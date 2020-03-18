How to Get School Meals in Greater Phoenix During Coronavirus Closures

Schools are still offering some meals to students throughout the coronavirus closures.

Arizona schools have closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many are still offering meals to students. We’ve compiled a list of where and when your child can get breakfasts and lunches — specifically, bagged meals to be picked up and eaten at home.

We think we have a pretty detailed and comprehensive list, but this is of course an evolving situation, so please know that some information may change or become outdated. Please check back for updates and email us to let us know what we’ve missed.

For more food resources separate from school meals, scroll to the bottom of this list.

Alhambra Elementary School District No. 68



What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: Barcelona Cafeteria (6530 North 44th Avenue, Glendale), Mary Silva Park (4502 West Marshall Avenue, Glendale), Carol G. Peck Parking Lot (5810 North 49th Avenue, Glendale), The Canyons on Colter (5631 West Colter Street, Glendale), Alta Vista Village (4646 North 39th Avenue), Catalina Cafeteria (6331 North 39th Avenue), Cordova Cafeteria (5631 North 35th Avenue), Family Dollar (5656 North 27th Avenue), ATS Bus Bay (5725 North 27th Avenue), Georgia Manor Apartments (2546 West Georgia Avenue), Sierra West Apartments (5153 North 29th Avenue), Granada West Cafeteria (3232 West Campbell Avenue), Alhambra District Office (4510 North 37th Avenue), American Wholesale Liquidation (2626 West Glenrosa Avenue), Templo Casa de Oracion (4545 North 27th Avenue), Casa Paradise Apartments (2521 West Elm Street), James W. Rice Cafeteria (4530 West Campbell Avenue), Madrid Neighborhood Cafeteria (3736 West Osborn Road), Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park (3330 North 27th Avenue), Westwood Mobile Homes (3815 North 27th Avenue), Sevilla East Cafeteria (3801 West Missouri Avenue), Westwood Cafeteria (4711 North 23rd Avenue), Simpson Parking Lot (5330 North 23rd Avenue), Canyon Point Apartments (3621 North Black Canyon Highway), Desert Willow Apartments (2025 West Indian School Road)

When: Times vary by location

Who: Children ages 0 to 18

Weekend meals? Unsure

Anything else? Breakfast: Cereal, milk, juice, and fruit cup. Lunch: Varies by site and availability.

Information here.

Balsz School District



What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: Tillman Middle School (4309 East Belleview Street)

When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Who: 18 and younger

Weekend meals? Unsure

Anything else? No paperwork required. Children must be present. No adult meals. Meals are grab-and-go style and should be consumed offsite.

Information here.

BASIS Charter Schools Inc.



What: Packaged meals

Where: Basis Phoenix South Primary (5700 South 19th Avenue)

When: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Who: Community members

Weekend meals? No

Information here.

Camelback Education, Inc., aka Camelback Academy

What: Bagged breakfast and lunch

Where: At Camelback Academy (7634 W. Camelback Road, Glendale), in the parking area outside the cafe

When: 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday

Who: All children 18 and younger

Weekend meals? No

Information here.

Chandler Unified District

What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: Chandler High School (350 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler), Hamilton High School (3700 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler)

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., March 18, 2020 through March 27, 2020

Who: Children 18 and under

Weekend meals? Not clear.

Anything else? District enrollment is not required. Children must be present. No adult meals. Meals should be consumed offsite.

Information here.

Creighton Elementary School District

What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: Biltmore Preparatory Academy (4601 North 34th Street), Creighton School (2802 East McDowell Road), Excelencia School Center (2181 East McDowell Road), Gateway School (1100 North 35th Street), Larry C. Kennedy Elementary (2702 East Osborn Road), Loma Linda School (2002 East Clarendon Avenue), Monte Vista Elementary School (3501 East Osborn Road), Papago School (2013 North 36th Street), William T. Machan Elementary (2140 East Virginia Avenue)

When: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Who: Children 18 and under

Weekend meals? Not clear.

Anything else? No paperwork is required. Adults can purchase breakfast for $1, and lunch for $2. Meals should be consumed offsite.

Information here.

Dysart Unified School District

What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: El Mirage Elementary School (13500 North El Mirage Road, El Mirage), Kingswood Elementary School (15150 West Mondell Road, Surprise), Dysart High School (11425 North Dysart Road, El Mirage), Willow Canyon High School(17901 West Lundberg Street, Surprise), Shadow Ridge High School (10909 North Perryville Road, Surprise)

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday starting Monday, March 23 through April 3, 2020

Who: Community members 18 and under

Weekend meals? No.

Iinformation here.

Espiritu Community Development Corp.



What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: 5025 South Central Avenue, Phoenix

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m. (breakfast), 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (lunch)

Who: Not stated

Weekend meals? No.

Information here.

Fountain Hills Unified School District

What: Lunch for the current day, breakfast for the following day

Where: Fountain Hills High School (16100 East Palisades Boulevard, Fountain Hills) and Fort McDowell Rec Center (16402 North Fort McDowell Road, Fort Mcdowell)

When: 9:30 a.m to 11:00 a.m.

Who: Any student 18 and under

Weekend meals? Unsure

Anything else? Students must be present to receive meals.

Information here.

Gilbert Public Schools

What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: Harris Elementary School (1820 South Harris Drive, Mesa), Meridian Elementary School (3900 South Mountain Road, Mesa), Mesquite Junior High School (130 West Mesquite Street, Gilbert), Greenfield Junior High School (101 South Greenfield Road, Gilbert), Highland Junior High School (6915 East Guadalupe Road, Mesa), South Valley Junior High School (2034 South Lindsay Road, Gilbert)

When: Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Who: 18 and younger

Weekend meals? No

Anything else? No.

Information here.

Glendale Elementary District

What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: Local school

When: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. until March 27, 2020

Who: Children between the ages of 1 and 18

Weekend meals? Not clear

Anything else? Children must be present to receive a meal. Adult meals are not available. Families do not need to register for meals and there are no income requirements.

Information here.

Imagine Desert West Middle School

What: Sack breakfast/lunch

Where: Imagine Desert West Middle School parking lot (6738 West McDowell Road)

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until school opens again

Who: Children 18 and under

Weekend meals? No

Information here.

J.O. Combs Unified School District

What: Breakfast and lunch sack meals

Where: Kathryn Sue Simonton Elementary (40300 North Simonton Boulevard, San Tan Valley)

When: Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Who: Anyone 18 and younger

Weekend meals? No.

Information here.

Laveen Elementary School District

What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: Schools and bus stops below

Schools: Laveen Elementary School (4141 West McNeil Street, Laveen Village), Maurice C. Cash Elementary School (3851 West Roeser Road, Phoenix), Cheatham Elementary School (4725 West South Mountain Avenue, Laveen Village), Trailside Point Performing Arts Academy (7275 West Vineyard Road, Laveen), Desert Meadows School (6855 West Meadows Loop E, Laveen Village), Rogers Ranch School (6735 South 47th Avenue, Laveen Village), Paseo Pointe Elementary School (8800 South 55th Avenue).

Bus stops: 7729 West Shumway Farm Road, Laveen Village; 9423 South 35th Drive, Laveen Village; 5622 South Seely Street, Laveen Village; 5657 West Vineyard Road, Laveen Village; 5254 West Glass Lane, Laveen Village; 5404 West Novak Way, Laveen Village; 8517 South 41st Drive, Laveen Village; 6226 South 39th Avenue; 3719 West Lynne Avenue; 6825 South 39th Drive

When: School locations: Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Bus stop locations: Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Who: All children 18 and younger

Weekend meals? Not clear.

Anything else? Children must be present to receive the meal. Adult meals will not be available. You do not need to be a Laveen student or resident to participate. Meals should be consumed offsite.

Information about schools here.

Information about bus stops here.

Liberty Elementary School District



What: Grab-n-go breakfast and lunch

Where: Las Brisas Academy - Elementary School (18211 West Las Brisas Drive, Goodyear), Freedom Elementary School (22150 West Sundance Parkway South, Buckeye), Rainbow Valley Elementary School (19716 West Narramore Road, Buckeye)

When: Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Who: Anyone under the age of 18

Weekend meals? Not clear.

Information here.

Litchfield Elementary School District

What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: Schools and other locations below

Schools: Barbara R. Robey Elementary School (5340 North Wigwam Creek Boulevard, Litchfield Park), Corte Sierra Elementary School (3300 North Santa Fe Trail, Avondale), Rancho Santa Fe Elementary School (2150 Rancho Santa Fe Boulevard, Avondale), Wigwam Creek Middle School (4510 North 127th Avenue, Litchfield Park),

Other locations:

Claremont Avenue Bus Stop (North 136th Drive and West Claremont Avenue, Litchfield Park), Maryland Avenue Bus Stop (North 136th Avenue at West Maryland Avenue, Litchfield Park), Bella Mirage / 3800 Lux Apartments (3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale), Luke Air Force Base Housing (Smoki and Lalomai at Guard Shack)

When: School locations: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Bus stop locations: 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., Housing locations: 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Monday through Friday availability

Who: Children 18 and under

Weekend meals? No.

Anything else? Families do not need to register for meals, and there are no income requirements.

Information here.

Littleton Elementary School District #65

What: Grab-n-go breakfasts and lunches (5 each)

Where: Collier Elementary (350 S 118th Ave, Avondale), Country Place Leadership Academy (10207 Country Pl Blvd, Tolleson), Estrella Vista STEM Academy (11905 W. Cocopah Circle North, Avondale), Fine Arts Academy (1700 S. 103rd Ave., Tolleson), Littleton STEM Academy (1252 S. Avondale Blvd., Avondale), Quentin STEM Academy (11050 W. Whyman Ave., Avondale), Tres Rios Service Academy (5025 S. 103rd Ave., Tolleson)

When: 4 to 6 pm, Wednesday, March 18 and 4 to 6 pm Wednesday, March 25

Who: Anyone 18 and younger

Weekend meals? Not clear

Anything else? Children must be present to receive meals.

Information here.

Madison School District

What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: Madison Camelview Campus, 2002 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix

When: 7:30 to 8 a.m. (breakfast), 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (lunch)

Who: Any child under the age of 18

Weekend meals? No

Information here.

Mesa Public Schools

What: Lunch, and breakfast for the next day.

Where: All MPS elementary schools (locations here: bit.ly/mpslocators)

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Who: All children 18 and under, whether or not they attend Mesa Public Schools

Weekend meals? No.

Information here.

Midtown Primary School

What: Two-day supplies of grab-n-go breakfasts and lunches

Where: 4735 N 19th Ave Phoenix

When: 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, Monday March 23, and Wednesday March 25

Who: Anyone 18 years and younger. They don’t have to be enrolled at the school.

Weekend meals? No

Anything else? Children must be present to pick up their meals

Information here.



Pathfinder Charter School Foundation, aka Imagine Charter Schools

What: Bag or box containing one breakfast and one lunch meal

Where: Imagine Schools Avondale(950 N Eliseo C. Felix Jr. Way, Avondale), Imagine Schools Desert West Middle School (6738 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix), Imagine Schools Cortez Park (3535 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix), Imagine Schools East Mesa (9701 E Southern Ave, Mesa), Imagine Schools Camelback (5050 N 19th Ave, Phoenix), Imagine Schools Prep Surprise (14850 N 156th Ave, Surprise), Imagine Schools Bell Canyon (18052 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix), Imagine Schools West Gilbert ( 2061 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert), Imagine Schools Coolidge (1290 W Vah Ki Inn Rd, Coolidge)

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Who: Anyone 18 years or younger

Weekend meals? No.

Anything else? The child must be present for meals to be received

Information here.



Phoenix International Academy

What: Breakfast and lunch deliveries for those who requested it, and grab-n-go meals

Where: 4310 E. Broadway Rd., Phoenix

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Who: Anyone under the age of 18

Weekend meals? No.

Anything else? PIA asks that families take this survey to help them plan for meals.

Information here.



Ridgeline Academy

What: Breakfast and lunch

Where: 33625 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix

When: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Who: Kids 18 and younger

Weekend meals? Not stated.

Anything else? Kids must be present to receive meals. Drive-throughs and walk-ups allowed.

Information here.



Riverside Elementary School District No. 2

What: Pre-packaged breakfast and lunch

Where: Riverside Traditional School, Kings Ridge Preparatory Academy, MIT STEM Jr. High and High School.

When: 10 and 11 am

Who: Anyone 18 and younger

Weekend meals? No.

Anything else? Students can go to any school; they don’t have to go to their assigned schools

Information here.



Career Success Schools

What: Grab-n-go breakfast and lunch

Where: Tech (3816 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix), RLD (2550 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix), Sage Elementary (3120 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix) North (2325 E Bell Road, Phoenix)

When: 8 to 8:30 a.m. (Tech), 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. (RLD), 7 to 8 a.m. (Sage), 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (North)

Who: Career Success students - we think.

Weekend meals? No.

Information here.



Tempe Elementary School District No. 3

What: Bagged breakfast and lunch

Where: Nine locations: Arredondo Elementary (1330 E. Carson Dr., Tempe), Connolly Middle School (2002 E. Concorda Dr., Tempe), Frank Elementary (8409 S. Avenida del Yaqui, Guadalupe), Holdeman Elementary (1326 W. 18th St., Tempe), Laird School (1500 N. Scovel St., Tempe), Nevitt Elementary (4525 E. St. Anne Ave., Phoenix), Scales Technology Academy, (1115 W. 5th St., Tempe), Thew Elementary (2130 E. Howe Ave., Tempe), Wood Elementary (727 W. Cornell Dr.,Tempe)

When: 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. (breakfast) and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (lunch)

Who: Anyone under the age of 18, regardless of school district

Weekend meals? Not clear

Information here.



Tempe Union High School District

What: Lunch and breakfast for the next day

Where: Mountain Pointe (4201 E. Knox Rd., Phoenix), Marcos de Niza (6000 Lakeshore Dr., Tempe), Tempe High School (1730 S. Mill Ave., Tempe)

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Who: Anyone 18 and under. You do not need to be a student in the Tempe Union High School District to receive a meal.

Weekend meals? No.

Anything else? Students must be present in order to receive their meals.

Information here.



Tolleson Elementary School District

What: Breakfast and lunch for pickup

Where: Schools and apartments listed below

Schools: Arizona Desert Elementary School (8803 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson), Sheely Farms Elementary (9450 W. Encanto Blvd., Phoenix), Porfirio H. Gonzales Elementary School (9401 W. Garfield St., Tolleson), Desert Oasis Elementary School (8802 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix)

Apartments: Tolleson Garden Apartments (900 N. 95th Ave., Tolleson), Red Hawk Apartments (9330 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix NOTE: Open ONLY 8 to 10 am), San Lucas Apartments (8701 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson), Del Mar Apartments (8550 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix — NOTE: Open ONLY 9 to 11 a.m.), Sundancer Apartments (400 N. 96th Ave., Tolleson).

Street drop-off: Encanto Blvd. and Monte Vista Rd.; Phoenix, Encanto and Hubble St., Phoenix; Latham and 91st Ave, by Siegel Suites

When:

Schools: Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Apartments: Monday through Saturday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Street drop-off: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.

Who: Anyone 18 and under. Children do not have to be students at Tolleson Elementary Schools. TESD families and community members who want to order a meal should fill out this form.

Weekend meals? Yes, Saturday only.

Anything else? Children must be present to pick up meals.

Information here.



Victory Collegiate Academy

What: Bagged breakfast and lunches for curbside pickup.

Where: Victory Collegiate Academy, 3535 North 63rd Avenue

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Who: Not clear.

Weekend meals? No.

Anything else? Students must be the ones picking up the food.

Information here.



Vista College Preparatory Inc.

What: Bagged breakfast and lunches for curbside pickup

Where: VCP-Hadley (812 South Sixth Avenue) or VCP-Maryvale (4510 West McDowell Road)

When: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Who: Vista College Preparatory students and any kids 18 or younger

Weekend meals? No.

Information here.

Other Resources

Food resources for the east Valley other than school districts can be found here.

The main distribution center for St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those in need. The address is 3131 West Thomas Road.

Find more food pantries, soup kitchens, and other food resources by entering your ZIP code here.