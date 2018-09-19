9 German Restaurants and Markets in Metro Phoenix

German food is about as fun to eat as it is to pronounce, but it’s sometimes hard to find in the Valley. Aside from giant pretzels and amazing beer joints across metro Phoenix, killer schnitzel, roulade, and käsespätzle dishes can be few and far between.

But hope is not lost for Valley residents seeking house-made hackbraten. Get ready to crack a bier and hear some oompah music, as metro Phoenix is home to these nine German restaurants and markets from Historic Downtown Glendale to Old Town Scottsdale, the north Valley, Arcadia, and deep Mesa. Prost!

Bavarian Point's Wienerschnitzel is worth an order. Buchanan

Bavarian Point Restaurant

4815 East Main Street, #32, Mesa

It’s hard to gage what to expect at Bavarian Point Restaurant until you get there. Found in an unassuming shopping center in Mesa, the restaurant itself is a cozy rendition of a German dining room complete with servers in traditional Bavarian clothing. The menu includes appetizers like skewered bratwurst and wurst salad, followed by dishes like beer-battered shrimp, Wurst Peanne, Wienerschnitzel with German fries, Zwiebelrostbraten, Rindsroulade, and more fun stuff. And for dessert? How about Palatschinken?