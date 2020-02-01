Where to Celebrate National Crepe Day 2020 in Greater Phoenix

Who can resist thin, soft (but crispy!) dough filled with whatever ingredient you happen to desire? And who could resist such a treat on the very day dedicated to crepes? That day — Sunday, February 2 — is here, and whether you like a savory crepe or the dessert variety, there are several places in Phoenix where you can get your fix. Here's 10 of the best.

Chez Vous 8787 North Scottsdale Road, #228, Scottsdale



Quaint but casual, Chez Vous offers several varieties of savory and sweet crepes. Savory crepes include the French favorite (a combination of shaved ham, melted cheese, and a fried egg) and Provencale, which is filled with mozzarella, roasted tomato, prosciutto, basil, and balsamic drizzle. Sweet crepes include Nutella, chocolate, and fruit combos. You won't get bored with the menu; there are 28 options for crepes. Pricing starts at $7.50.

Cibo 603 North Fifth Avenue



Although Cibo is known for its pizza, the crepes are a fabulous way to end dinner. Cibo offers a variety of dessert crepes: Nutella and peanut butter, banana and strawberries, crepes with vanilla ice cream. Prices start at $6.50 for most orders.

Colados Coffee & Crepes Multiple Locations



Right now, the west Valley-based Colados Coffee & Crepes is offering a seasonal sweet crepe — diced apples, cinnamon, and sugar. But there are savory varieties as well. Try the balsamic crepe (a combination of grilled chicken, blue cheese, and roasted tomatoes) or the morning crepe (a blend of cheese, spinach, and ham). The crepes are made fresh daily and, per the name, go great with a coffee.

Crepe Bar 7520 South Rural Road, Tempe



Owner Jeff Kraus has converted his food truck business into the Tempe restaurant Crepe Bar. Try unique crepes like the lemon curd, vanilla bean crepe, hibiscus gelee combo, or a vegan crepe called farm vegetable — a combination of roasted vegetables, tahini, parmesan, and greens. The crepes start at $4 and go up from there.

The Crepe Club 7014 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale



From 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, February 2, guests get a free Nutella or Parisian (butter and sugar) crepe or half-off breakfast crepes at The Crepe Club in Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. The offer is limited to one per person and not available through third-party deliveries.

Cupz N' Crepes 4232 East Chandler Boulevard, #8



A casual European-style cafe, Cupz N' Crepes dedicates most of its menu to crepes. There are breakfast crepes, which include cheese, mushroom, ham, and egg varieties, as well as savory crepes like turkey pesto and chicken veggie. If you have a sweet tooth, you might opt for a blueberries-and-cream-cheese crepe or the chocolate, banana, and coconut crepe.

Jobot Coffee & Bar 333 East Roosevelt Street



If you crave crepes morning, noon, and night, Jobot Coffee & Bar is your place. The Roosevelt Arts District eatery serve crepes all day and prices start at $5.

The Village Coffee and Creperie 7100 East Cave Creek Road, #138, Cave Creek



Located in Stagecoach Village of Cave Creek, The Village Coffee and Creperie is a cozy place that makes some serious crepes. Owner Marina Matatov uses her grandmother's recipes to make both sweet and savory varieties, including pesto, chicken, and veggie versions. Gluten-free crepes are also available.

Merci French Cafe 7620 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale



Merci French Cafe is a small but charming space tucked away in a Scottsdale strip mall. It makes French-style crepes, including savory options like ham and cheese with an egg on top, as well as sweet varieties with Nutella and jam. The starting price of crepes is $7.50.

Top Marks Cafe 7240 East Main Street, Scottsdale



If you have a gluten allergy, you might think crepes are out of the question. That isn't true. Top Marks Cafe serves its crepes with the option of gluten-free batter. Of course, it also offers traditional crepes, like cheese and egg varieties, as well as sweet crepes with chocolate, Nutella, and vanilla gelato. Crepes are $8 or more.