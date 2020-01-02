Plentiful fields at the Farm at South Mountain. The Farm at South Mountain

13 Greater Phoenix Food Events to Ring in the New Year

Putting together a delicious and nutritious meal to have while backpacking can be tough, so REI is here to show you how to do it during this hands-on workshop at North Mountain Park from 3 to 5 p.m. You'll learn about preparing food and dealing with different obstacles like cooking with minimal kitchen supplies. It's $30 to register for members and $50 for nonmembers.

Cactus Cookie Decorating Class Saturday, January 11

Love You a Latte Shop

500 North Bullard Avenue, #29, Goodyear



Learn skills and baking tips like how to pipe and create basic flowers during this fun cookie decorating class at Love You a Latte Shop hosted by Crystal's Cake Creation. You'll get four cookies total, with two to decorate as instructed and two with which to let loose your imagination — plus several recipes to try at home. Tickets are $30 per person and on sale through January 8.

EXPAND Saddle Mountain Brewing provides an array of well-crafted styles to choose from. Dave Clark

Beer Dinner Thursday, January 16

Red's Bar & Grill at The Wigwam

451 North Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park

Feast on a four-course dinner paired with refreshing beers from Throne and Saddle Mountain Breweries during this event at Red's Bar & Grill hosted by The Wigwam. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 623-258-4676 or by purchasing tickets for $65 per person through Eventbrite.

EXPAND Chef Wiley will lead a new cooking series one Saturday a month at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale. Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Food for Thought Cooking Demo Series Saturday, January 18

Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley



Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale and Hearth '61 are launching a new cooking demo series led by Executive Chef Charles Wiley. Savor a featured dish along with two glasses of paired wine while watching and learning from Wiley in the private dining room. This month's class is "Healthy Eating in the New Year." Tickets are $36 and can be purchased online.

Bistronomique Dinner Sunday, January 19

Voila French Bistro

10135 East Vía Linda, Scottsdale



Get ready for the ultimate elevated dinner party experience at Voila French Bistro with a seven-course, wine-paired meal from master Chef Jean-Christophe Gros. Dishes include crab served over leeks with a curry sauce, scallops and Granny Smith apple, warm breaded goat cheese, and duck breast with foie gras. Dinner is $150 per person and starts at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

EXPAND The outside dining area at Ocotillo will host the Food Fest. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Food Fest Sunday, January 19

Ocotillo Restaurant and Bar

3243 North Third Street



Satisfy all your current cravings at the Food Fest at Ocotillo Restaurant and Bar from 4 to 9 p.m. Vendors will be putting out a variety of dishes from steamed buns to beignets and bubble waffles. Cocktails will be served at Sidecar Social Club. The event is free to attend with food and drinks available for purchase.

Craft Chocolate Making 101 Monday, January 20

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 North Galvin Parkway



Learn how cocoa beans are transformed into chocolate, and sample freshly roasted cocoa nibs, chocolate liquor, and more during this demonstration and discussion from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Desert Botanical Garden. Tickets are $52 for members and $65 for the general public. Purchase a spot now, as the class limit is 24 people.

House of Tricks is a master of beautiful presentation. Jackie Mercandetti

Spanish Wine and Tapas Tasting Thursday, January 23

House of Tricks

114 East Seventh Street, Tempe



Pretend you're dining in Spain during House of Tricks' wine and tapas event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nicole Andrus, an expert on Spanish wines, will be on hand to educate attendees on the regions, varietals, and wine-making practices of Spain. Stay after the tasting to receive a 10 percent discount on all food and beverage. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online or by calling 480-968-1114.

Wine 101 and Valentine's Day Food Pairing Class Thursday, January 23

Peacock Wine Bar

1525 North Gilbert Road, #108, Gilbert



Sommelier Darla will go over the basics of wine and Valentine's Day food pairings at this Peacock Wine Bar class starting at 6 p.m. Also, if you don't know what wine to pair with your Valentine's Day dinner, you can bring your menu to get Darla's help. Tickets are $20 per person.

EXPAND Pro tip: Arrive early to avoid lines during the rushes at Tacolandia. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Tacolandia Festival Saturday, January 25

Margaret T. Hance Park

67 West Culver Street



Phoenix New Times presents the fourth-annual Tacolandia Festival — a time when you can test how many tacos you can eat in four hours. The outdoor, unlimited sampling event offers some of Phoenix's best taquerias, from urban contemporary to authentic street-style. General admission is $30 and includes access to live entertainment and cash bars, while VIP tickets are $50 and include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.

