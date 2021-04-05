Bashas’ Family of Stores Is Hiring for 700 Grocery Store Positions Across Arizona

- Local
The Arizona grocery chain Bashas’ Family of Stores is looking to fill nearly 700 full-time and part-time positions at Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, and Bashas' grocery stores — which adds up to more than 100 stores across Arizona.
The Bashas’ hiring bonanza will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at the Victory Outreach center located at 4655 West McDowell Road, #101, in west Phoenix.
Positions include clerks, store managers, bistro cooks, and floral designers. But the demand is high for bakers and meat cutters.
Applications can be completed in advance online. During the job fair, applicants may interview with a hiring team, complete paperwork, and go through a drug screening. “In many cases, applicants will be hired on the spot,” reads a press release.
Masks, social distancing, and temperature checks are required by all who attend.
For more information, see the Bashas' website.
