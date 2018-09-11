Breaking: Amazon Brings Whole Foods Delivery to Phoenix WEDNESDAY

Amazon Prime will be delivering groceries as well as packages to your home in Phoenix.

Two years ago, Amazon announced that it was buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. The tech and food grocery worlds were shaken. What would the long-term changes be? Today, the changes ripples out to Phoenix. You can now have Whole Foods groceries delivered to your doorstep via Amazon Prime.

The service begins Wednesday, September 12.

Amazon claims that Prime members will have access to "thousands" of Whole Foods products. Meat, seafood, and locally sourced products are included.