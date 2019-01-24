The New Dilla Libre Is Ready to Impress at 2019 Tacolandia

Phoenix New Times' third annual Tacolandia is 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, January 26, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. This taco festival will feature the city's best taquerias serving up authentic cuisine in the form of unlimited taco samples. We’ll be featuring one restaurant per day till the big day so you can meet the people behind the tacos.



Taqueria No. 4: Dilla Libre

Formerly Taco & Dilla Parlor and United Lunchadores, Dilla Libre is a gourmet cantina both on wheels as a food truck and at their physical location at 14th Street and Northern Avenue. Though the boutique Mexican food eatery is known for its quesadillas (hence the "Dilla" in the name), Dilla Libre will wrap a corn tortilla around everything from carnitas to pollo asado, carne asada, and shrimp to offer what may be your next favorite taco.