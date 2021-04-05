 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Grocery |

Bashas’ Family of Stores Is Hiring for 700 Grocery Store Positions Across Arizona

Lauren Cusimano | April 5, 2021 | 12:42pm
A huge hiring fair is happening this Thursday, April 8.
A huge hiring fair is happening this Thursday, April 8.
Bashas’ Family of Stores
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

The Arizona grocery chain Bashas’ Family of Stores is looking to fill nearly 700 full-time and part-time positions at Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, and Bashas' grocery stores — which adds up to more than 100 stores across Arizona.

The Bashas’ hiring bonanza will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at the Victory Outreach center located at 4655 West McDowell Road, #101, in west Phoenix.

Positions include clerks, store managers, bistro cooks, and floral designers. But the demand is high for bakers and meat cutters.

Related Stories

Applications can be completed in advance online. During the job fair, applicants may interview with a hiring team, complete paperwork, and go through a drug screening. “In many cases, applicants will be hired on the spot,” reads a press release.

Masks, social distancing, and temperature checks are required by all who attend.

For more information, see the Bashas' website.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.