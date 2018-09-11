 


Amazon Prime will be delivering groceries as well as packages to your home in Phoenix.
Amazon Prime will be delivering groceries as well as packages to your home in Phoenix.
Mark Mathosian/flickr

Breaking: Amazon Brings Whole Foods Delivery to Phoenix WEDNESDAY

Chris Malloy | September 11, 2018 | 9:01pm
AA

Two years ago, Amazon announced that it was buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. The tech and food grocery worlds were shaken. What would the long-term changes be? Today, the changes ripples out to Phoenix. You can now have Whole Foods groceries delivered to your doorstep via Amazon Prime.

The service begins Wednesday, September 12.

Amazon claims that Prime members will have access to "thousands" of Whole Foods products. Meat, seafood, and locally sourced products are included.

You can tap into delivery capabilities through Amazon Prime Now. Amazon Prime Now is a feature available to Amazon Prime members.

The delivery window will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Check out the Amazon Prime Now link above to see if delivery is available for you. According to Amazon, you can also determine if you are in the delivery radius by chirping at Alexa, "Alexa, shop Whole Foods."

Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods was a drop in the ocean for the tech supergiant. Amazon's market cap has been hovering around $970 billion.

The move is part of a greater effort to expand the number of cities in Amazon's delivery program to 38. Amazon has plans to keep rolling out Whole Foods delivery via Prime across the country.

