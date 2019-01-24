 


4
The new Dilla Libre Cantina.EXPAND
Courtesy of Gypsy Restaurant Group

The New Dilla Libre Is Ready to Impress at 2019 Tacolandia

Lauren Cusimano | January 24, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

Phoenix New Times' third annual Tacolandia is 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, January 26, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. This taco festival will feature the city's best taquerias serving up authentic cuisine in the form of unlimited taco samples. We’ll be featuring one restaurant per day till the big day so you can meet the people behind the tacos.

Taqueria No. 4: Dilla Libre

Formerly Taco & Dilla Parlor and United Lunchadores, Dilla Libre is a gourmet cantina both on wheels as a food truck and at their physical location at 14th Street and Northern Avenue. Though the boutique Mexican food eatery is known for its quesadillas (hence the "Dilla" in the name), Dilla Libre will wrap a corn tortilla around everything from carnitas to pollo asado, carne asada, and shrimp to offer what may be your next favorite taco.

We chatted electronically with the Dilla Libre team, who gave us the lowdown on Dilla Libre’s upcoming presence at the 2019 Tacolandia.

What makes the Dilla Libre tacos different from other taco joints?
Dilla Libre is not like any other taco joint in town! We like to think of our tacos as "tacos without borders" as we combine flavors from around the globe. These are not just your average "chicken and carne tacos."

Are you guys excited for your first Tacolandia?
Dilla Libre is very excited to be a part of an event put on by Phoenix New Times. We are big fans and avid readers. This will be our first time at Tacolandia and we are ready to wow!

Does Dilla Libre do many food festivals?
Dilla Libre does around four to five festivals per year

Why did you feel Tacolandia was a good fit for Dilla Libre?
Tacolandia is the perfect place for Dilla Libre because it is a showcase of the local thriving taco community and culture. We feel like New Times curates the best vendors and we are one of the best in town!

Are you really ready to serve unlimited taco samples?!
We were born ready.

Y’all ready for this? Purchase your 2019 Tacolandia tickets today

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with nearly 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

