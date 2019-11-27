Attention, Taco Chefs: Tacolandia Wants You for the Big Day

Phoenix New Times has many vendor spots left for Tacolandia 2020, the taco-centric festival that will be returning on Saturday, January 25, to Margaret T. Hance Park. The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. If you cook tacos and want to be part of a great festival, Tacolandia wants you.

However, you will need to sling about 1,000 tacos.

You also will need serving equipment, a catering or temporary food-service establishment permit, a certificate of insurance, and to meet a few other requirements.

New Times will provide a stipend (to be paid at the event), a 10-by-10-foot canopy, tables, utensils, and a link to your restaurant's website on the Tacolandia site.

Restaurants interested in applying to participate in this year’s festival, please visit the restaurant registration page and we’ll connect with you. For more information on the event, see the Tacolandia 2020 website.