-ing Band, Wicked Sister, Rocket 211, Ciphered Existence, Trez N Mulligan, John Thomas Band, Rite to Remain, Addict3d, Tracing Faces, Fire Glass, Hosers, Alky, Black Wolf Mountain, Daphne and the Glitches, Fairydvst , and others. The festival goes from noon to midnight each day. General admission is $15 per day and $20 for both. VIP tickets are $35 to $60. More info and DJ/band schedule can be found here.

4/20 Party

Nirvana Center

2 North 35th Avenue

Nirvana Center aims to gather patients and others in the MMJ industry to “educate and celebrate” at its 4/20 party on Saturday, April 20. In addition, the event will have BOGO deals from vendors, in-house specials, patient giveaways, DJ, food trucks, community vendors, and more. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FRIED French Fry & Music Festival

Margaret T. Hance Park

1134 North Central Avenue



While its organizers don’t implicitly state that FRIED is connected to (or inspired by) 4/20, they couldn’t have picked a better day to hold a festival devoted to one of America’s favorite fast foods. Many variations of french fries will be served by local food trucks and vendors – ranging from carne asada fries and duck fat fries to good ol’ poutine – will be served. There will also be live music, courtesy of Fairy Bones, decker., Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold, Gus D Wynns and the Breakers, Weird Radicals, Maintenance, and others. Hours are from 2 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15.

EXPAND Killswitch Engage John McMurtrie

KUPD’s UFest 2019

Mesa Riverview Park

2100 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa

This year's edition of KUPD’s annual Ufest concert takes place on Saturday, April 20, and will be headlined by Limp Bizkit. Other hard rock acts scheduled to perform include Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, P.O.D., Fever 333, and Ded. There will also be food and drink vendors to go along with all the rock ‘n’ roll. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the festival goes until 11 p.m. General admission tickets are $64 and include free parking. VIP tickets are $175 and include three drinks, a complimentary meal, bottled water, a complimentary koozie, access to shaded areas and private restrooms, an exclusive entrance, and other perks.

Hemp Flower Friday

The CBD Store

314 North Third Street

This downtown Phoenix dispensary will offer its Hemp Flower Friday sale on Friday, April 19, starting at 11 a.m. Call 602-292-6133 for full details.

4/20 Rock Show

Tempe Tavern

1810 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe

The tavern will host a 4/20 rock show on Saturday, April 20, with music from such renowned local bands as Record High, Dead Hot Workshop, Big Finish, Ghetto Cowgirl, and The Real Fakes. The music starts at 8 p.m. and there’s no cover. Call 480-794-1706 if you need more details.

4/20 at Curaleaf

Curaleaf Midtown Wellness Center

1040 East Camelback Road

Things will be going full-tilt boogie at this midtown Phoenix dispensary from Wednesday, April 17, to Saturday, April 20. Patrons can enter to win a trip to Las Vegas and the first 100 patients each day can get a complimentary daily dose edible, as well as free Kiss Pollos tacos with a $20 purchase from 5 to 9 p.m. Gift baskets from Uncle Herbs and Moonrocks will also be raffled off a variety of BOGO specials on products like Venom Concentrates and Curaleaf Cartridges are planned.

Slightly Stoopid will stop by on Friday, April 19, for a meet-and-greet starting at 2 p.m., and anyone wearing a Days on the Green wristband can get a free pre-roll. See the website for addition deals and discounts, as well as events at other Curaleaf locations around the Valley. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Go4Twenty’s Smokefest 6

Exodus Cultural Center

4516 North 19th Avenue

Expect performances by local hip-hop artists and appearances by various vendors at this event. There will also be food trucks, DJs, and more. Everything starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. Call 602-763-7600 for more info.

EXPAND The outdoor bar park at Tempe's Shady Park. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Bass Coast Southwest Showcase

Shady Park

26 East University Drive, Tempe

A day of festivities, activities, and music on Saturday, April 20, at Shady Park will include art by Norm Davis, music, and yoga. DJs scheduled to perform include Mat The Alien, The Librarian, Smalltown DJs, Briggs, Youms, Sensel, HAZEL, and Ryan Cornelius. The yoga session will be hosted by Corinne O'Connor and starts at 3 p.m. The music goes from 4:30 p.m. to close. Tickets are $20 to $27.

4/20: Blazed 4 Gayz

Boycott Bar

4301 North Seventh Avenue

Local AFAB (or “Assigned Female at Birth”) drag artists will put on one helluva a show on Saturday, April 20, including a mix of comedy, illusions, singing, dancing, and themed numbers. Performers include Dita Dame Savage, Eddie Broadway, Maddox Underwood, Dustin Riot, Freddy Prinze Charming, and Dee Latcher-Diaz. An outfit contest, prize giveaways, and dispensary discount are also planned. Start time is 8:30 p.m.

Four Twenty Fest

Club Red

1308 West University Drive, Mesa

Local bands like Between the Dark, Turn Zero, French 57, Smudge, UVC, Happy Mishap, The Mips, Second Take, and Street Burrito are scheduled to perform at this fest, which starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $12. Call 480-258-2733.

Smily Green's 4/20 Fest

Wild Willy's Cantina

613 East Western Avenue, Avondale