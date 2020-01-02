Plentiful fields at the Farm at South Mountain.
The Farm at South Mountain
13 Greater Phoenix Food Events to Ring in the New Year
If you're feeling a bit low after the holiday hustle and need a pick-me-up, or want a healthy start (or not, if your resolution includes eating lots of treats) in the New Year, these January events are hand-picked for you. From signing up for weekly fresh produce to an anniversary party, an unlimited taco festival, cooking demos, and more, you won't run out of ideas for a fun food-filled month.
We promise it's going to be a good one.
Soil & Seed Garden at The Farm CSA Program Saturday, January 4
The Farm at South Mountain
6106 South 32nd Street
Start out the New Year on a healthy note by signing up for The Farm at South Mountain's Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) eight-week program, starting January 4 and finishing on February 22. You'll get weekly bags of ingredients like freshly harvested greens, vegetables, herbs, eggs, and citrus. Members will also get recipes for those specific items. Pickup is at the Soil & Seed Garden each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Grower's Market.
Bevan Cellars Winemaker's Dinner Wednesday, January 8
Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse
7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree
Starting at 6:30 p.m., join Bevan Cellars and Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse for a special five-course meal with wine pairings. Dishes include a pan-seared monkfish with sauteed spinach, blistered tomatoes, and balsamic reduction, a grilled pork chop with sweet potato puree and pinot noir reduction, and berries and cream for dessert. Cost is $125 per person before tax and gratuity. Call 602-374-4784 to reserve your spot.
Richter Aleworks' two house beers, an IPA and a Belgian strong ale.
Dave Clark
Three Year Anniversary Saturday, January 11
Richter Aleworks
8279 West Lake Pleasant Parkway, #109, Peoria
Help Richter Aleworks celebrate its third anniversary with an all-day affair beginning at 11 a.m. Start with breakfast burritos served by Green Chile Grill, sweet treats from Frosted Frenzy Cupcakes, and cheesy sandwiches from 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese. There will also be raffles, new merchandise, beer on tap, and live music.
Backpacking Cooking Workshop
Saturday, January 11
North Mountain Park
10608 North Seventh Street
Putting together a delicious and nutritious meal to have while backpacking can be tough, so REI is here to show you how to do it during this hands-on workshop at North Mountain Park from 3 to 5 p.m. You'll learn about preparing food and dealing with different obstacles like cooking with minimal kitchen supplies. It's $30 to register for members and $50 for nonmembers.
Cactus Cookie Decorating Class Saturday, January 11
Love You a Latte Shop
500 North Bullard Avenue, #29, Goodyear
Learn skills and baking tips like how to pipe and create basic flowers during this fun cookie decorating class at Love You a Latte Shop hosted by Crystal's Cake Creation. You'll get four cookies total, with two to decorate as instructed and two with which to let loose your imagination — plus several recipes to try at home. Tickets are $30 per person and on sale through January 8.
EXPAND
Saddle Mountain Brewing provides an array of well-crafted styles to choose from.
Dave Clark
Beer Dinner Thursday, January 16
Red's Bar & Grill at The Wigwam
451 North Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park
Feast on a four-course dinner paired with refreshing beers from Throne and Saddle Mountain Breweries during this event at Red's Bar & Grill hosted by The Wigwam. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 623-258-4676 or by purchasing tickets for $65 per person through Eventbrite.
EXPAND
Chef Wiley will lead a new cooking series one Saturday a month at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale.
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale
Food for Thought Cooking Demo Series Saturday, January 18
Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale
5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale and Hearth '61 are launching a new cooking demo series led by Executive Chef Charles Wiley. Savor a featured dish along with two glasses of paired wine while watching and learning from Wiley in the private dining room. This month's class is "Healthy Eating in the New Year." Tickets are $36 and can be purchased online.
Bistronomique Dinner Sunday, January 19
Voila French Bistro
10135 East Vía Linda, Scottsdale
Get ready for the ultimate elevated dinner party experience at Voila French Bistro with a seven-course, wine-paired meal from master Chef Jean-Christophe Gros. Dishes include crab served over leeks with a curry sauce, scallops and Granny Smith apple, warm breaded goat cheese, and duck breast with foie gras. Dinner is $150 per person and starts at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required.
EXPAND
The outside dining area at Ocotillo will host the Food Fest.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Food Fest Sunday, January 19
Ocotillo Restaurant and Bar
3243 North Third Street
Satisfy all your current cravings at the Food Fest at Ocotillo Restaurant and Bar from 4 to 9 p.m. Vendors will be putting out a variety of dishes from steamed buns to beignets and bubble waffles. Cocktails will be served at Sidecar Social Club. The event is free to attend with food and drinks available for purchase.
Craft Chocolate Making 101 Monday, January 20
Desert Botanical Garden
1201 North Galvin Parkway
Learn how cocoa beans are transformed into chocolate, and sample freshly roasted cocoa nibs, chocolate liquor, and more during this demonstration and discussion from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Desert Botanical Garden. Tickets are $52 for members and $65 for the general public. Purchase a spot now, as the class limit is 24 people.
House of Tricks is a master of beautiful presentation.
Jackie Mercandetti
Spanish Wine and Tapas Tasting Thursday, January 23
House of Tricks
114 East Seventh Street, Tempe
Pretend you're dining in Spain during House of Tricks' wine and tapas event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nicole Andrus, an expert on Spanish wines, will be on hand to educate attendees on the regions, varietals, and wine-making practices of Spain. Stay after the tasting to receive a 10 percent discount on all food and beverage. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online or by calling 480-968-1114.
Wine 101 and Valentine's Day Food Pairing Class Thursday, January 23
Peacock Wine Bar
1525 North Gilbert Road, #108, Gilbert
Sommelier Darla will go over the basics of wine and Valentine's Day food pairings at this Peacock Wine Bar class starting at 6 p.m. Also, if you don't know what wine to pair with your Valentine's Day dinner, you can bring your menu to get Darla's help. Tickets are $20 per person.
EXPAND
Pro tip: Arrive early to avoid lines during the rushes at Tacolandia.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Tacolandia Festival Saturday, January 25
Margaret T. Hance Park
67 West Culver Street
Phoenix New Times presents the fourth-annual Tacolandia Festival — a time when you can test how many tacos you can eat in four hours. The outdoor, unlimited sampling event offers some of Phoenix's best taquerias, from urban contemporary to authentic street-style. General admission is $30 and includes access to live entertainment and cash bars, while VIP tickets are $50 and include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.
Rei
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!