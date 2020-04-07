 
Currently under construction: The second Trader Joe's in Tempe.EXPAND
Currently under construction: The second Trader Joe's in Tempe.
Lauren Cusimano

A Few Details on the New Trader Joe's Coming to Tempe

Lauren Cusimano | April 7, 2020 | 6:00am
Valley residents will soon have one more place to score some mandarin orange chicken and bottles of Charles Shaw wine. Following the Whole Foods Market Tempe opening last November, downtown Tempe and the surrounding Arizona State University area are welcoming yet another grocery store — a new Trader Joe's.

The California-based grocery chain currently has Trader Joe's Tempe — University Avenue (store no. 91) under construction at the Cornerstone shopping plaza at the northeast corner of University Avenue and Rural Road. Set to open at 940 East University Avenue, the new Trader Joe’s will occupy suites once home to a FastMed Urgent Care and Blick Art Materials — immediately neighboring the Tempe Improv comedy club. The new location clocks in at 11,000 square feet.

The next closest Trader Joe’s store is located in south Tempe at the Tempe Square Shopping Center at Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive in the same shopping center as Changing Hands Tempe and 24 Carrots.

As of now, an opening date has not been announced, but an original date was slated for June 2020. However, a Trader Joe's public relations director is not able to confirm a date as of now.

You can bet we’ll let you know. For more information, see the Trader Joe’s website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

