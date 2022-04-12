Your 2022 Greater Phoenix Easter Dining Guide

It's hard to believe that we're almost halfway into April and Easter is just a few days away, but don't panic yet. We've put together a list of local restaurants and shops happy to take care of all the details for you, from family meals you can heat up at home to elegant Easter brunch and themed baked goods and pastries. You truly can't go wrong with any of these choices.
2728 East Thomas Road
602-956-0900
Avanti's Easter brunch is well known, and for good reason. There are tons of dishes to choose from at the different stations set up around the restaurant — there's an antipasti salad station, a pasta station, a chef's carving table, a main buffet, and a dessert station. Brunch goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $49.95 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under (not including tax and gratuity).
Multiple Locations
Culinary Dropout's standard menu will be available for dine-in on Easter Sunday plus a special entree and drink — a $16 Croque Madame with grilled tavern ham, aged Gruyère cheese, Mornay sauce, and a sunny-side-up egg. The $12 Peep Show is a cocktail made with guava, pineapple, sparkling wine, and an Easter Peep. Online reservations are recommended to save your spot.
Doughbird
4385 East Indian School Road
602-345-9161
Doughbird has two Easter specials available for dine-in or to go. There's a rotisserie petite prime rib for $27 with a choice of side and sauce, or the chicken pot roast for $20. The latter comes with heirloom carrots, green onions, roasted mushrooms, sweet corn, and potato purée. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made by calling 602-345-9161.
EAT by Stacey Weber
4740 East Shea Boulevard, Suite 109
602-328-9344
If you need help with your Easter preparations, EAT by Stacey Weber has you covered. The chef has put together a menu that serves four, with various gluten-free and dairy-free options as needed. Dishes include truffle deviled eggs; orange, herb, and honey-roasted chicken with citrus beurre blanc sauce; flourless chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and pistachios; and more. Pre-order by 8 a.m. on April 14, then pick up your meal between 3 and 6 p.m. on April 16.
Multiple Locations
Fleming's will take care of you this Easter with a special three-course meal starting at $90. You'll get a Fleming's or Caesar salad; filet mignon with crab-stuffed shrimp scampi or lobster tail scampi; and dessert of chocolate gooey butter cake, Key lime pie, or New York cheesecake. There will also be a special blueberry lemon vodka cocktail and Cabernet Sauvignon on offer. The meal is available on Saturday and Sunday.
Great Harvest Bread Co.
1730 East Warner Road, Tempe
480-777-1141
If you're looking for cute bread centerpieces for the table or pastries for Easter baskets or brunch, Great Harvest Bread Co. has what you need. Order your goodies by April 13 to make sure they're baked and ready in time. Offerings include honey bunnies, lemon ohs, hot cross buns, and more.
Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse
7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree
602-374-4784
Celebrate Easter with a special brunch at Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (the last seating). Dishes include carved prime rib and lamb; shrimp cocktail and oysters on the half shell; made-to-order omelets; mac and cheese; and more. Keeler's pastry chef will be making carrot cake, cheesecake, and chocolate cake. Brunch is $59 per person plus tax and gratuity and $29 for children under 10. Bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas can be added on for $15. Make a reservation online or by calling 602-374-4784.
Multiple Locations
La Madeleine has two different meal packages perfect for feeding the whole family on Easter. There's the $29.99 breakfast/brunch deal that serves four and includes homemade quiche, fresh fruit salad, and baked goods like chocolate and almond croissants. The $39.99 picnic lunch package also feeds four and comes with chicken salad, tomato basil pesto pasta salad, butter croissants, fresh fruit salad, and four chocolate-chunk cookies.
5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley
602-955-7878
The entire family can enjoy Easter brunch at Lon's at the Hermosa Inn on Saturday and Sunday. It's $90 plus tax and gratuity for adults and $25 for children. Complimentary monkey bread and rosé will be served to the table, and you'll pick your choice of starter, main dish, and dessert. (We've got our eye on the braised lamb shank and carrot cake.) Make a reservation online or by calling
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8080
Match Market & Bar is offering three special dishes for Easter in addition to the regular menu. There's a vegan pinstripe agnolotti with peas, fennel cream, snow peas, and roasted fennel; pistachio-crusted lamb rack with mint yogurt, pea shoots, lemon zest, and roasted baby carrots; and pork shank with potato purée, roasted baby carrots, apple glaze, and bacon vinaigrette. The exclusive-to-Easter cocktail is a limoncello mojito. The specials are available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
7135 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
480-751-2200
Celebrate Easter by eating at Olive & Ivy. You have your choice of three special items plus the standard menu. There's a $20 maple glazed short rib with onions, peppers, potatoes, and sunny-side-up eggs; a $16 stuffed French toast with Marcona almonds, mascarpone, and a berry compote; and sea scallops with wild mushroom, pumpkin seed granola, black truffle polenta, and a bacon gastrique for $31. Make a reservation online or by calling 480-751-2200.
1149 East Southern Avenue, Mesa
480-813-5700
This Easter, enjoy a family-friendly lunch and concert by Brett Valliant on the Mighty Wurlitzer at Organ Stop Pizza, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The all-you-can-eat pizza buffet and salad meal comes with unlimited soft drinks, with alcoholic beverages and ice available for an additional charge. Tickets for the event are available online or can be purchased in the restaurant's gift shop.
Multiple Locations
Make it an easy Easter with Pita Jungle's special $89 family meal for four (or $20 for each additional person). Choose an entree, three family-style sides, a salad, and a dessert. Main entree and side selections include za'atar-dusted honey-glazed wood-fired Norwegian salmon; sriracha honey-glazed chicken; caramelized cauliflower with tahini; garlic-herb smashed potatoes; garlic new potatoes; lentils and rice with caramelized onions and wood-fired broccoli; hummus with pita or blue corn chips; and mac and cheese. Salads are the Greek or Mediterranean chopped, and the dessert is a mascarpone kataifi pastry.
10637 North Tatum Boulevard
480-483-0009
Rusconi's American Kitchen is celebrating Easter Sunday with a special three-course brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose from starters like the chilled watermelon and tomato gazpacho or baby romaine with house Scottish salmon. Main course options range from a cast-iron short rib hash with sunny-side-up eggs to a pan-roasted California halibut with spring pea risotto. Lastly, choose from three desserts to round out your meal. Brunch is $69 per person plus tax and gratuity; reserve your spot by calling 480-483-0009.
Roy's
Multiple Locations
Roy's is offering a Hawaiian-style Easter brunch and dinner. Brunch is $49 per person, and you get a choice of appetizer and entree, such as the Wagyu beef loco moco and the blackened salmon. Dinner is à la carte — choose a first course like the lobster potstickers, followed by an entree (the featured dish is Georges Bank jumbo sea scallops with citrus pea risotto and hibiscus balsamic reduction), and dessert.
Sweet Dee's Bakeshop
7350 East Stetson Drive, Suite C101, Scottsdale
480-994-6733
Sweet Dee's Bakeshop is known for its cute holiday treats. Pre-order a set of macarons, a chocolate box, bunny-face cookies, filled Easter eggs, and more. The shop is closed on Sunday, so orders must be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
2 East Jefferson Street
602-324-8502
Get your Easter meal in person or to go at The Arrogant Butcher. Order off the standard menu or select one of the two specials — an $18 crab cake Benedict with poached eggs, green chile Hollandaise, mizuna, and vine-ripened tomato, or the slow-roasted petite prime rib for $27. That's a 10-ounce petite cut with au jus, horseradish cream, and your choice of side. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made online or by calling 602-324-8502.
15024 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-889-9494
There are two Easter specials available for dine-in at The Greene House. The first is a $15 stuffed French toast with Marcona almonds, berry compote, and mascarpone. The spring vegetable scramble is the same price and is made with Harvarti cheese, grilled asparagus, sweet peppers, arugula, and zucchini. To book, call 480-889-9494 or visit the website.
4455 East Camelback Road
602-429-8020
Check out The Henry for Easter brunch. The dine-in-only specials are a giant cinnamon roll for $12 and Maryland crab cakes, served with a roasted corn salad and tarragon remoulade, for $33. Reservations are encouraged and can be made online or by calling 602-429-8020.
The Montauk
4360 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-994-1888
Enjoy Easter at The Montauk from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sit in the cozy lounge while listening to live music and sampling brunch favorites like the McMontauk sandwich, with spicy turkey sausage, sunny-side-up eggs, cheddar, and mayo on an English muffin with crispy potatoes. The short rib huevos rancheros and avocado toast are customer favorites, too.
14 East Camelback Road
Uptown Plaza is holding its first-ever Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Search for 200 pre-filled Easter eggs and a limited number of golden eggs stuffed with prizes from businesses in the courtyard. Those participating are Camelback Sports; Hi, Skin; Huss Brewing Co.; Shake Shack; and Sweatshop on Camelback.
6114 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-214-4622
Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort has four special dishes available for guests during Sunday brunch. There's a lobster crab Benedict; bucatini carbonara; a kids' special of green eggs and ham; and a spiced cheesecake mousse for dessert. The full menu will also be available for ordering. Make a reservation online through OpenTable or by calling 480-214-4622.