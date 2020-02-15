12 Great Irish Pubs and Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

Irish poet and playwright W.B. Yeats once said, "The problem with some men is that when they're not drunk, they're sober." Agreed — it can be an issue (although it goes for both men and women).

Thankfully, we have a public house or two (or 12) in town to help you fix your problem. While Phoenix can't offer anything in the way of The Brazen Head, the Valley can at least provide a place to just sit with a pint, a shot, and a plate of traditional Irish fare.

Find just that at these 12 Irish pubs, each with that special element of craic.

Casey Moore's Oyster House 850 South Ash Avenue, Tempe



This Tempe mainstay was named for Casey Moore, a woman born to Irish immigrants in 1886. Her deal was singing and playing the piano, and friends and neighbors would frequently gather at her house. The same goes today. Casey's may have strayed a bit from its Irish roots, but this Tempe hot spot still makes the list. Their logo is a shamrock, after all, and they have do have a Blarney Stone. If you need an escape from the college crowd and neighborhood types on the patio, move inside to the classic, musty bar area for an imperial pint of Guinness and one of their extra-crispy fish sandwiches.

The Dubliner Irish Pub 3841 East Thunderbird Road



Around since 1985, The Dubliner is said to be Phoenix’s first pub to serve Guinness on tap. The pub often hosts trivia nights and live music, and serves dishes like corned beef sliders, Irish beef stew, and chicken with Guinness gravy. For a quick bite, get yourself a side of Irish soda bread, or some Jameson chocolate bread pudding. Draught beers include Guinness, Harp, and Smithwick’s; whiskeys include Blackbash, Paddy’s, and even Dew Middleton.

Murphy's Law Irish Pub 58 South San Marcos Place, Chandler



This Irish bar in downtown Chandler is easy to miss, as it's crammed in with the many shops, restaurants, and others bars surrounding Dr. A.J. Chandler Park. But upon entering the narrow room that is Murphy's Law, you'll know you've found your next favorite pub. A good mix of Irish and Arizona ales fill the beer menu, and food options include Irish mac and cheese, Murph's Reuben sandwich, and St. Ivan fish tacos. Their mission? To bring the vibrant Dublin pub scene to the east Valley.

O'Connor's Pub 2601 West Dunlap Avenue



An excellent neighborhood bar, O'Connor's Pub lets you work on your darts game while gulping a Guinness, Harp, Smithwick's, or Magners — possibly coupled with a shot of Redbreast, Powers, or Teeling Irish whisky. The food menu doesn't go too deep, but there's beer-battered french fries to keep you going while listening to live Irish music or a game of some kind. Established in 1990 by Jimmy O’Connor, O'Connor's Pub is also known for daily specials on Tully Tuesdays, Whiskey Wednesdays, or Thank Guinness It's Fridays.

Rúla Búla Irish Pub & Restaurant 401 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



Rula Bula is still killing it with good Irish eats, an impressive selection of Irish whiskeys, and a lively garden patio in downtown Tempe. Translated as "uproar and commotion," Rula Bula is housed in the colorful historic Andre Building, which opened as a saddlery and harness shop in 1888 (you'll notice nods to those roots on the shelves and display areas around the pub). What's more, Rula Bula's bar was actually built in Ireland, shipped to Tempe, and then reassembled where it sits now. It waits patiently to support your order of Irish nachos, Guinness barbecue wings, Galway Bay-style mussels, or just a pint. Bonus: The desserts are extra-fun here, and include the Guinness Float and deep-fried Irish bread pudding.

Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub 906 East Camelback Road



Once upon a time, there was an Irishman from Belfast named Seamus McCaffrey. He opened a little bar in downtown Phoenix, and it was awesome. In 2002, he decided to sell his namesake pub and open a new one on Camelback Road, which he named after his beloved wife, Rosie. Thank the heavens above he did. We don't know what we'd do without the Harp Battered Fish 'n' Chips and wall of whiskey (we're talking Bushmill's, five kinds of Jameson, Tullamore, and Paddy's) at Rosie McCaffrey's. You'll also find streaming Glasgow Celtics football, as well as Guinness, Harp, Kilkenny, Smithwick's, and Magner's Irish Cider on tap every day at the bar.

Seamus McCaffrey's Irish Pub and Restaurant 18 West Monroe Street



The Temple Bar of downtown Phoenix, Seamus McCaffrey's is dark and divey, and the food can be awesome, but you'll also have to contend with tourists and weekend warriors. But maybe that's a good thing, depending on your mood? The bartenders are friendly and will never let you sit with an empty beer for long, and it's always a fun adventure to head up the hot stairs to pee. The fish and chips are good roughly 85 percent of the time, but if you're looking for total consistency, the chicken pot pie is a safe bet, and we've never seen a bad Guinness pour. While you wait, look around and take in the place's Irish bric-a-brac, which includes old healthy Guinness campaign signs and a map of Ireland broken out by county.

Skeptical Chymist Irish Restaurant & Bar 15689 North Hayden Road, #125, Scottsdale



Modeled after an old Irish apothecary, the Skeptical Chymist will cure your thirst and fill your belly. Find yourself heading for this north Scottsdale pub for the food, which includes the fish and chips, the real lamb shepherd's pie, and the all-day Irish breakfast. The Guinness is plentiful, but sometimes you'll want to class it up with one of their specialty cocktails like the Irish Mimosa or Leprechaun's Charm.

Padre Murphy's 4338 West Bell Road, Glendale



This wild west Valley bar is known for its cold drinks, next-level bar food, and the annual Saint Patrick’s Day party; this place trucks in bands, bagpipes, Irish dancers — the works. Scan that menu for items like traditional corned beef and cabbage sandwiches, wings, and beer steam bratwurst. Irish drinks include Guinness, Kilt Lifters, Irish Bombs, Carolans Irish Cream, or maybe just an ice-cold domestic beer.

Tim Finnegan's Irish Restaurant & Pub 17045 North 59th Avenue, #103, Glendale



The food at Tim Finnegan's may sound like average pub fare, but what's coming out of the kitchen is a few steps above the norm. The traditional shepherd's pie is popular here (it's made with lamb) as is the all-day Irish breakfast — a massive plate of meat, eggs, beans, toast, tomatoes, and authentic white and black pudding. There's often pub trivia or live music, which you can enjoy with a Guinness or spoonfuls of Baileys tiramisu.

Kelly's at Southbridge 7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale



Kelly's serves upscale pub fare in the form of Stetson Nachos, the Bourbon Egg burger, and a whole menu of craft cocktails — all of which is best enjoyed on its expansive patio. This can also be your go-to lunch spot on weekends, and for St. Patty's Day to boot. There's beer, corned-beef sliders, fish and chips, and Irish dogs if you're feeling extra lucky.

The Harp Irish Pub 1744 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa

Billed as an Arizona pub with an Irish soul, The Harp Irish Pub claims everything in the restaurant is authentically Irish — from the interior and fixtures to the food and recipes. Their daily happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and offers $1 off drafts and bottle beers (including the Harp Irish lager), $1 off well drinks, $1 off house wine, and $2 off select appetizers. Find everything from Guinness Fondue to Irish bangers and mash, traditional corned beef, fish and chips, and the Irish Sundae — a Baileys Irish Cream brownie with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce.

