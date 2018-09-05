5 Best Restaurants in Gilbert Right Now

Gilbert has come a long way from its agricultural roots. These days, it's one of the fastest-growing cities in the Valley, which means that there's an ever-increasing number of reasons to head east for lunch or dinner. From affordable Asian eats to solid neighborhood restaurants serving unexpectedly elevated cuisine, we're always happy for an excuse to get out and dine in Gilbert.

Summer spring rolls from Simi's Cafe in Gilbert. Lauren Saria

Simi's Cafe

2401 East Baseline Road #118, Gilbert

For first-time visitors, the dark windows and straightforward signage of Simi's Cafe can be a bit scary, but step inside the strip mall restaurant and you'll find a neat, dark dining room filled with patrons. Simi's Cafe serves a somewhat comprehensive menu of Vietnamese and Asian-American dishes, including pho and spring rolls, as well as pad thai and kung pao beef. Expect the service to be friendly and prompt, and know that the prices won't leave your wallet empty. Start with an order of summer spring rolls, and end with a glass of sweetened Vietnamese coffee.

EXPAND The Fontina Burger at Joe's Farm Grill. Jackie Mercandetti

Joe's Farm Grill

3000 Ray Road, Gilbert

Located steps from The Farm at Agritopia, this retro-futuristic diner serves "common food done uncommonly well." The menu of salads, burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs gives Joe's Farm Grill mass appeal, and the high-quality ingredients mean you'll often be surprised by the attention to detail in each dish. Some favorites include the Fontina Burger, topped with pecan pesto, and the Carolina Dog, decked out with pulled pork, coleslaw, and barbecue sauce. Whatever you do, don't skip the onion rings; rosemary-dill panko makes the batter something special. Still hungry? Wander over to the adjacent Barnone complex.