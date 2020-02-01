 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Chez Vous offers French ambiance without the overseas flight at Gainey Village.
Chez Vous offers French ambiance without the overseas flight at Gainey Village.
Rudri Bhatt Patel

Where to Celebrate National Crepe Day 2020 in Greater Phoenix

Rudri Patel | February 1, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Who can resist thin, soft (but crispy!) dough filled with whatever ingredient you happen to desire? And who could resist such a treat on the very day dedicated to crepes? That day — Sunday, February 2 — is here, and whether you like a savory crepe or the dessert variety, there are several places in Phoenix where you can get your fix. Here's 10 of the best.

Chez Vous

8787 North Scottsdale Road, #228, Scottsdale


Quaint but casual, Chez Vous offers several varieties of savory and sweet crepes. Savory crepes include the French favorite (a combination of shaved ham, melted cheese, and a fried egg) and Provencale, which is filled with mozzarella, roasted tomato, prosciutto, basil, and balsamic drizzle. Sweet crepes include Nutella, chocolate, and fruit combos. You won't get bored with the menu; there are 28 options for crepes. Pricing starts at $7.50.

Cibo

603 North Fifth Avenue


Although Cibo is known for its pizza, the crepes are a fabulous way to end dinner. Cibo offers a variety of dessert crepes: Nutella and peanut butter, banana and strawberries, crepes with vanilla ice cream. Prices start at $6.50 for most orders.

It is hard to resist a sweet crepe from Colados Coffee & Crepes.
It is hard to resist a sweet crepe from Colados Coffee & Crepes.
Charles Barth

Colados Coffee & Crepes

Multiple Locations


Right now, the west Valley-based Colados Coffee & Crepes is offering a seasonal sweet crepe — diced apples, cinnamon, and sugar. But there are savory varieties as well. Try the balsamic crepe (a combination of grilled chicken, blue cheese, and roasted tomatoes) or the morning crepe (a blend of cheese, spinach, and ham). The crepes are made fresh daily and, per the name, go great with a coffee.

Crepe Bar

7520 South Rural Road, Tempe


Owner Jeff Kraus has converted his food truck business into the Tempe restaurant Crepe Bar. Try unique crepes like the lemon curd, vanilla bean crepe, hibiscus gelee combo, or a vegan crepe called farm vegetable — a combination of roasted vegetables, tahini, parmesan, and greens. The crepes start at $4 and go up from there.

The Crepe Club is offering free crepes on Sunday, February 2.
The Crepe Club is offering free crepes on Sunday, February 2.
The Crepe Club

The Crepe Club

7014 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale


From 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, February 2, guests get a free Nutella or Parisian (butter and sugar) crepe or half-off breakfast crepes at The Crepe Club in Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. The offer is limited to one per person and not available through third-party deliveries.

Cupz N' Crepes

4232 East Chandler Boulevard, #8


A casual European-style cafe, Cupz N' Crepes dedicates most of its menu to crepes. There are breakfast crepes, which include cheese, mushroom, ham, and egg varieties, as well as savory crepes like turkey pesto and chicken veggie. If you have a sweet tooth, you might opt for a blueberries-and-cream-cheese crepe or the chocolate, banana, and coconut crepe.

Looking forward to crepes on the patio.
Looking forward to crepes on the patio.
Heather Hoch

Jobot Coffee & Bar

333 East Roosevelt Street


If you crave crepes morning, noon, and night, Jobot Coffee & Bar is your place. The Roosevelt Arts District eatery serve crepes all day and prices start at $5.

The Village Coffee and Creperie

7100 East Cave Creek Road, #138, Cave Creek


Located in Stagecoach Village of Cave Creek, The Village Coffee and Creperie is a cozy place that makes some serious crepes. Owner Marina Matatov uses her grandmother's recipes to make both sweet and savory varieties, including pesto, chicken, and veggie versions. Gluten-free crepes are also available.

Merci French Cafe offers a savory ham and cheese crepe topped with an egg.
Merci French Cafe offers a savory ham and cheese crepe topped with an egg.
Heather Hoch

Merci French Cafe

7620 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale


Merci French Cafe is a small but charming space tucked away in a Scottsdale strip mall. It makes French-style crepes, including savory options like ham and cheese with an egg on top, as well as sweet varieties with Nutella and jam. The starting price of crepes is $7.50.

Top Marks Cafe

7240 East Main Street, Scottsdale


If you have a gluten allergy, you might think crepes are out of the question. That isn't true. Top Marks Cafe serves its crepes with the option of gluten-free batter. Of course, it also offers traditional crepes, like cheese and egg varieties, as well as sweet crepes with chocolate, Nutella, and vanilla gelato. Crepes are $8 or more.

 
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

