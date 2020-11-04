 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

^
4
Elections

No, Sharpies Are Not Disqualifying Your Ballot

Erasmus Baxter | November 4, 2020 | 12:25pm
Republican activist Matt Schlapp makes an unsupported claim.EXPAND
Twitter
The Maricopa County Recorder's office has touted its use of fine-tip Sharpies on ballots to prevent smudging, even posting a whole video yesterday touting a new ballot design that prevents any ink that bleeds through from affecting votes on the opposite of the ballot.

Despite this, some Republicans are now falsely claiming on Twitter that poll workers distributed Sharpies as a way to suppress conservative voters.

The national Students for Trump account tweeted out a video, from an unknown source, of people who said they had been told to stop handing out ballpoint pens at polling locations. Fox News contributor Matt Schlapp has repeatedly made the same claim. Each has received thousands of retweets.

Related Stories

There's just one problem: The places where people claim this was happening — Chandler, Queen Creek, and Gilbert — are all located inside Maricopa County.

"Vote Centers use fine tip sharpies as they have the fastest drying ink, therefore preventing smudges when put through the Vote Center tabulation equipment," reads the Maricopa County Recorder's office website. "This is one of the upgrades of our new equipment and new ballots."

The website also says it's fine to use Sharpies for filling out your ballot at home.

In this video released ahead of the election, the Maricopa County Recorder's office explains how ballots cannot be affected by bleed-through because the ovals on each side are offset from each other.

Maricopa County Elections has yet to return a call from Phoenix New Times, but told ABC15 reporter Nicole Valdes that any in-person ballots were counted as soon as they were turned in. If there was an issue, the ballot would have been returned on the spot.

President Donald Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly sought to cast doubt on the integrity of the election process leading up to the election. Locally, a Trump-aligned marketing firm paid teens to spam social media with posts attempting to sew doubt about election integrity over the summer. That effort was at the behest of Turning Point USA, a young conservative group headed by Valley local Charlie Kirk, who also chairs the Students for Trump group pushing the Sharpie conspiracy theory.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Erasmus Baxter is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times.

