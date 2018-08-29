Thursday's Schedule of Services for Senator John McCain

Here are the schedule and details for the second of five days of services honoring the late Senator John McCain. On Thursday, August 30, he will leave Arizona for good. Click here for the schedule for all five days.

Arizona Procession Details

On Thursday, August 30, at approximately 9 a.m. Arizona time, Cindy McCain and family will arrive at the Capitol in Phoenix. Senator McCain will be carried with ceremony from the Capitol by Arizona National Guard personnel and the motorcade will depart for North Phoenix Baptist Church. The public is welcome to line the motorcade route from the Capitol to the church. The route is as follows:

• Northbound 17th Avenue to Westbound Adams Street.

• Westbound Adams Street to Northbound Interstate 17.

• Northbound Interstate 17 to Eastbound Camelback Road.

• Eastbound Camelback Road to Northbound Central Avenue

• Northbound Central Avenue to second church driveway.

North Baptist Church Details

On Thursday, August 30, at approximately 10 a.m. Arizona time, a memorial service will take place to celebrate the life of Senator McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix. Senator McCain’s family and friends, along with state, local, and tribal officials, and business and civic leaders from across Arizona have been invited to attend the service. In addition, about 1,000 seats have been made available to the public.

When the motorcade arrives at North Phoenix Baptist Church, the Arizona National Guard Casket Team will retrieve Senator McCain and proceed to the front of the church where the casket will be placed.

Program

• Welcome and Invocation by Senior Pastor Noe Garcia.

• “Amazing Grace,” performed by the Brophy Student Ensemble.

• Reading, Ecclesiastes 3:1-2, by Bridget McCain.

• Tribute by Grant Woods.

• Tribute by Tommy Espinoza.

• Hymn performed by Jonah Little Sunday, Navajo flutist.

• Tribute by Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

• Tribute by Vice President Joe Biden.

• Reading, 2 Timothy 4:6-8 by Andrew McCain.

• Song, “Arizona,” performed by the Brophy Student Ensemble.

• Message by Father Edward Reese.

• Hymn, “Going Home,” performed by Bryan Jeffries on bagpipe.

• Benediction and dismissal by Senior Pastor Dr. Noe Garcia.

• Recessional, “My Way.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Senator McCain’s motorcade will depart North Phoenix Baptist Church for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Pallbearers

Richard Adkerson: Friend, chief executive officer and vice chairman of Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc., vice chairman of the National World War II Museum.

David Berry: Friend, vice president of Swift Transportation, and board of directors of the American Trucking Association and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.

Steven Betts: Friend, founder and president of Betts Real Estate Advisors, retired chief executive officer of SunCor Development Company.

Charles Black: Friend, chairman of the Prime Policy Group, strategist on the McCain for President Campaign 2008.

Don Brandt: Friend, chairman president and chief executive officer of Pinnacle West and Arizona Public Service, chairman of the Nuclear Energy Institute.

Robert Delgado: Friend, chief executive officer of Hensley Beverage Company, board member for the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Shane Doan: Friend, retired National Hockey League forward who played 21 seasons and was the all-time goal scorer for the Winnipeg Jets and Phoenix Coyotes, after the franchise moved to Arizona in 1996

Luis Gonzales: Friend, retired Major League Baseball outfielder who played for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 1999 to 2006.

Dr. Oliver Harper: Friend and neighbor, co-founder and past president of the Arizona Medical Clinic, board member for St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation and the Phoenix Symphony.

Joseph Harper: Friend and neighbor, partner, Explorador Capital Management LLC.

Diane Humetewa: Friend, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Arizona, former U.S. attorney for the District of Arizona and counsel to the Senate Select Committee on Indian Affairs.

Chris Koch: Friend, former president of the World Shipping Council, general counsel of Sea-Land Service Inc., chairman of the Federal Maritime Administration, and administrative assistant to Senator McCain.

George Weisz: Friend, president of Weisz Ventures, chairman of Scottsdale Community Bank, former member of the Arizona House of Representatives.

Greg Wendt: Friend, director, partner of Capital Research Global Investors, and portfolio manager at Capital Research and Management Company, board member of the American Conservatory Theater and Teach for America.

Arizona Departure Ceremony Details

On Thursday, August 30, at approximately noon Arizona time, Senator McCain’s motorcade will arrive at the 161st Air Refueling Wing, a unit of the Arizona Air National Guard, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Members of the Arizona Air National Guard and their families will observe the ceremony and departure.

Senator McCain will depart Arizona for the last time at approximately 12:30 p.m. en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. This event is closed to the public.

Joint Base Andrews Arrival Ceremony Details

On Thursday, August 30, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Arizona time, Senator McCain will arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Upon arrival, Senator McCain will be received with ceremony by Armed Forces Body Bearers and depart.