A Quick Guide to Tacolandia 2020 in Downtown Phoenix

It is important to try all the various taco samples at Tacolandia.

The fourth annual Tacolandia is today, Saturday, January 25, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Margaret T. Hance Park. But before you start on your quest to consume unlimited tacos, here’s what you may need to know before you go.

Who’s going to be there?

There will be dozens of Valley taquerias and restaurants at Tacolandia 2020, including vendors like Bao Chow, Caribbean Marketplace Grill, Chico Malo, DTG Tacos, and Hoyo’s Kitchen. Here’s where you can find the full lineup.

I mean, c'mon, will there really be unlimited taco samples?

Affirmative.

I still need tickets.

Here you go. General admission tickets are $40 day of, which gets you access to those limitless taco samples (cash bars and entertainment included, of course). Please call customer support at 877-987-6487 if you need assistance.

Today is the day. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Can I still get VIP tickets?

Here you go. VIP tickets are $50, which also includes a private VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers. VIP entry goes up to $60 at the door.

Wasn’t there a bundle package?

So sorry but the Amigo Pack is no longer available.

Eh, I don’t feel like going anymore. Can I get a refund?

Negative. Refunds will not be issued.

May I bring my little cousin?

No. This event is 21 and over, and no one without a valid, government-issued photo ID will be admitted into the event. No exceptions, even if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

May I bring my dog?

Yes.

So, there’s alcohol ... right?

Yes, there will be a cash bar.

I purchased tickets a while ago, but now I can’t find my confirmation email or tickets.

You can log back into Eventbrite.com to reprint your tickets, or you can contact customer support at 1-855-872-1525.

This could be you. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Where do I even park?

The event will be at Margaret T. Hance Park located at 1202 North Third Street. The Tacolandia entrance and exit is located just east of the Burton Barr Central Library on the southeast corner of the east side of the park. Free parking is in that vicinity. Also, here’s a map.

But I'm not driving.

Cool. Your light rail stop will be the Roosevelt/Central Avenue station. No Lyft or Uber discount codes are issued as of now.

What should I wear?

It's January, but it's also Phoenix. Weather is looking like a high of 72 degrees and a full sun. So despite it technically being winter, definitely wear your sunscreen. It's also in a grassy park, so think comfortable walking shoes.

Is Tacolandia on that awesome spring food festivals list I keep hearing about?

Yes, Tacolandia is the first of more than 30 Phoenix area food and drink festivals happening in spring 2020.

Now go have some tacos.