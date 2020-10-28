Watch Trump Humiliate Martha McSally at Today's Goodyear Rally

Arizona's up for grabs this election season, or so the polls tell us, and today the state had the honor of hosting both Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (who hit up Tucson and Phoenix) and our current President, the big boy, Donald Trump, who held campaign rallies in both Bullhead City and Goodyear.

Trump's speech in Goodyear, which you can watch on C-SPAN, didn't offer much in the way of news. He talked about Hunter Biden and socialist mobs and how unfair the nasty media is to him and predicted that his campaign would win a record share of the Hispanic vote. Then he got around to introducing his special guests.

Among those guests, of course, was Arizona Senator Martha McSally, who's locked in a tough race with her Democratic challenger, Mark Kelly. Most polls show McSally down about five points, maybe more. The race is one of a handful across the country where a Democratic victory could flip the Senate from its current Republican majority to Democratic control. (To take the majority, Democrats must win three or four seats that are currently held by Republicans — three if Joe Biden beats Trump and the new vice president is a Democrat, and four if Trump wins.)

As such, one might think Trump would be campaigning hard for the politically vulnerable McSally while visiting her home state. But that is not what it looked like today!

After shouting out Governor Doug Ducey, who was apparently in the crowd in Goodyear, Trump introduced McSally. He seemed to hesitate, then said:

"Martha, come up, just fast. Fast. Come on, quick. You got one minute. One minute, Martha! They don't want to hear this, Martha. Come on, let's go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on, let's go." (In the video, this starts at 1:06:05.)

They don't want to hear this, Martha!

McSally hustled up to the stage and gave a few hurried remarks.

"Everything is on the line," the Senator said. "My race is about the Senate majority. My race will decide the direction of the country — the radical left can take over in the Senate."

She went on: "If you want someone who's going to be Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer's 51st vote to take away our freedoms and Second Amendment rights, then you got a guy named Mark Kelly. But if you want to continue to have a fighter who is proud to work with President Trump for the great American comeback and a strong military and secure our borders and Second Amendment rights, then I'm your girl, Arizona. Vote Trump-McSally, let's save the country, God bless you, sir."

In all, McSally indeed spoke for one minute — one minute and five seconds, to be exact.

She was followed by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. He spoke for two minutes and twenty seconds.

Then came Utah Senator Mike Lee. He got one minute and thirty seconds.

After Lee spoke, Trump said, "Thank you very much, Rand and Mike. What a job, thank you. That's why they are respected Senators and respected by everybody." He did not mention McSally.

California Congressman Kevin McCarthy also got a minute and a half. Trump shouted out Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs and Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, but did not invite them up.

The president then gave European man Nigel Farage more than two minutes to speak.

Just another normal day on the campaign trail!