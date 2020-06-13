12 Dining Deals for Father's Day 2020 in Greater Phoenix

Listen up, sons and daughters, Father's Day is soon. And since you most likely pulled out all the stops for mom, dad might be expecting some special attention on Sunday, June 21. From protein-heavy bloody marys to grilling outside to a casual-yet-special breakfast, the Valley is prepared to make Dad feel all the love.

Here are 12 restaurants offering special dining deals and drink specials for Dad this Father's Day in greater Phoenix.

EXPAND Spring for the "Wagyu, Whiskey, and Cigar" menu at The Americano. Jackie Mercandetti Photo

The Americano 17797 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Dad will feel especially treated with the "Wagyu, Whiskey, and Cigar" menu at The Americano. Dads are offered choice of the following drinks — Zaddy's beer, Grand Canyon prickly pear vodka, or Pacifico Clara Carreno Espadin. Appetizers include a selection of octopus fritto or a wagyu meatball with pomodora topped on a parmesan herb salad. The main course is choice between wood-fired sirloin wagyu steak and frites or Papperdelle pasta with milk-braised lamb in a house-made tomato sauce. Tiramisu and a glass of bourbon follows as dessert. Cigars are optional to take home. Price is $85 per person. For reservations, call 480-573-0001.

Joe’s Diner 4515 North Seventh Avenue



Want a casual outing with Dad? On Sunday, June 21, Joe's Diner is highlighting classic diner grub for all those fathers craving some quality time with their favorite son or daughter, or both. Suggest he order the No. 2 for a helping of for $11.79 two eggs cooked any style, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, two pancakes, and a cup of coffee. Dad will likely need a nap after this meal.

EXPAND If grilling is what dad prefers, Los Sombreros is offering grill-at-home kits for $50. Los Sombreros

Los Sombreros Multiple Locations



If dad is into backyard cooking, surprise him with a grill-at-home kit from Los Sombreros. The $50 kit includes 8-ounce marinated flat iron steaks, two marinated bone-in chicken breasts, and a build-your-own salad arrangement. Sides include rice, black beans, flour tortillas, and Oaxaca cheese. Opt for a 32-ounce growler of either Pacifico or Models Especial, Dog Fish, Dos Equis Lager, or Modelo Negra. Pre-order the kit from now till Saturday, June 20. Kits can be picked up on Sunday, June 21. Call 602-601-6390 for the Uptown location or 480-994-1799 for the Scottsdale location.

Marcellino Ristorante 7114 East Stetson Drive



Dads get an unexpected surprise at the end of their meal at Marcellino Ristorante — a $30 Top Golf gift card. The dinner menu and chef’s specials will be offered from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 21. Menu highlights include hand-crafted pastas and Mediterranean seafood like scallops, shrimp, mussels and the fresh fish of the day, and entrees of grilled lamb chops, filet mignon, pork tenderloin, veal, and chicken. Desserts include chocolate mousse, panna cotta, apple galleta, ricotta cheesecake, and gelato. A children's menu is also offered. For reservations, call 480-950-9900.

EXPAND Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are covered for dad at Miracle Mile Deli. Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner choices await dad at Miracle Mile Deli. Breakfast is $55 and includes four plain bagels, whipped cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, tomato, cucumber, onion, seasonal fresh fruit, yogurt, and granola. For lunch and dinner, there's the option to bring home sandwich kits containing ingredients for signature handhelds like The Straw, New Yorker, reuben, or Times Square cheese steak. Kits are $45 and serve four. Call 602-776-0992 to order. Pick-ups must be made by 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Mora Italian 5651 North Seventh Street



If Dad likes a modern twist on Italian, he will certainly love dinner at Mora Italian. For Father's Day, dads can feast on a 12-ounce Niman Ranch sirloin steak with Bagna Cauda frites. The dine-in price is $60, while carryout is $50. If dad chooses to dine in at Mora, he can take a cigar home and choose from a selection of beverages like whiskey, scotch, or wine. For reservations, call 602-795-9943.

A hearty brunch will certainly satisfy dad on his special day. Original Breakfast House

Original Breakfast House 13623 North 32nd Street



Sweet and savory options are available for Father's Day brunch at the Original Breakfast House on Sunday, June 21. Options include carrot cake pancakes for $11.50, shrimp and grits for $14.50, chile en nogada omelette for $16, and steak and portobello has for $17. Regular menu items like cinnamon rolls, avocado toast, and chicken fried steaks are also available.

Salty Sow 4801 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale



Honoring dad is a weekend long event at Salty Sow. From 4 to 9 p.m., Friday, June 19, to Sunday June 21, Salty Sow is rolling out its signature 12-ounce prime rib with mashed potatoes and creamy horseradish for $29 per person. Treat dad to handcrafted cocktails like the Sangrita and Copper State Mule. Reservations can be made at 602-795-9463.

EXPAND Reel Pizza Pies is now open in Surprise. Reel Pizza Pies

Reel Pizza Pies 13953 West Waddell Road, #103, Surprise



Pizza is a good go-to for any holiday. West Valley Dads will appreciate the special meathead pie available from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, at Reel Pizza Pies. The pizza is topped with sausage, pepperoni, and ham, and is 25 percent for the special day. This special is available for dine-in or take out. Call 623-800-0909 for additional information.

Trapp House BBQ 511 East Roosevelt Street

If your dad is a backyard barbecue guy, Trapp House BBQ can help you celebrate Father's Day. The restaurant is offering a gift basket with a shot of Maker's Mark bourbon, some Helio Basin 602 Lager, championship rub, root beer barbecue sauce, cookies, recipe cards, a Trapp Haus bandana, and a $10 Trapp Haus gift card. Baskets are available for $49.99 and must be reserved in advance. To order, call 602-466-5462.

And don't forget the margarita. David Blakeman

Urban Margarita 6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale



Urban Margarita is dedicating the entire weekend to dads. From 1:30 p.m on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, the speciality menu will list lobster flats, pineapple habanero baby back ribs, and slow-braised short ribs. If this isn't Dad's jam, the brunch menu includes fresh grapefruit, sirloin steak ranchero, prime rib Benedict, and bananas Foster French toast. For reservations, call 623-561-6674.

ZuZu 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale

Treat Dad to a fancier meal this Father's Day with brunch at ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho. From 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, June 21, the kitchen will serve double steak Benedict with short rib ragout and poached eggs for $18, a 16-ounce charbroiled rib-eye "Oscar Style" with king crab hollandaise for $42, and burgers with smoked blue cheese for $24. Oh, and don't forget to treat dad to the King Kong Bloody Mary with a tempura-fried, short rib grilled cheese mini sandwich, jumbo poached shrimp, and an antipasti skewer for $32. Reservations are encouraged. Call 480-421-7997 to reserve your spot.